OXURION: Oxurion: Progress in the Fight Against AMD

Leuven, BELGIUM - September 12, 2024 - 06:00 PM CET - Oxurion NV (Euronext Brussels: OXUR), a biopharmaceutical company headquartered in Leuven, announces today progress in its research and development program focused on geographic atrophy (GA) secondary to age-related macular degeneration (AMD).

Update on Oxurion's R&D Program in GA Secondary to AMD

Oxurion's research team is currently evaluating several therapeutic targets for the treatment of geographic atrophy secondary to age-related macular degeneration. These targets were identified through an innovative target discovery platform using CRISPR technology, developed by Oxurion's researchers, and confirmed in various cellular tests designed to mimic the pathological conditions leading to geographic atrophy in humans.

Preclinical Results in Animals Reinforce Confidence in the Identified Targets

The initial experiments conducted in animal models have demonstrated the potential of certain targets to protect the retina from the pathological processes associated with age-related macular degeneration. Some targets have indeed shown a reduction in retinal degeneration in animals compared to the control group, providing Oxurion with an edge in its search for new therapeutic options for patients suffering from GA, an area where unmet medical needs remain considerable.

While these early results are encouraging, further research is required to comprehensively assess the therapeutic potential of each target.

About Oxurion

Oxurion (Euronext Brussels: OXUR) is engaged in developing next-generation standard of care ophthalmic therapies for the treatment of retinal disease. Oxurion is based in Leuven, Belgium. More information is available at www.oxurion.com.

Important information about forward-looking statements

Certain statements in this press release may be considered "forward-looking". Such forward-looking statements are based on current expectations, and, accordingly, entail and are influenced by various risks and uncertainties. The Company therefore cannot provide any assurance that such forward-looking statements will materialize and does not assume any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events, or any other reason. Additional information concerning risks and uncertainties affecting the business and other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from any forward-looking statement is contained in the Company's Annual Report. This press release does not constitute an offer or invitation for the sale or purchase of securities or assets of Oxurion in any jurisdiction. No securities of Oxurion may be offered or sold within the United States without registration under the U.S. Securities Act of 1933, as amended, or in compliance with an exemption therefrom, and in accordance with any applicable U.S. state securities laws.

For further information please contact:

Oxurion NV

Pascal Ghoson

Chief Executive Officer

Pascal.ghoson@oxurion.com

