Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Dienstag, 10.09.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 688 internationalen Medien
Die Goldaktie, die sogar KI-Giganten in den Schatten stellt
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A2N6WD | ISIN: GB00BG0TPX62 | Ticker-Symbol: FCA
Frankfurt
10.09.24
15:29 Uhr
1,430 Euro
-0,070
-4,67 %
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
FUNDING CIRCLE HOLDINGS PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
FUNDING CIRCLE HOLDINGS PLC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
1,3901,92018:15
Dow Jones News
10.09.2024 18:13 Uhr
45 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Funding Circle Plc: POS-Transaction in Own Shares

DJ Funding Circle Plc: POS-Transaction in Own Shares 

Funding Circle Plc (FCH) 
Funding Circle Plc: POS-Transaction in Own Shares 
10-Sep-2024 / 16:41 GMT/BST 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
LEI: 2138003EK6UAINBBUS19 
 
10 September 2024 
 
Funding Circle Holdings plc 
Transaction in own shares 
Funding Circle Holdings plc (the "Company") announces that it has purchased for cancellation the following number of 
its ordinary shares of GBP0.001 each on the London Stock Exchange from Numis Securities Limited ("Deutsche Numis") as 
part of its buy-back announced on 7 March 2024: 
Date of purchase:               10 September 2024 
Number of ordinary shares purchased:      250,000 
Highest price paid per share:         128.00p 
Lowest price paid per share:          121.50p 
Volume weighted average price paid per share: 124.0945p

The Company intends to cancel all of the purchased ordinary shares.

Following the cancellation of the repurchased shares, the Company's issued share capital will consist of 337,680,234 ordinary shares with voting rights.

There are no ordinary shares held in Treasury.

The above figure (337,680,234) may be used by shareholders (and others with notification obligations) as the denominator for the calculation by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), as it forms part of Retained EU Law as defined in the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018, the table below contains detailed information of the individual trades made by Deutsche Numis as part of the Share Buyback Programme.

Aggregate information: 

Venue     Volume-weighted average price (pence per share) Aggregated volume 
LSE      124.0945p                    250,000

Individual information: 

