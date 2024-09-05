Molten Ventures Plc: POS-Transaction in Own Shares -2

Anzeige
Donnerstag, 05.09.2024
Drastische Versorgungsengpässe – US-Uranproduktion ist die niedrigste in der Geschichte
WKN: A143MK | ISIN: GB00BY7QYJ50 | Ticker-Symbol: GRW
Frankfurt
05.09.24
15:29 Uhr
4,800 Euro
+0,100
+2,13 %
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
FTSE-250
1-Jahres-Chart
MOLTEN VENTURES PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
MOLTEN VENTURES PLC 5-Tage-Chart
Dow Jones News
05.09.2024 19:16 Uhr
81 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

DJ Molten Ventures Plc: POS-Transaction in Own Shares 

Molten Ventures Plc (GROW; GRW) 
Molten Ventures Plc: POS-Transaction in Own Shares 
05-Sep-2024 / 17:44 GMT/BST 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Molten Ventures plc 
("Molten" or the "Company") 
 
Transaction in own shares 
Molten Ventures plc (LSE: GROW, Euronext Growth: GRW) announces that on 5 September 2024 Numis Securities Limited 
(trading as "Deutsche Numis"), purchased on behalf of the Company ordinary shares of 1 pence each in the capital of the 
Company ("Ordinary Shares") as set out in the table below, pursuant to the share repurchase programme announced on 26 
July 2024. 
Ordinary shares purchased: 
                            105,000 
 
Highest price paid per ordinary share: 
                            412.00p 
 
Lowest price paid per ordinary share: 
                            403.00p 
 
Volume weighted average price paid per ordinary share: 
                            409.1832p

Following this purchase, the Company's issued share capital consists of 189,046,450 Ordinary Shares, the total number of Ordinary Shares in treasury is 2,026,043 and the total number of voting rights in the Company is 187,020,407.

The above figure may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the Financial Conduct Authority's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules, the Transparency (Directive 2004/109/EC) Regulations 2007, as amended, and the Central Bank (Investment Market Conduct) Rules 2019.

Aggregate information

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), the schedule below contains detailed information about the purchases made by Deutsche Numis on behalf of the Company.

