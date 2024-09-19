Google's parent company, Alphabet, has seen its stock rise following a significant legal victory against the European Union. An EU court annulled a €1.5 billion fine imposed on Google for alleged anti-competitive practices in online advertising. This decision not only strengthens Alphabet's market position but also reflects positively on investor confidence. The company's shares climbed 0.5% to $160.07 on NASDAQ, demonstrating resilience amid market uncertainties preceding key Federal Reserve interest rate decisions.

Strategic Moves and Future Outlook

Alphabet's subsidiary Waymo is reportedly in talks with Hyundai for a potential partnership involving autonomous vehicle technology. This collaboration could see Waymo's sixth-generation self-driving technology integrated into Hyundai's Ioniq 5 electric vehicles, possibly as an alternative to using vehicles from Chinese manufacturer ZEEKR. Such strategic alliances, coupled with Alphabet's strong position in artificial intelligence and continuous innovation, contribute to analysts' optimistic projections. With a median price target of $204.71, representing a potential 27% increase, Alphabet's stock appears poised for further growth despite ongoing regulatory scrutiny in various markets.

