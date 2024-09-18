C O R R E C T I O N -- nasscom

In the news release, 35 Pioneering Indian DeepTech Startups join the USA Delegation for nasscom's Flagship InnoTrek 2024, issued 17-Sep-2024 by nasscom over PR Newswire, we are advised by the company that the entire Annexure section has been updated as originally issued inadvertently. The complete, corrected release follows:

35 Pioneering Indian DeepTech Startups join the USA Delegation for nasscom's Flagship InnoTrek 2024

NEW YORK, Sept. 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- As frontier technologies rapidly evolve, India's DeepTech sector has experienced significant growth in recent years. To rank among the top three global DeepTech ecosystems, patient capital for scaling, robust R&D collaborations with academia for cutting-edge innovation, and enhanced market access through ecosystem connections are crucial. To foster this growth, nasscom has launched the 8th edition of its flagship InnoTrek program from September 17-26, 2024, in the U.S., connecting India's DeepTech ecosystem to the world.

InnoTrek 2024 offers a ten-day immersive experience across multiple US cities (New York, New Jersey, Chicago and San Fransisco), connecting 35 Indian DeepTech startups with leading tech giants, investors, and mentors. The program includes pre-event virtual sessions on crucial topics like go-to-market strategies and funding opportunities in the US, along with a dedicated 'India Deep Tech Day Confluence' showcasing the transformative potential of the Indian deeptech industry.

The program will offer exclusive networking reception with prominent investors, venture capitalists, and potential clients from across industries, customer connect session, pre-arranged connect & pitch session with Tech experts and investors at prominent corporates campuses such as Plug and Play, Western Digital and Cognizant along with a visit to Stanford University campus for tech/GTM collaboration. InnoTrek 2024 will also host a welcome reception with the Indian embassy representatives and program partners and introductions to key stakeholders in the Silicon Valley ecosystem.

Speaking on the programme, Kritika Murugesan, Senior Director- Deep Tech & Startups at nasscom, said, "India's technology landscape is undergoing a profound transformation, driven by the rapid rise of DeepTech startups. Over the years, InnoTrek has built a strong legacy of empowering startups, offering unparalleled opportunities to connect with leading technology disruptors, venture capitalists, accelerators, and partners. nasscom InnoTrek 2024 is tailored to equip Indian DeepTech startups with the insights and tools needed to navigate the dynamic global DeepTech ecosystem."

An invite-only delegation, InnoTrek connects Indian tech and DeepTech startups with the tech, business, and investor ecosystems globally, offering the chance to engage with leading technology disruptors, venture capitalists, accelerators, and partners. The program offers critical insights into international expansion, funding opportunities, and the role of DeepTech in shaping a sustainable future. Serving as a platform for knowledge exchange, strategic partnerships, and market access, InnoTrek empowers startups to scale on the global stage. Over its seven editions, InnoTrek has impacted more than 200 startups, connecting them with over 250 speakers, mentors, and investors from Silicon Valley and the Middle East.

Annexure:

Meet the 35 Pioneering DeepTech Startups Headed for InnoTrek USA 2024

AIVOT AI: AIVOT AI is a new age artificial intelligence company started in 2019. Its aim is to use AI and Data Sciences in revolutionizing various industries, businesses besides embedding AI in all aspects of life. Algomox: A leader in AI-driven IT management automation, addressing the complexities of Cloud, Machine Learning, and Cybersecurity. Its platform optimizes IT and ML operations, mitigates disruptions and performance issues, and strengthens cyber security, empowering enterprises to achieve efficient, seamless, and top-tier IT management in an ever-evolving technology landscape. AppSentinels AI: Founded by distinguished engineers who had built many leading Security products in the past. The company is protecting more than 50 billion APIs/calls for customers in banking, fintech, e-commerce, technology, broking, media & govt utility companies. AuditorsDesk: A SaaS based platform designed for auditors. It streamlines audit processes, enhances collaboration, and increases productivity. With features like AI based sampling, automated workflows, real-time tracking, and customizable templates, AuditorsDesk simplifies audit management. The platform supports various audit types, ensuring compliance and accuracy. Its user-friendly interface and robust tools make it an essential solution for auditors, accountants, and financial professionals seeking to elevate their audit experience. Avgarde Systems: An award-winning deeptech startup focusing on radio frequency (RF), advanced wireless, radar sensing, artificial intelligence (AI) and counter unmanned aircraft systems (CUAS). It caters to multiple market segments, including airports airspace safety, critical infrastructure protection, public safety, unmanned traffic management, police & security, aerospace & defence, amongst others. Bankai Labs (Panamax): An AI-powered accelerator transforming FinTech, Telecom, and 5 other domains with cutting-edge technology. The company enhances efficiency, security, and customer experience across various domains, using AI solutions for real-time Revenue Assurance, Fraud Management, and other domain specific solutions with 90-92% accuracy, increase operations efficiency by 27%, ensuring clients remain competitive and compliant in a dynamic market. Bobble AI: An innovative consumer AI platform with 100 million+ users in the Indian subcontinent. The platform has positively disrupted the smartphone experience by reimagining the keyboard real estate as a mobile native AI assistant to enhance creative expression and daily productivity. It has filed 40+ patents in the USA & India. CogniFirst Technologies: A proprietary state-of-the-art AI platform that can be used across multiple scenarios such as automatically extracting data from semi-structured/unstructured documents or querying vast document repositories in natural language. It provides end-to-end automation of document-based workflows within organisations reducing cost, increasing transparency, and driving efficiency. Contiinex: Contiinex is an industry vertical speech AI platform for healthcare & financial services enterprises that can be deployed on private-cloud to drive incremental sales, manage risk and increase customer retention through combination of speech analytics and voice bots. EcoRatings: A GenAI solution for sustainability using the RAG + LLM approach. This can decode sustainability metrics from various sources and seamlessly integrate them into existing enterprise/organisational systems, ensuring that they can make informed, real-time decisions- all in a geography, industry and framework agnostic approach. EQUIP9: Equip9 is an innovative technology company founded in November 2019, dedicated to transforming the heavy equipment industry. Equip9 leverages cutting-edge artificial intelligence to streamline rental operations and enhance decision-making through a unified, data-driven platform. FluxGen Sustainable Technologies: FluxGen works towards building a water positive ecosystem, with focus on water guzzlers - industrial facilities, urban utilities, smart cities, hospitals. It aims to de-risk them from the water crisis by leveraging technology to promote sustainable and circular water usage. Gigin Technologies: An AI-driven platform transforming the informal workforce sector. The company bridges the gap between employers and workers by enhancing employment opportunities through reliable hiring, trust, safety measures, and comprehensive verification processes. GoCodeo AI Technologies: An AI agent for white-box software testing. It leverages the power of LLMs to help companies identify and eliminate software bugs early on, right at the code level. Humanify Technologies: Humanify uses deeptech to drive human-centricity. It serves the top leading players across consumer, and digital first industries. It captures streams of live human experiences, and at scale. Using its proprietary AI technology, it decodes it for customised reporting with incredible detail. Keeves Technologies: Keeves Technologies leads in VR/AR, Computer Vision, and Generative AI, pioneering innovations and secure digital asset management. It redefines immersive experiences and digital ecosystems, delivering cutting-edge deep tech solutions that are set to shape the future. Life Bound Technologies: Life Bound Technologies delivers intelligent wireless monitoring solutions, enhancing vital sign measurement with custom AI insights. The technology ensures real-time, medical-grade precision across diverse environments. Living Things: Living Things by iCapotech Pvt Ltd is an innovative IoT platform driving the net-zero journey toward a sustainable future. Its solution seamlessly