Issuer name and ISIN: Molten Ventures plc, ISIN: GB00BY7QYJ50

Date of purchases: 05/09/2024

Number of Ordinary Shares purchased: 105,000

Volume weighted average price (pence): 409.1832

Individual transactions 

Transaction 
Number of ordinary shares     price      Time of transaction (UK   Transaction reference    Trading 
purchased                     Time)            number           venue 
                 (pence per 
                 share) 
233                408.00      09:21:30          00071256305TRLO0      XLON 
1039               408.00      09:21:30          00071256306TRLO0      XLON 
250                407.00      09:22:31          00071256353TRLO0      XLON 
933                407.00      09:22:31          00071256354TRLO0      XLON 
1089               407.50      10:23:42          00071259316TRLO0      XLON 
1150               407.50      10:23:42          00071259317TRLO0      XLON 
1061               407.50      10:23:42          00071259318TRLO0      XLON 
153                406.50      10:25:40          00071259457TRLO0      XLON 
183                406.50      10:25:40          00071259458TRLO0      XLON 
882                406.50      10:25:40          00071259459TRLO0      XLON 
1903               411.50      11:36:56          00071262097TRLO0      XLON 
1250               411.50      11:36:56          00071262098TRLO0      XLON 
1250               411.50      11:36:56          00071262099TRLO0      XLON 
795                411.50      11:36:56          00071262100TRLO0      XLON 
1052               411.50      11:36:56          00071262101TRLO0      XLON 
1088               410.00      11:40:54          00071262186TRLO0      XLON 
1068               410.00      11:42:13          00071262207TRLO0      XLON 
500                410.00      11:44:37          00071262249TRLO0      XLON 
500                410.00      11:44:37          00071262250TRLO0      XLON 
500                410.00      11:44:37          00071262251TRLO0      XLON 
456                410.00      11:48:59          00071262308TRLO0      XLON 
645                410.00      11:48:59          00071262309TRLO0      XLON 
1227               411.00      12:09:42          00071263188TRLO0      XLON 
1213               410.50      12:14:18          00071263503TRLO0      XLON 
1303               410.50      12:14:18          00071263504TRLO0      XLON 
1091               411.00      12:44:37          00071264836TRLO0      XLON 
1315               410.00      12:47:27          00071264952TRLO0      XLON 
92                411.00      13:06:27          00071265492TRLO0      XLON 
907                411.00      13:06:27          00071265493TRLO0      XLON 
750                410.50      13:08:02          00071265541TRLO0      XLON 
308                410.50      13:08:02          00071265542TRLO0      XLON 
1189               409.50      13:08:02          00071265543TRLO0      XLON 
250                410.50      13:17:50          00071266107TRLO0      XLON 
806                410.50      13:17:50          00071266108TRLO0      XLON 
105                409.50      13:17:50          00071266109TRLO0      XLON 
1120               409.50      13:17:50          00071266110TRLO0      XLON 
427                408.50      13:19:07          00071266163TRLO0      XLON 
319                408.00      13:21:21          00071266255TRLO0      XLON 
725                408.00      13:21:21          00071266256TRLO0      XLON 
4184               411.00      13:37:19          00071266987TRLO0      XLON 
1960               411.00      13:37:19          00071266988TRLO0      XLON 
1082               410.00      13:37:20          00071266989TRLO0      XLON 
397                411.00      13:52:05          00071267380TRLO0      XLON 
134                411.00      13:52:05          00071267381TRLO0      XLON 
862                411.50      13:52:47          00071267391TRLO0      XLON 
360                411.50      13:52:47          00071267392TRLO0      XLON 
250                411.50      14:00:47          00071267616TRLO0      XLON 
898                411.50      14:00:47          00071267617TRLO0      XLON 
1223               411.00      14:01:47          00071267628TRLO0      XLON 
317                412.00      14:03:02          00071267664TRLO0      XLON 
448                412.00      14:03:02          00071267665TRLO0      XLON 
56                412.00      14:03:02          00071267666TRLO0      XLON 
900                411.50      14:08:21          00071267813TRLO0      XLON 
312                411.50      14:08:21          00071267814TRLO0      XLON 
1168               411.00      14:10:30          00071267864TRLO0      XLON 
44                411.00      14:10:30          00071267865TRLO0      XLON 
1176               411.00      14:10:30          00071267866TRLO0      XLON 
1156               411.00      14:10:30          00071267867TRLO0      XLON 
799                410.00      14:13:31          00071267931TRLO0      XLON 
251                411.00      14:14:28          00071267939TRLO0      XLON 
1037               411.00      14:15:21          00071267991TRLO0      XLON 
169                411.00      14:16:05          00071268014TRLO0      XLON 
1226               411.00      14:16:41          00071268023TRLO0      XLON 
492                410.50      14:21:09          00071268159TRLO0      XLON 
250                410.50      14:21:09          00071268160TRLO0      XLON 
264                410.50      14:21:09          00071268161TRLO0      XLON 
127                410.50      14:21:09          00071268162TRLO0      XLON

(MORE TO FOLLOW) Dow Jones Newswires

September 05, 2024 12:45 ET (16:45 GMT)

