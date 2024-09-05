Molten Ventures Plc: POS-Transaction in Own Shares -2

DJ Molten Ventures Plc: POS-Transaction in Own Shares

Molten Ventures Plc (GROW; GRW) Molten Ventures Plc: POS-Transaction in Own Shares 05-Sep-2024 / 17:44 GMT/BST =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Molten Ventures plc ("Molten" or the "Company") Transaction in own shares Molten Ventures plc (LSE: GROW, Euronext Growth: GRW) announces that on 5 September 2024 Numis Securities Limited (trading as "Deutsche Numis"), purchased on behalf of the Company ordinary shares of 1 pence each in the capital of the Company ("Ordinary Shares") as set out in the table below, pursuant to the share repurchase programme announced on 26 July 2024. Ordinary shares purchased: 105,000 Highest price paid per ordinary share: 412.00p Lowest price paid per ordinary share: 403.00p Volume weighted average price paid per ordinary share: 409.1832p

Following this purchase, the Company's issued share capital consists of 189,046,450 Ordinary Shares, the total number of Ordinary Shares in treasury is 2,026,043 and the total number of voting rights in the Company is 187,020,407.

The above figure may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the Financial Conduct Authority's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules, the Transparency (Directive 2004/109/EC) Regulations 2007, as amended, and the Central Bank (Investment Market Conduct) Rules 2019.

Aggregate information

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), the schedule below contains detailed information about the purchases made by Deutsche Numis on behalf of the Company.

