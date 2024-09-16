New to the Street's Episode 601 Will Air as Sponsored Programming on Fox Business at 10:30 PM PST, September 16, 2024. This Special Episode Will Feature In-Depth Interviews and Profiles of Industry-Leading Companies Driving Innovation in Their Respective

Banzai International with CEO Joe Davy will be interviewed by Ana Berry.

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / September 16, 2024 / New to The Street is excited to announce the airing of Episode 601 as sponsored programming on Fox Business at 10:30 PM PST on September 16, 2024. This highly anticipated episode will feature exclusive interviews and profiles of industry-leading companies at the forefront of innovation across multiple sectors.

Episode Highlights Include:

A new interview with Joe Davy, CEO of Banzai International, discussing how the company's cutting-edge event marketing technology is reshaping audience engagement in the digital age.

An exclusive conversation with David McIntyre, COO of Zapp Electric Vehicles, led by host Jane King. McIntyre offers insights into Zapp's revolutionary electric two-wheeler, the i300, and the future of sustainable urban transportation.

Jason Cozens, CEO of GLINT PAY, provides updates on how the platform continues to empower users by offering financial flexibility through global currencies and gold.

Tony Raynor, CEO of The Sustainable Green Team, shares exciting developments in the company's climate-reversing technologies, alongside discussions with Alain Ghiai, CEO of SEKUR Private Data, who will reveal the latest installment of the fan-favorite segment, "Hack of The Week"-highlighting critical cybersecurity solutions.

This special episode underscores New to The Street's mission to deliver comprehensive insights into dynamic companies transforming their industries.

This show is sponsored by PetVivo (PETV)

https://youtu.be/E3Je85PKvgc?si=2R6AtTrFqE7i5OrX

About New to The Street:

New to The Street, is one of the longest-running U.S. and international television brands, delivering powerful sponsored and syndicated programming. Since 2009, New to The Street has aired biographical interview segments across major U.S. networks, including Bloomberg and FOX Business as sponsored programming, offering a platform for high-growth companies and industry leaders to share their stories.

With a reach that spans millions of homes globally every month , New to The Street has built a reputation as a trusted source for business and financial news. The show provides unmatched visibility for its featured companies, helping them connect with a broad audience. In addition to its televised reach, New to The Street boasts one of the most influential business YouTube channels, with nearly 1.5 million loyal subscribers in over 40 countries, further amplifying its ability to connect companies with potential investors and partners.

About Zapp EV (NASDAQ:ZAPP) ($ZAPP): Zapp Electric Vehicles Group Limited (NASDAQ: ZAPP) is revolutionizing the electric two-wheeler market with its high-performance urban electric vehicle, the i300. Combining motorcycle-level performance with easy use, Zapp offers a unique drop-ship-direct-to-customer (DSDTC) experience. Authorized "Zappers" deliver the bikes and provide ongoing support. Learn more at zappev.com.

About Banzai International Inc.: Banzai is at the forefront of event marketing technology, helping companies engage better with their audiences through virtual and hybrid events. Banzai's platform simplifies event organization, promotion, and management, creating meaningful connections between businesses and their customers. Learn more at banzai.io.

About GLINT Pay: GLINT allows clients to buy, save, exchange, and spend in global currencies and gold, offering real-time exchange rates and low fees. GLINT's platform provides financial freedom, allowing users to spend their money globally with a GLINT card. Learn more at glintpay.com.

About The Sustainable Green Team (OTC:SGTM): The Sustainable Green Team is a leader in sustainable, eco-friendly solutions, offering products and practices that promote environmental health. Visit thesustainablegreenteam.com for more information.

About SEKUR Private Data Ltd. (OTCQB:SWISF): SEKUR offers Swiss-hosted secure communication solutions, including encrypted email, messaging, and cloud storage, ensuring top-tier privacy and cybersecurity protection. Learn more at sekur.com.

For media inquiries, contact:

Monica Brennan

Head of Communications

Monica@NewtoTheStreet.com

SOURCE: New to The Street

View the original press release on accesswire.com