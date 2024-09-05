Anzeige
WKN: A3C9TZ | ISIN: CA28623W1077 | Ticker-Symbol: 54NA
Lang & Schwarz
05.09.24
07:00 Uhr
0,051 Euro
0,000
0,00 %
Branche
Rohstoffe
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
PR Newswire
05.09.2024 21:59 Uhr
Elevation Gold Mining Corp.: Elevation Gold Received TSX Venture Exchange Approval for Sale of Hercules Property

VANCOUVER, BC, Sept. 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ - Elevation Gold Mining Corporation (TSXV: ELVT.H) (the "Company" or "Elevation Gold") announces that further to its press release dated September 3, 2024, the Company has received the final approval of the TSX Venture Exchange for the disposition of its Hercules Property.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF ELEVATION GOLD MINING CORPORATION

"Tim J. Swendseid"

Tim J. Swendseid, Chief Executive Officer of Elevation Gold Mining Corporation

About Elevation Gold Mining Corporation

Elevation Gold is a publicly listed gold and silver producer, engaged in the acquisition, exploration, development and operation of mineral properties located in the United States. Elevation Gold's common shares are currently listed on the Exchange's NEX Board in Canada under the ticker symbol ELVT.H. The Company's principal operation is the 100% owned Moss Mine in the Mohave County of Arizona.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

SOURCE Elevation Gold Mining Corp.

© 2024 PR Newswire
