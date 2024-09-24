Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Dienstag, 24.09.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 690 internationalen Medien
In einem boomenden Goldmarkt ist das die Aktie, die man im Auge behalten sollte
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A2N6WD | ISIN: GB00BG0TPX62 | Ticker-Symbol: FCA
Frankfurt
24.09.24
15:29 Uhr
1,530 Euro
+0,010
+0,66 %
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
FUNDING CIRCLE HOLDINGS PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
FUNDING CIRCLE HOLDINGS PLC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
1,4602,02019:30
Dow Jones News
24.09.2024 18:31 Uhr
136 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Funding Circle Plc: POS-Transaction in Own Shares -2-

DJ Funding Circle Plc: POS-Transaction in Own Shares 

Funding Circle Plc (FCH) 
Funding Circle Plc: POS-Transaction in Own Shares 
24-Sep-2024 / 16:58 GMT/BST 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
LEI: 2138003EK6UAINBBUS19 
 
24 September 2024 
 
Funding Circle Holdings plc 
Transaction in own shares 
Funding Circle Holdings plc (the "Company") announces that it has purchased for cancellation the following number of 
its ordinary shares of GBP0.001 each on the London Stock Exchange from Numis Securities Limited ("Deutsche Numis") as 
part of its buy-back announced on 7 March 2024: 
Date of purchase:               24 September 2024 
Number of ordinary shares purchased:      200,000 
Highest price paid per share:         130.50p 
Lowest price paid per share:          126.00p 
Volume weighted average price paid per share: 129.1026p

The Company intends to cancel all of the purchased ordinary shares.

Following the cancellation of the repurchased shares, the Company's issued share capital will consist of 336,108,690 ordinary shares with voting rights.

There are no ordinary shares held in Treasury.

The above figure (336,108,690) may be used by shareholders (and others with notification obligations) as the denominator for the calculation by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), as it forms part of Retained EU Law as defined in the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018, the table below contains detailed information of the individual trades made by Deutsche Numis as part of the Share Buyback Programme.

Aggregate information: 

Venue     Volume-weighted average price (pence per share) Aggregated volume 
LSE      129.1026p                    200,000

Individual information: 

Number of ordinary shares     Transaction   Time of transaction (UK   Transaction reference    Trading 
purchased             price      Time)            number           venue 
                 (GBp share) 
4900               130.00      08:20:59          00071493562TRLO0      XLON 
400                130.00      08:20:59          00071493563TRLO0      XLON 
1158               130.00      08:21:41          00071493596TRLO0      XLON 
144                130.50      09:17:29          00071494920TRLO0      XLON 
520                130.50      10:17:47          00071497021TRLO0      XLON 
4513               130.50      10:17:47          00071497022TRLO0      XLON 
2117               130.50      10:17:47          00071497023TRLO0      XLON 
346                130.50      10:17:47          00071497024TRLO0      XLON 
8633               130.50      13:09:23          00071500166TRLO0      XLON 
7399               130.50      13:09:23          00071500167TRLO0      XLON 
7583               130.50      13:09:23          00071500168TRLO0      XLON 
6467               130.50      13:09:23          00071500169TRLO0      XLON 
6723               130.50      13:09:23          00071500170TRLO0      XLON 
675                130.50      14:20:07          00071501981TRLO0      XLON 
2813               130.50      14:36:02          00071502436TRLO0      XLON 
14803               130.50      14:36:02          00071502437TRLO0      XLON 
7292               130.50      14:36:02          00071502438TRLO0      XLON 
6246               130.50      14:36:02          00071502439TRLO0      XLON 
2869               130.50      14:36:02          00071502440TRLO0      XLON 
1075               130.50      14:36:03          00071502450TRLO0      XLON 
8000               130.50      14:36:07          00071502452TRLO0      XLON 
315                130.50      14:36:07          00071502453TRLO0      XLON 
7000               130.50      14:36:11          00071502456TRLO0      XLON 
795                130.50      14:36:11          00071502457TRLO0      XLON 
6945               130.50      14:37:35          00071502586TRLO0      XLON 
184                130.50      14:37:40          00071502592TRLO0      XLON 
2696               130.50      14:40:28          00071502737TRLO0      XLON 
953                130.50      14:40:28          00071502738TRLO0      XLON 
5148               130.00      14:47:31          00071502995TRLO0      XLON 
29                130.00      14:47:31          00071502996TRLO0      XLON 
1046               130.00      14:47:31          00071502997TRLO0      XLON 
6257               128.00      15:35:01          00071505111TRLO0      XLON 
4144               128.50      15:47:23          00071505518TRLO0      XLON 
872                128.50      15:47:23          00071505519TRLO0      XLON 
2000               128.00      16:05:26          00071505997TRLO0      XLON 
4971               128.00      16:05:26          00071505998TRLO0      XLON 
2000               127.50      16:07:34          00071506079TRLO0      XLON 
3135               127.50      16:08:20          00071506109TRLO0      XLON 
1364               127.50      16:08:20          00071506110TRLO0      XLON 
1940               127.50      16:08:20          00071506111TRLO0      XLON 
1000               127.50      16:08:20          00071506112TRLO0      XLON 
1021               127.50      16:08:20          00071506113TRLO0      XLON 
1509               127.50      16:08:20          00071506114TRLO0      XLON 
985                127.00      16:15:15          00071506404TRLO0      XLON 
913                127.00      16:15:15          00071506405TRLO0      XLON 
1084               127.00      16:15:15          00071506406TRLO0      XLON 
1009               127.00      16:15:15          00071506407TRLO0      XLON 
1510               127.00      16:15:15          00071506408TRLO0      XLON 
172                126.50      16:15:16          00071506409TRLO0      XLON 
1000               127.00      16:15:16          00071506410TRLO0      XLON 
936                127.00      16:15:16          00071506411TRLO0      XLON 
1325               127.00      16:15:16          00071506412TRLO0      XLON 
4052               127.00      16:15:16          00071506413TRLO0      XLON 
2621               127.00      16:15:27          00071506416TRLO0      XLON 
1510               127.00      16:15:27          00071506417TRLO0      XLON 
2768               126.50      16:15:44          00071506439TRLO0      XLON 
1007               126.50      16:15:54          00071506446TRLO0      XLON 
3466               126.50      16:17:25          00071506562TRLO0      XLON 
7194               126.50      16:17:25          00071506563TRLO0      XLON 
6154               126.50      16:17:25          00071506566TRLO0      XLON 
7083               126.50      16:17:25          00071506569TRLO0      XLON 
4102               126.00      16:17:53          00071506601TRLO0      XLON 
1109               126.00      16:17:54          00071506603TRLO0      XLON

