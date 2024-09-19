Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Donnerstag, 19.09.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 689 internationalen Medien
Gold's geheime Rallye: Dieses Minenunternehmen wird 2025 durchstarten.
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
ACCESSWIRE
19.09.2024 17:02 Uhr
100 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

John Routhier Joins SNH Capital Partners as Operating Partner to Drive Revenue Strategies and Portfolio Growth

AUSTIN, TX / ACCESSWIRE / September 19, 2024 / SNH Capital Partners ("SNH"), a leading U.S.-based private investment firm focused on long-term partnerships, is proud to welcome John Routhier as Operating Partner. John will play an instrumental role in spearheading SNH's portfolio company initiatives, collaborating closely with company CEOs and executive teams to enhance revenue performance, propel strategic growth, and create value across SNH's portfolio companies.

John brings over 20 years of experience in executing revenue and marketing strategies across diverse companies and business functions. Prior to joining SNH, John was a Chief Revenue Officer at Aliro, where he led all revenue teams, strategy, and execution. Prior to Aliro, John served as Chief Revenue Officer with SkillSurvey and Verisk Analytic. His career also includes roles at Derby Management, Harmony Healthcare, and Acronis.

Phil holds a Bachelor of Arts from Tufts.

"Having John onboard is a pioneering revolution for SNH Capital Partners. His proven track record in developing and executing upon revenue strategies, decision-making, and value creation aligns seamlessly with our investment strategy," said Jevin Sackett, Chief Executive Officer of SNH Capital Partners.

"I'm excited to be leading cross-functional efforts to maximize revenue potential across the SNH portfolio," said Routhier. "We have the right capabilities and approach to identify and deliver value within our companies, an approach built on very strong partnerships between the executive teams and SNH."

SNH Capital Partners looks forward to the valuable contributions John will bring to the firm, reinforcing its commitment to operational excellence and strategic growth.

About SNH Capital Partners

SNH Capital Partners is a U.S.-based private investment firm dedicated to acquiring and transforming companies in the middle market. SNH has an active strategic presence in each of its core industries, partnering with best-in-class management teams to develop growth platforms across technology and technology-enabled business services leveraging its investment and operational resources. SNH's portfolio companies are market-leading and rapidly growing providers of information, technology, and other business services to the automotive, financial services, human capital management, retail eyecare, and energy sectors. For more information, please visit www.snhcapitalpartners.com.

For media inquiries or more information, please contact: Tom Wilson | SNH Capital Partners | twilson@snhcap.com | (512) 222-6107

Contact Information

SNH Capital Partners
Public Communications
info@snhcap.com

SOURCE: SNH Capital Partners

.

View the original press release on newswire.com.

© 2024 ACCESSWIRE
Drei potenzielle Vervielfacher aus Osteuropa

In unserem kostenlosen Spezialreport nehmen wir Sie mit auf eine Reise durch die dynamischen und oft unterbewerteten Aktienmärkte Osteuropas. Die Region erlebt ein beeindruckendes Wirtschaftswachstum, das weit über den Erwartungen vieler Analysten liegt. Während westliche Märkte gesättigt erscheinen, bieten osteuropäische Unternehmen einzigartige Investitionsmöglichkeiten zu attraktiven Bewertungen.

Profitieren Sie vom Wachstum Osteuropas!

In dieser Ausgabe stellen wir Ihnen drei Top-Aktien vor, die nicht nur durch solide Fundamentaldaten glänzen, sondern auch durch ein enormes Wachstumspotenzial in den kommenden Jahren. Erfahren Sie, warum diese Favoriten bereit sind, die Märkte zu erobern und wie Sie als Investor von dieser Entwicklung profitieren können.

Verpassen Sie nicht die Chance, Teil dieser aufstrebenden Wirtschaft zu sein. Fordern Sie sofort unseren brandneuen Spezialreport an und erfahren Sie, bei welchen unentdeckten Perlen noch enormes Potenzial schlummert.

Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.