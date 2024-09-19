John Routhier Joins SNH Capital Partners as Operating Partner to Drive Revenue Strategies and Portfolio Growth

AUSTIN, TX / ACCESSWIRE / September 19, 2024 / SNH Capital Partners ("SNH"), a leading U.S.-based private investment firm focused on long-term partnerships, is proud to welcome John Routhier as Operating Partner. John will play an instrumental role in spearheading SNH's portfolio company initiatives, collaborating closely with company CEOs and executive teams to enhance revenue performance, propel strategic growth, and create value across SNH's portfolio companies.

John brings over 20 years of experience in executing revenue and marketing strategies across diverse companies and business functions. Prior to joining SNH, John was a Chief Revenue Officer at Aliro, where he led all revenue teams, strategy, and execution. Prior to Aliro, John served as Chief Revenue Officer with SkillSurvey and Verisk Analytic. His career also includes roles at Derby Management, Harmony Healthcare, and Acronis.

"Having John onboard is a pioneering revolution for SNH Capital Partners. His proven track record in developing and executing upon revenue strategies, decision-making, and value creation aligns seamlessly with our investment strategy," said Jevin Sackett, Chief Executive Officer of SNH Capital Partners.

"I'm excited to be leading cross-functional efforts to maximize revenue potential across the SNH portfolio," said Routhier. "We have the right capabilities and approach to identify and deliver value within our companies, an approach built on very strong partnerships between the executive teams and SNH."

SNH Capital Partners looks forward to the valuable contributions John will bring to the firm, reinforcing its commitment to operational excellence and strategic growth.

About SNH Capital Partners

SNH Capital Partners is a U.S.-based private investment firm dedicated to acquiring and transforming companies in the middle market. SNH has an active strategic presence in each of its core industries, partnering with best-in-class management teams to develop growth platforms across technology and technology-enabled business services leveraging its investment and operational resources. SNH's portfolio companies are market-leading and rapidly growing providers of information, technology, and other business services to the automotive, financial services, human capital management, retail eyecare, and energy sectors. For more information, please visit www.snhcapitalpartners.com.

