Dienstag, 24.09.2024
Die FED senkt die Zinsen, Gold explodiert: Die eine Aktie, die sie alle überstrahlen könnte
24.09.2024 07:06 Uhr
Assembly Appoints Bipul Markan as Head of Research & Insights for MENA Market

The agency continues to expand its research and insights function in MENA, helping clients navigate the region's dynamic market landscape with data-backed strategies

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates, Sept. 24, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Assembly, a leading global omnichannel media agency part of the Stagwell (STGW) Global Network, has appointed Bipul Markan as the first Head of Research & Insights for the MENA region. In this inaugural role, Markan will enhance Assembly's capacity to provide partners with smart, data-driven solutions.

Bipul headshot

With over 15 years of experience in Research and Insights, Markan has worked across Europe, the Middle East, and Asia servicing some of the biggest brands in the global market, including Google, Coca-Cola, Unilever, IKEA, Orange Telecom, and Akzo Nobel. Markan's involvement in research-based consultation and extensive expertise in handling and analyzing data will add significant value to Assembly's strategic expansion in the MENA region.

"I am excited to join the powerhouse that is Assembly," said Markan. "Now more than ever, it is crucial for agencies to be able to offer timely and relevant information based on data and insights to deliver greater value for brands. I am ready to contribute my expertise to the team and help our clients make accurate decisions that support their growth."

Markan will sit across Assembly's strategy team, providing insight and recommendations to clients based on new trends and backed by solid analytics.

Faisal Dean, CEO of Assembly MENA, added, "Bipul brings us a wealth of research & insights experience from top companies. We have built out a more robust, MENA centric, product offering in a short space of time and look forward to continue bringing this to our clients to drive more efficient and effective media."

Markan's appointment marks another significant milestone for Assembly as it continues to expand and grow in the MENA region following recent business wins.

ABOUT ASSEMBLY
Assembly is a leading global omnichannel media agency that merges data, talent, and technology to catalyze growth for the world's most esteemed brands. Our holistic approach weaves together compelling brand narratives with a comprehensive suite of global media capabilities, driving performance and fostering significant business expansion. Our initiatives are powered by STAGE, our proprietary operating system, and executed by a dedicated global team of over 2,300 professionals across 35 offices worldwide. Committed to purposeful action, Assembly leads the way in social and environmental impact within the agency realm. As a proud member of Stagwell, the challenger network designed to revolutionize marketing, Assembly continues to set new standards of excellence. For more information, please visit assemblyglobal.com.

CONTACT:
Sarah Arvizo
pr@stagwellglobal.com

Assembly

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2513349/Assembly_Bipul_3.jpg
Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2430305/assembly_logo.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/assembly-appoints-bipul-markan-as-head-of-research--insights-for-mena-market-302256426.html

© 2024 PR Newswire