integrates with existing air conditioners, enabling businesses to optimize energy use, enhance efficiency, and reduce carbon footprints. With real-time data analytics and intelligent insights, its energy-saving algorithm guarantees at least 15% savings on AC energy consumption. LivNSense GreenOps: The company is working towards the management and optimization of Greenhouse Gas Emissions from bottom-up approach. LivNSense targets high-energy equipment in industries like asphalts, cement, petrochemicals, and mining, which account for 50-60% of plant energy use. The company is enhancing its GreenOps platform with AI/ML algorithms to manage carbon emissions and increase alternate fuel usage. Manastu Space Technologies: Manastu Space revolutionizes space safety and logistics with cutting-edge green propulsion systems for satellites. Its technology enhances satellite agility and performance while reducing space debris and ensuring space sustainability. Perpetuuiti Technosoft: Perpetuuiti leads in Enterprise Resiliency Automation, offering 1-Click Resilience. It reduces Recovery Time Objectives (RTOs) by 70-80%, cuts operating costs by 50%, and enhances efficiency. Serving major banks, insurers, telecoms, airlines, and stock exchanges, Perpetuuiti ensures compliance and rapid recovery from technical or cyber events, protecting data and business operations. PrivaSapien: Privasapien designs Privacy Enhancing and Responsible AI (PERAI) solutions for enterprises, focusing on privacy, accountability, safety, security, fairness, explainability, reliability, and sustainability (PASSFERS). Its comprehensive approach helps organizations meet global privacy and AI regulations like DPDPA, GDPR, EU AI Act, and PDPL, ensuring ethical data practices. QpiAI India: QpiAI is vertically integrating AI and quantum technologies - building a 25 qubit quantum computer and software platforms leveraging AI and quantum inspired algorithms. Flagship software products include QpiAI Pro, an AutoML & MLOps Platform to scale enterprise AI deployments; QpiAI Opt, large scale optimization solver logistics and supply chain industries. QpiAI also engages in AI and quantum solutions for large scale projects. Rezo.ai: A data-first contact center that leverages automation and analytics to help enterprises get better results at reduced costs from their contact Center operations. SCIKIQ Data: A company that is developing world class data products leveraging the latest technologies and generative AI to fulfil its promise to make data accessible to everyone for analysis & decision making. SecneurX Technologies: A cybersecurity company dedicated to protecting organizations from targeted attacks. Its customers include government, defence, tech companies, and BFSI sectors, leveraging its advanced solutions to safeguard critical data and maintain robust security postures. Staqu Technologies: Staqu innovates with JARVIS, a pure-play SaaS solution for seamless CCTV integration and advanced analytics across diverse sectors like retail, infrastructure, and healthcare. Stylumia AI: Stylumia is enabling leading Fortune 500 companies, big box retailers, vertical brands, and specialty stores with game-changing AI to stay ahead as the retail sector is undergoing a seismic shift, driven by non-traditional consumer /market / competitive intelligence. Its proprietary AI decodes consumer interest at internet scale, tailored to customers' specific context. SustLabs: SustLabs developed an AI-powered bot that empowers users with detailed insights into their energy consumption. By providing clear, actionable data, it enables users to take charge of their energy usage and achieve concrete energy efficiency. Harnessing the power of advanced AI and machine learning, SustLabs uncovers the mysteries behind unexpected utility bills and lights the way to substantial savings. SwitchOn: SwitchOn helps precision manufacturing Industries drastically reduce their manufacturing defects through the use of a one-of-a-kind field-trainable AI system. Syook: Syook is a no-code IoT platform empowering industries to build custom IoT solutions trusted by leaders from across industries. With a modular approach, Syook InSite enhances safety, sustainability, and compliance through connected workers, connected assets, Truck-in Truck-out (TiTo), and environmental monitoring solutions. Trinzz: Trinzz is India's CV/ML infrastructure brand for the world, creating a full-stack platform for medical data management. In its prototype stage, it has secured two NY-based biomedical clients. With founders from Harvard, Forbes 30Under30, and ex-Nvidia, Qualcomm, and Adobe, Trinzz aims at the US market, promising flawless data processing for healthcare training and medical sciences. TWYN: Twyn creates real-time 3D digital twins of machines and factories, enabling remote monitoring and control. This boosts efficiency, reduces downtime and costs, and enhances productivity. UNINO Healthcare: UNINO Healthcare focuses on bringing efficient treatment and devices to reduce iatrogenic conditions - A health complication arising due to a medical treatment. It provides unique, innovative and affordable solutions using emerging technologies. It also drives transformative medical innovations by integrating multidisciplinary technologies to meet the growing demand for enhanced healthcare products and services. Worxogo Solutions: Worxogo enhances team productivity and engagement with behavioral science and AI. Its nudge coach provides personalized coaching at scale, benefiting sales and customer service teams. Trusted by Fortune 10 companies in 11 countries, Worxogo is featured as an HBR case study and partners with Stanford researchers to measure productivity impact.

