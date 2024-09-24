NXLog Redefines the Market with The Launch of NXLog Platform: A New Centralized Log Management Solution with Industry Leading Log Pipeline

DUBAI, UAE, Sept. 24, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- NXLog, a global leader in log collection technology, announced the launch of its latest innovation in log management solutions. The new product, set to redefine security and data integration standards, combines advanced features with ease of use, catering to the evolving needs of modern IT infrastructures. This release marks a significant milestone in NXLog's commitment to delivering reliable, scalable log management tools.

NXLog Platform

NXLog Platform offers a comprehensive on-premises, high-performance central log management solution tailored to enhance cybersecurity and compliance.

It is a centralized log management system with industry-leading log pipeline capabilities, providing both agent-based and agentless log collection adaptable to various IT environments. NXLog Platform can independently store and analyze log data or integrate with upstream SIEM systems for enhanced functionality. The new solution is cloud-ready, ensuring scalability for handling large volumes of data. Additionally, it features a high-volume, schemaless database engine that optimizes log storage and management, which helps reduce expenses and ensures compliance with regulations. ICS/SCADA-ready features allow the improvement of operational reliability and infrastructure security against modern threats, safeguarding critical infrastructure and achieving compliance with cybersecurity standards and regulations. Its rapid multi-platform integration facilitates efficient "endpoint to SIEM" data processing. It minimizes migration time and overhead, making it an invaluable tool for organizations seeking robust and versatile log management capabilities.

In a statement about the launch, Botond Botyánszki, CEO and founder of NXLog, emphasized the company's unwavering commitment to its partners in cybersecurity and compliance.

"We offer a robust, value-driven, centralized agent and log management solution to our existing and future partners focused on cybersecurity and compliance."

Said Botyánszki in his remark about the new product launch.

"NXLog Platform is an efficient, scalable, and reliable tool tailored specifically for the needs of the security teams of enterprise organizations."

About NXLog

NXLog is renowned for its log collection and management expertise, offering versatile solutions across diverse IT environments. It has over 12 years of experience and 600 clients worldwide, including Fortune 500 companies. With a focus on reliability, scalability, and security, NXLog has established itself as a trusted partner in log data collection and management, helping organizations streamline and bolster their cybersecurity efforts.