Issuer name and ISIN: Molten Ventures plc, ISIN: GB00BY7QYJ50

Date of purchases: 05/09/2024

Number of Ordinary Shares purchased: 105,000

Volume weighted average price (pence): 409.1832

Individual transactions

Transaction Number of ordinary shares price Time of transaction (UK Transaction reference Trading purchased Time) number venue (pence per share) 233 408.00 09:21:30 00071256305TRLO0 XLON 1039 408.00 09:21:30 00071256306TRLO0 XLON 250 407.00 09:22:31 00071256353TRLO0 XLON 933 407.00 09:22:31 00071256354TRLO0 XLON 1089 407.50 10:23:42 00071259316TRLO0 XLON 1150 407.50 10:23:42 00071259317TRLO0 XLON 1061 407.50 10:23:42 00071259318TRLO0 XLON 153 406.50 10:25:40 00071259457TRLO0 XLON 183 406.50 10:25:40 00071259458TRLO0 XLON 882 406.50 10:25:40 00071259459TRLO0 XLON 1903 411.50 11:36:56 00071262097TRLO0 XLON 1250 411.50 11:36:56 00071262098TRLO0 XLON 1250 411.50 11:36:56 00071262099TRLO0 XLON 795 411.50 11:36:56 00071262100TRLO0 XLON 1052 411.50 11:36:56 00071262101TRLO0 XLON 1088 410.00 11:40:54 00071262186TRLO0 XLON 1068 410.00 11:42:13 00071262207TRLO0 XLON 500 410.00 11:44:37 00071262249TRLO0 XLON 500 410.00 11:44:37 00071262250TRLO0 XLON 500 410.00 11:44:37 00071262251TRLO0 XLON 456 410.00 11:48:59 00071262308TRLO0 XLON 645 410.00 11:48:59 00071262309TRLO0 XLON 1227 411.00 12:09:42 00071263188TRLO0 XLON 1213 410.50 12:14:18 00071263503TRLO0 XLON 1303 410.50 12:14:18 00071263504TRLO0 XLON 1091 411.00 12:44:37 00071264836TRLO0 XLON 1315 410.00 12:47:27 00071264952TRLO0 XLON 92 411.00 13:06:27 00071265492TRLO0 XLON 907 411.00 13:06:27 00071265493TRLO0 XLON 750 410.50 13:08:02 00071265541TRLO0 XLON 308 410.50 13:08:02 00071265542TRLO0 XLON 1189 409.50 13:08:02 00071265543TRLO0 XLON 250 410.50 13:17:50 00071266107TRLO0 XLON 806 410.50 13:17:50 00071266108TRLO0 XLON 105 409.50 13:17:50 00071266109TRLO0 XLON 1120 409.50 13:17:50 00071266110TRLO0 XLON 427 408.50 13:19:07 00071266163TRLO0 XLON 319 408.00 13:21:21 00071266255TRLO0 XLON 725 408.00 13:21:21 00071266256TRLO0 XLON 4184 411.00 13:37:19 00071266987TRLO0 XLON 1960 411.00 13:37:19 00071266988TRLO0 XLON 1082 410.00 13:37:20 00071266989TRLO0 XLON 397 411.00 13:52:05 00071267380TRLO0 XLON 134 411.00 13:52:05 00071267381TRLO0 XLON 862 411.50 13:52:47 00071267391TRLO0 XLON 360 411.50 13:52:47 00071267392TRLO0 XLON 250 411.50 14:00:47 00071267616TRLO0 XLON 898 411.50 14:00:47 00071267617TRLO0 XLON 1223 411.00 14:01:47 00071267628TRLO0 XLON 317 412.00 14:03:02 00071267664TRLO0 XLON 448 412.00 14:03:02 00071267665TRLO0 XLON 56 412.00 14:03:02 00071267666TRLO0 XLON 900 411.50 14:08:21 00071267813TRLO0 XLON 312 411.50 14:08:21 00071267814TRLO0 XLON 1168 411.00 14:10:30 00071267864TRLO0 XLON 44 411.00 14:10:30 00071267865TRLO0 XLON 1176 411.00 14:10:30 00071267866TRLO0 XLON 1156 411.00 14:10:30 00071267867TRLO0 XLON 799 410.00 14:13:31 00071267931TRLO0 XLON 251 411.00 14:14:28 00071267939TRLO0 XLON 1037 411.00 14:15:21 00071267991TRLO0 XLON 169 411.00 14:16:05 00071268014TRLO0 XLON 1226 411.00 14:16:41 00071268023TRLO0 XLON 492 410.50 14:21:09 00071268159TRLO0 XLON 250 410.50 14:21:09 00071268160TRLO0 XLON 264 410.50 14:21:09 00071268161TRLO0 XLON 127 410.50 14:21:09 00071268162TRLO0 XLON