1049               411.00      14:33:51          00071268605TRLO0      XLON 
500                410.50      14:34:34          00071268633TRLO0      XLON 
495                409.50      14:37:02          00071268719TRLO0      XLON 
614                409.50      14:37:02          00071268720TRLO0      XLON 
49                409.50      14:37:02          00071268721TRLO0      XLON 
42                410.00      14:40:42          00071268818TRLO0      XLON 
500                410.00      14:41:08          00071268868TRLO0      XLON 
1084               410.50      14:46:30          00071269092TRLO0      XLON 
1000               410.00      14:47:12          00071269112TRLO0      XLON 
6                 410.00      14:47:12          00071269113TRLO0      XLON 
1129               409.50      14:51:46          00071269218TRLO0      XLON 
20000               410.00      14:57:42          00071269418TRLO0      XLON 
250                410.00      14:58:44          00071269457TRLO0      XLON 
250                410.00      14:58:44          00071269458TRLO0      XLON 
1065               409.50      14:58:44          00071269459TRLO0      XLON 
750                410.00      15:01:30          00071269683TRLO0      XLON 
204                410.00      15:03:39          00071269858TRLO0      XLON 
100                410.00      15:03:39          00071269860TRLO0      XLON 
1557               410.00      15:03:39          00071269861TRLO0      XLON 
950                409.50      15:04:09          00071269873TRLO0      XLON 
1231               409.00      15:10:46          00071270092TRLO0      XLON 
1096               406.50      15:17:22          00071270284TRLO0      XLON 
92                407.50      15:20:49          00071270325TRLO0      XLON 
551                407.50      15:20:49          00071270326TRLO0      XLON 
250                407.50      15:20:49          00071270327TRLO0      XLON 
1029               406.50      15:21:18          00071270333TRLO0      XLON 
1149               406.00      15:29:10          00071270505TRLO0      XLON 
1138               406.00      15:39:10          00071270731TRLO0      XLON 
630                406.00      15:40:41          00071270754TRLO0      XLON 
574                406.00      15:43:41          00071270819TRLO0      XLON 
1185               406.00      15:45:48          00071270876TRLO0      XLON 
107                406.00      15:45:48          00071270877TRLO0      XLON 
266                406.00      15:45:48          00071270878TRLO0      XLON 
1203               405.00      15:45:56          00071270901TRLO0      XLON 
1065               404.50      15:50:27          00071271140TRLO0      XLON 
1182               404.00      16:00:28          00071271466TRLO0      XLON 
17                404.00      16:01:28          00071271543TRLO0      XLON 
290                404.00      16:01:28          00071271544TRLO0      XLON 
549                404.00      16:01:28          00071271545TRLO0      XLON 
155                404.00      16:01:28          00071271546TRLO0      XLON 
39                404.00      16:01:28          00071271547TRLO0      XLON 
155                404.00      16:01:28          00071271548TRLO0      XLON 
1085               404.00      16:06:41          00071271805TRLO0      XLON 
1231               404.00      16:07:28          00071271829TRLO0      XLON 
305                404.50      16:11:57          00071272035TRLO0      XLON 
619                404.50      16:11:57          00071272036TRLO0      XLON 
250                403.50      16:13:38          00071272301TRLO0      XLON 
250                403.50      16:13:38          00071272302TRLO0      XLON 
721                403.50      16:13:38          00071272303TRLO0      XLON 
832                403.50      16:17:48          00071272737TRLO0      XLON 
205                403.50      16:17:48          00071272738TRLO0      XLON 
635                403.00      16:20:41          00071273010TRLO0      XLON 
651                403.50      16:22:45          00071273155TRLO0      XLON

Enquiries 

Molten Ventures plc 
                        +44 (0)20 7931 8800 
Gareth Faith (Company Secretary) 
                        cosec@molten.vc 
 
Deutsche Numis 
Joint Financial Adviser and Corporate Broker 
Simon Willis 
                        +44 (0)20 7260 1000 
Jamie Loughborough 
Iqra Amin 
 
Goodbody Stockbrokers 
Joint Financial Adviser and Corporate Broker, 
Euronext Dublin Sponsor 
Don Harrington                 +44 (0) 20 3841 6202 
Dearbhla Gallagher 
William Hall 
 
Sodali & Co 
                        +44 (0)7889 297 217 
Public relations 
                        molten@sodali.com 
Elly Williamson

About Molten Ventures

Molten Ventures is a leading venture capital firm in Europe, developing and investing in disruptive, high growth technology companies. We inject visionary companies with energy to help them to transform and grow. This energy comes in many forms - capital, of course, but also knowledge, experience, and relationships. We believe it is our role to support the entrepreneurs who will invent the future, and that future is being built, today, in Europe.

As at 31 March 2024, Molten Ventures had a diverse portfolio with shareholdings in 118 companies, 20 of which represent our Core holdings and account for 62% of the Gross Portfolio Value. Our Core companies include Thought Machine, Coachhub, Aiven, Ledger and Aircall. We invest across four sectors: Enterprise Technology, Hardware and Deeptech, Consumer Technology, and Digital Health and Wellness, with highly experienced partners constantly looking for new opportunities in each. We look for high-growth companies operating in new markets, with high potential for global expansion, strong IP, powerful technology, and strong management teams to deliver success. We also look for businesses with the potential to generate strong margins to ensure rapid, sustainable growth in substantial addressable markets.

A member of the London Stock Exchange's FTSE 250, Molten Ventures provides a unique opportunity for public market investors to access these fast-growing tech businesses, without having to commit to long term investments with limited liquidity. Since our IPO in June 2016, we have deployed over GBP1bn capital into fast growing tech companies and have realised over GBP520m to 31 March 2024. For more information, go to https://www.moltenventures.com/

For more information, go to https://www.moltenventures.com/

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:      GB00BY7QYJ50 
Category Code: POS 
TIDM:      GROW; GRW 
LEI Code:    213800IPCR3SAYJWSW10 
OAM Categories: 2.4. Acquisition or disposal of the issuer's own shares 
Sequence No.:  345126 
EQS News ID:  1982783 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1982783&application_name=news&site_id=dow_jones%7e%7e%7ef1066a31-ca00-4e1a-b0a4-374bd7d0face

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

September 05, 2024 12:45 ET (16:45 GMT)

© 2024 Dow Jones News