Number of ordinary shares     Transaction   Time of transaction (UK   Transaction reference    Trading 
purchased             price      Time)            number           venue 
                 (GBp share) 
1611               128.00      08:59:19          00071314893TRLO0      XLON 
6000               127.50      09:19:24          00071315592TRLO0      XLON 
72                127.50      09:19:24          00071315593TRLO0      XLON 
7837               127.00      09:23:28          00071315763TRLO0      XLON 
1738               126.50      10:03:09          00071316970TRLO0      XLON 
2556               126.50      10:03:09          00071316971TRLO0      XLON 
3223               126.50      10:03:09          00071316972TRLO0      XLON 
7231               126.00      10:03:26          00071316978TRLO0      XLON 
7768               126.00      10:07:47          00071317052TRLO0      XLON 
7403               125.50      10:12:09          00071317192TRLO0      XLON 
7320               124.50      10:12:10          00071317193TRLO0      XLON 
6000               126.00      10:30:39          00071317690TRLO0      XLON 
710                126.00      10:30:39          00071317691TRLO0      XLON 
4802               126.00      10:34:52          00071317812TRLO0      XLON 
1154               126.00      10:34:52          00071317813TRLO0      XLON 
309                126.00      10:34:52          00071317814TRLO0      XLON 
2700               125.50      10:47:19          00071318279TRLO0      XLON 
702                125.50      10:47:19          00071318280TRLO0      XLON 
3998               125.50      11:29:19          00071319021TRLO0      XLON 
2520               125.50      11:29:19          00071319022TRLO0      XLON 
2382               125.50      11:29:19          00071319023TRLO0      XLON 
3918               125.50      11:29:19          00071319024TRLO0      XLON 
711                125.50      11:29:19          00071319025TRLO0      XLON 
613                125.50      11:29:19          00071319026TRLO0      XLON 
649                125.00      12:27:36          00071320237TRLO0      XLON 
3000               125.00      12:27:36          00071320238TRLO0      XLON 
73                125.00      12:27:36          00071320239TRLO0      XLON 
1248               125.00      12:27:36          00071320240TRLO0      XLON 
1819               125.00      12:27:36          00071320241TRLO0      XLON 
2726               125.00      12:28:25          00071320300TRLO0      XLON 
2678               125.00      12:28:25          00071320301TRLO0      XLON 
1800               125.00      12:28:25          00071320304TRLO0      XLON 
55                125.00      12:28:25          00071320306TRLO0      XLON 
3813               124.00      13:29:38          00071321423TRLO0      XLON 
113                124.00      13:29:38          00071321424TRLO0      XLON 
2811               124.00      13:29:38          00071321425TRLO0      XLON 
3823               123.50      13:40:30          00071321662TRLO0      XLON 
4220               123.50      13:40:30          00071321663TRLO0      XLON 
50000               123.50      14:05:44          00071322514TRLO0      XLON 
3479               124.00      14:06:29          00071322552TRLO0      XLON 
1800               124.00      14:06:29          00071322553TRLO0      XLON 
1304               124.00      14:06:29          00071322554TRLO0      XLON 
1274               124.00      14:06:29          00071322555TRLO0      XLON 
690                124.00      14:06:29          00071322556TRLO0      XLON 
6601               123.50      14:34:03          00071323656TRLO0      XLON 
7209               123.00      14:34:03          00071323657TRLO0      XLON 
6562               122.00      14:34:04          00071323663TRLO0      XLON 
6663               122.50      15:11:42          00071325024TRLO0      XLON 
3434               122.50      15:15:42          00071325303TRLO0      XLON 
1396               122.50      15:15:42          00071325304TRLO0      XLON 
197                122.50      15:15:42          00071325305TRLO0      XLON 
2104               122.50      15:15:42          00071325306TRLO0      XLON 
6210               123.00      15:30:01          00071325844TRLO0      XLON 
1170               123.00      15:30:01          00071325845TRLO0      XLON 
916                123.00      15:30:01          00071325846TRLO0      XLON 
8044               122.00      15:41:46          00071326338TRLO0      XLON 
115                121.50      15:52:05          00071326694TRLO0      XLON 
28                121.50      15:52:05          00071326695TRLO0      XLON 
1314               121.50      15:52:05          00071326696TRLO0      XLON 
1311               121.50      15:52:05          00071326697TRLO0      XLON 
1311               121.50      15:52:05          00071326698TRLO0      XLON 
1796               122.00      16:07:07          00071327300TRLO0      XLON 
4000               122.00      16:07:07          00071327301TRLO0      XLON 
1797               122.00      16:07:07          00071327302TRLO0      XLON 
203                122.00      16:07:07          00071327303TRLO0      XLON 
7320               122.00      16:07:07          00071327304TRLO0      XLON 
4169               122.00      16:17:31          00071327883TRLO0      XLON 
2264               122.00      16:18:31          00071327916TRLO0      XLON 
3213               122.00      16:18:31          00071327917TRLO0      XLON

- ENDS -

Enquiries:

Funding Circle:

(MORE TO FOLLOW) Dow Jones Newswires

September 10, 2024 11:41 ET (15:41 GMT)

© 2024 Dow Jones News
Drei potenzielle Vervielfacher aus Osteuropa

In unserem kostenlosen Spezialreport nehmen wir Sie mit auf eine Reise durch die dynamischen und oft unterbewerteten Aktienmärkte Osteuropas. Die Region erlebt ein beeindruckendes Wirtschaftswachstum, das weit über den Erwartungen vieler Analysten liegt. Während westliche Märkte gesättigt erscheinen, bieten osteuropäische Unternehmen einzigartige Investitionsmöglichkeiten zu attraktiven Bewertungen.

Profitieren Sie vom Wachstum Osteuropas!

In dieser Ausgabe stellen wir Ihnen drei Top-Aktien vor, die nicht nur durch solide Fundamentaldaten glänzen, sondern auch durch ein enormes Wachstumspotenzial in den kommenden Jahren. Erfahren Sie, warum diese Favoriten bereit sind, die Märkte zu erobern und wie Sie als Investor von dieser Entwicklung profitieren können.

Verpassen Sie nicht die Chance, Teil dieser aufstrebenden Wirtschaft zu sein. Fordern Sie sofort unseren brandneuen Spezialreport an und erfahren Sie, bei welchen unentdeckten Perlen noch enormes Potenzial schlummert.

Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.