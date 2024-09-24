Anzeige
Dienstag, 24.09.2024
In einem boomenden Goldmarkt ist das die Aktie, die man im Auge behalten sollte
ACCESSWIRE
24.09.2024 17:50 Uhr
Nextep Expands to 10th Location in Kansas City, Missouri

KANSAS CITY, MO / ACCESSWIRE / September 24, 2024 / Nextep, a leading professional employer organization (PEO), is thrilled to announce its expansion into the vibrant city of Kansas City, Missouri. This strategic move marks a significant milestone for Nextep as it continues to grow its national footprint of local presences and deliver exceptional HR solutions to businesses nationwide.

Nextep Expands to Kansas City, MO

Nextep Expands to Kansas City, MO

"Kansas City's thriving business environment, coupled with its talented workforce, made it an ideal location for Nextep's expansion," said Brian Fayak, President and CEO of Nextep. "We are excited to become a part of this dynamic community and contribute to the success of local businesses."

Nextep is particularly drawn to Kansas City's rich cultural heritage and thriving entrepreneurial ecosystem. The city's commitment to innovation and collaboration aligns perfectly with Nextep's own values. We are excited to serve businesses in Kansas City and help them elevate the employment experience.

Though Nextep has served businesses nationwide for more than 25 years, Kansas City is Nextep's 11th location in which we have a physical presence, with business consultants eager to meet and assist in-person. Nextep's locations include:

  • Oklahoma City, OK

  • Tulsa, OK

  • Dallas, TX

  • Plano, Tx

  • Austin, TX

  • Houston, TX

  • Denver, CO

  • Nashville, TX

  • Charlotte, NC

  • Minneapolis, MN

  • Kansas City, MO

Nextep's commitment to providing exceptional employee experiences extends beyond its physical office locations. The company's innovative mobile app, Elevate by Nextep, empowers employees to manage their employment seamlessly, from accessing pay stubs and benefits information to submitting time off requests and communicating with HR.

The user-friendly technology delivers HR Where You Are and streamlines HR processes, enhancing employee satisfaction, productivity, and retention. Nextep's tech-forward approach can be a boon to Kansas City's small and medium-sized businesses.

As a trusted partner to businesses nationwide, Nextep has a proven track record of helping companies achieve their goals and navigate the complexities of HR management. With its expansion into Kansas City, Nextep is poised to become a leading provider of HR solutions in the region. Nextep looks forward to contributing to the city's economic growth.

Contact Information

Beth Dean
Marketing
bdean@nextep.com
888-811-5150

SOURCE: Nextep, Inc.

View the original press release on newswire.com.

© 2024 ACCESSWIRE