- ENDS -

Enquiries:

Funding Circle:

Investor Relations ir@fundingcircle.com Tony Nicol

Media Relations press@fundingcircle.com Angeli Everitt

Headland Consultancy +44 (0) 20 3805 4822 Mike Smith / Stephen Malthouse

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

(MORE TO FOLLOW) Dow Jones Newswires

September 24, 2024 11:59 ET (15:59 GMT)

DJ Funding Circle Plc: POS-Transaction in Own Shares -2-

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:      GB00BG0TPX62 
Category Code: POS 
TIDM:      FCH 
LEI Code:    2138003EK6UAINBBUS19 
OAM Categories: 2.4. Acquisition or disposal of the issuer's own shares 
Sequence No.:  348837 
EQS News ID:  1994733 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1994733&application_name=news&site_id=dow_jones%7e%7e%7ef1066a31-ca00-4e1a-b0a4-374bd7d0face

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

September 24, 2024 11:59 ET (15:59 GMT)

© 2024 Dow Jones News
Besser als NVIDIA! 3 KI- Favoriten mit riesigem Potenzial

Erleben Sie die KI-Revolution und sichern Sie sich gigantische Gewinne!

Nutzen Sie die einmalige Gelegenheit, die Ihnen die Künstliche Intelligenz bietet! Unser exklusiver Aktienreport enthüllt drei unglaublich aussichtsreiche KI-Aktien, die von der bahnbrechenden Entwicklung in diesem Sektor massiv profitieren können.

Warum sollten Sie dabei sein?

Weil eine Investition in KI-Unternehmen nicht nur Stabilität bringt, sondern auch das Potenzial hat, Ihr Depot explosionsartig wachsen zu lassen. Die letzten Jahre haben bewiesen: Wer auf KI setzt, kann außergewöhnliche Gewinne einfahren. Jetzt, nach einer kurzen Konsolidierungsphase, öffnen sich wieder sensationelle Einstiegsmöglichkeiten.

Verpassen Sie nicht diese Chance!

Fordern Sie sofort unseren brandneuen Spezialreport an und erfahren Sie, welche KI-Aktien das größte Potenzial haben, Ihren finanziellen Erfolg zu sichern. Dieser Report ist komplett kostenlos und zeigt Ihnen die besten Investments im KI-Sektor.

Handeln Sie jetzt und sichern Sie sich Ihren kostenfreien Report!

Report herunterladen
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.