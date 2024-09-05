Anzeige
Drastische Versorgungsengpässe – US-Uranproduktion ist die niedrigste in der Geschichte
Actusnews Wire
05.09.2024 08:53 Uhr
84 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

AVENTADOR (ex ALGREEN): Aventador announces the signing of a letter of intent to acquire a stake in an AdTech expert in OOH Media and data

Aventador announces the signing of a letter of intent to acquire a stake in an AdTech expert in OOH Media and data

Paris, France, 05.09.2024 at 8:30 am

AVENTADOR (Euronext Growth Paris, Ticker: ALGRE- ISIN: FR001400IV58), a holding company listed on the Euronext-Growth market, announces that it has entered into exclusive negotiations for the acquisition of 80% of the capital of an AdTech expert in OOH media and data. This strategic transaction marks a key step in AVENTADOR's new roadmap, which aims to create value through a diversified portfolio of profitable businesses.

Founded in 2005, the target company has established itself as an expert in Out Oh Home Media and has developed a proprietary digital platform for audience measurement and profiling that is revolutionizing the local advertising market. This disruptive tool allows for the refinement of outdoor audience measurement, qualitatively (typology, etc.), quantitatively (ODV to VAC, etc.) and in real time. It processes and analyzes thousands of data (BIG DATA) in real time, to obtain the best operational results (SMART DATA). Its audience measurement system integrates the results of surveys on consumer travel with large data sets.

By mutual agreement between the parties, the valuation of the target company, calculated as a multiple of the operating result, is set at 11.2 million euros, thus valuing the contribution at 5,712,000 euros. In the event that the transaction is completed before December 31, 2024, a 20% discount will be applied to this valuation, which will subsequently be confirmed by a contribution auditor appointed by the Commercial Court.

The transaction, subject to various conditions, will be broken down into two parts: a contribution of 51% in the target company's shares to AVENTADOR in exchange for shares, and concomitantly the purchase of an additional 29% for an amount of €2.5 million in cash, if the transaction is completed before December 31, 2024.

Gilles-Emmanuel Trutat, Chairman of AVENTADOR, said: "This first transaction marks a new step in the company's strategy announced on June 2024. We are pleased to welcome this OOH media and data expert with whom we will be able to develop significant digital communication synergies with AVENTADOR's future acquisitions."

About AVENTADOR

Aventador (formerly Algreen) is a holding company specializing in the management, development and financing of profitable companies. With an approach focused on sustainable growth and supporting companies with a clear strategy, Aventador actively supports the development of the companies in its portfolio to increase their value, in particular through various financial, accounting, tax, legal and IT optimization processes.

Contact : investors@aventadorholding.com

AVENTADOR (Euronext Growth Paris, Ticker: ALGRE, ISIN: FR001400IV58) https://www.aventadorholding.com/

------------------------
This publication embed "Actusnews SECURITY MASTER".
- SECURITY MASTER Key: m2ycY8eaZW2bmW5pY52ZbpKWmZqXx2eXlmGcmWGaZJ3Hbm2SlJeUbZzIZnFommVq
- Check this key: https://www.security-master-key.com.
------------------------
Full and original release in PDF format:
https://www.actusnews.com/documents_communiques/ACTUS-0-87504-20240904_pr-aventador-mediaooh-en.pdf

© Copyright Actusnews Wire
Receive by email the next press releases of the company by registering on www.actusnews.com, it's free
© 2024 Actusnews Wire