1049 411.00 14:33:51 00071268605TRLO0 XLON 500 410.50 14:34:34 00071268633TRLO0 XLON 495 409.50 14:37:02 00071268719TRLO0 XLON 614 409.50 14:37:02 00071268720TRLO0 XLON 49 409.50 14:37:02 00071268721TRLO0 XLON 42 410.00 14:40:42 00071268818TRLO0 XLON 500 410.00 14:41:08 00071268868TRLO0 XLON 1084 410.50 14:46:30 00071269092TRLO0 XLON 1000 410.00 14:47:12 00071269112TRLO0 XLON 6 410.00 14:47:12 00071269113TRLO0 XLON 1129 409.50 14:51:46 00071269218TRLO0 XLON 20000 410.00 14:57:42 00071269418TRLO0 XLON 250 410.00 14:58:44 00071269457TRLO0 XLON 250 410.00 14:58:44 00071269458TRLO0 XLON 1065 409.50 14:58:44 00071269459TRLO0 XLON 750 410.00 15:01:30 00071269683TRLO0 XLON 204 410.00 15:03:39 00071269858TRLO0 XLON 100 410.00 15:03:39 00071269860TRLO0 XLON 1557 410.00 15:03:39 00071269861TRLO0 XLON 950 409.50 15:04:09 00071269873TRLO0 XLON 1231 409.00 15:10:46 00071270092TRLO0 XLON 1096 406.50 15:17:22 00071270284TRLO0 XLON 92 407.50 15:20:49 00071270325TRLO0 XLON 551 407.50 15:20:49 00071270326TRLO0 XLON 250 407.50 15:20:49 00071270327TRLO0 XLON 1029 406.50 15:21:18 00071270333TRLO0 XLON 1149 406.00 15:29:10 00071270505TRLO0 XLON 1138 406.00 15:39:10 00071270731TRLO0 XLON 630 406.00 15:40:41 00071270754TRLO0 XLON 574 406.00 15:43:41 00071270819TRLO0 XLON 1185 406.00 15:45:48 00071270876TRLO0 XLON 107 406.00 15:45:48 00071270877TRLO0 XLON 266 406.00 15:45:48 00071270878TRLO0 XLON 1203 405.00 15:45:56 00071270901TRLO0 XLON 1065 404.50 15:50:27 00071271140TRLO0 XLON 1182 404.00 16:00:28 00071271466TRLO0 XLON 17 404.00 16:01:28 00071271543TRLO0 XLON 290 404.00 16:01:28 00071271544TRLO0 XLON 549 404.00 16:01:28 00071271545TRLO0 XLON 155 404.00 16:01:28 00071271546TRLO0 XLON 39 404.00 16:01:28 00071271547TRLO0 XLON 155 404.00 16:01:28 00071271548TRLO0 XLON 1085 404.00 16:06:41 00071271805TRLO0 XLON 1231 404.00 16:07:28 00071271829TRLO0 XLON 305 404.50 16:11:57 00071272035TRLO0 XLON 619 404.50 16:11:57 00071272036TRLO0 XLON 250 403.50 16:13:38 00071272301TRLO0 XLON 250 403.50 16:13:38 00071272302TRLO0 XLON 721 403.50 16:13:38 00071272303TRLO0 XLON 832 403.50 16:17:48 00071272737TRLO0 XLON 205 403.50 16:17:48 00071272738TRLO0 XLON 635 403.00 16:20:41 00071273010TRLO0 XLON 651 403.50 16:22:45 00071273155TRLO0 XLON

Enquiries

Molten Ventures plc +44 (0)20 7931 8800 Gareth Faith (Company Secretary) cosec@molten.vc Deutsche Numis Joint Financial Adviser and Corporate Broker Simon Willis +44 (0)20 7260 1000 Jamie Loughborough Iqra Amin Goodbody Stockbrokers Joint Financial Adviser and Corporate Broker, Euronext Dublin Sponsor Don Harrington +44 (0) 20 3841 6202 Dearbhla Gallagher William Hall Sodali & Co +44 (0)7889 297 217 Public relations molten@sodali.com Elly Williamson

About Molten Ventures

Molten Ventures is a leading venture capital firm in Europe, developing and investing in disruptive, high growth technology companies. We inject visionary companies with energy to help them to transform and grow. This energy comes in many forms - capital, of course, but also knowledge, experience, and relationships. We believe it is our role to support the entrepreneurs who will invent the future, and that future is being built, today, in Europe.

As at 31 March 2024, Molten Ventures had a diverse portfolio with shareholdings in 118 companies, 20 of which represent our Core holdings and account for 62% of the Gross Portfolio Value. Our Core companies include Thought Machine, Coachhub, Aiven, Ledger and Aircall. We invest across four sectors: Enterprise Technology, Hardware and Deeptech, Consumer Technology, and Digital Health and Wellness, with highly experienced partners constantly looking for new opportunities in each. We look for high-growth companies operating in new markets, with high potential for global expansion, strong IP, powerful technology, and strong management teams to deliver success. We also look for businesses with the potential to generate strong margins to ensure rapid, sustainable growth in substantial addressable markets.

A member of the London Stock Exchange's FTSE 250, Molten Ventures provides a unique opportunity for public market investors to access these fast-growing tech businesses, without having to commit to long term investments with limited liquidity. Since our IPO in June 2016, we have deployed over GBP1bn capital into fast growing tech companies and have realised over GBP520m to 31 March 2024. For more information, go to https://www.moltenventures.com/

