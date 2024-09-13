

Tottenham Hotspur has today announced a new multi-year partnership with AIMS, a leading global trading brokerage, to become the Club's Official Online Trading Partner. The partnership will see AIMS engage with the Club's global fanbase through a variety of digital and social media campaigns. The official launch took place at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London on 13th September, where representatives from both AIMS and Tottenham Hotspur were present to celebrate the new collaboration. Ryan Norys, Chief Revenue Officer at Tottenham Hotspur, said: "We are delighted to welcome AIMS as our Official Online Trading Partner. Their commitment to innovation and excellence aligns perfectly with our Club values. We look forward to working together to deliver exciting and engaging content that will resonate with our supporters globally." Aaron Chang, CEO of AIMS Group, said: "We are incredibly excited to partner with Tottenham Hotspur, a club that embodies the same values of ambition, integrity, and excellence that we uphold at AIMS. This partnership is not just about brand alignment; it's about creating meaningful connections with football fans and trading communities around the world. We look forward to a successful collaboration that will drive mutual growth and success." Founded in 2015, AIMS is dedicated to providing innovative financial solutions to clients worldwide. With a strong focus on integrity and customer success, AIMS offers a comprehensive range of trading services tailored to meet the diverse needs of both individual and institutional investors. For more information, visit the official AIMS website or follow AIMS on Facebook, Instagram, and LinkedIn. For media enquiries, please contact: Benson Low Global Brand & Marketing media@aimsfx.com 13/09/2024 Dissemination of a Financial Press Release, transmitted by EQS News.

