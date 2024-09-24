Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - September 24, 2024) - Arya Resources Ltd. (TSXV: RBZ) ("Arya" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the Company has submitted an exploration permit application, including drilling, for its Wede Lake Gold project- Twin & T6 Gold (Au) zones in, Saskatchewan, Canada.

The Wedge Lake Gold project is accessible via provincial highway 102 and three kilometres away from the Golden Heart Gold mine access-road.

Wedge Lake Gold Project, SK, Canada:

Gold mineralization is widespread with several zones / occurrences of gold having been identified and worked over the years on the Wedge Lake Property. There are 5 main zones of gold mineralization on the property: Twin and T-20, T-6, T-12 and Main Zone. The gold mineralization is associated with either the iron formation, or quartz veins as native gold within shear zones in close proximity to the iron formations.

Previous work in 1982-1984 identified several gold zones and one silver zone:

Twin Gold Zones: 1983-1984 Giant Yellowknife - Golden Rule Res. drilled two zones that combined 545,000 tons grading 0.16 oz/ton (5.49 g/t) Au to 675,000 tons grading 0.15 oz/ton (5.15 g/t) Au to depths of 125 to 175 m; Open at depth and down plunge.

T-6 Gold Zone: T-6 Zone has native gold hosted in quartz vein traced over a strike length of 182.9 meters (m).

Dunlop Nickel-Copper-Cobalt Project, SK, Canada:

The company has previously reported drill results from its Dunlop Ni-Cu- Co project, completed in December 2023.

Drill Hole AR 23-003 intercepted starting from 12 meters (m):

136 m of 0.18% Copper (Cu), 0.34% Nickel (Ni), and 175 grams/tonne (g/t) Cobalt (Co) Including 0.23% Cu, 0.39% Ni and 188 g/t Co over 88.15 m.

Drill Hole AR23-005 Intersected starting from 5 m:

67 m of 0.20% Cu, 0.39% Ni and 176 g/t of Co

Please note, the mineralized intervals are core length as true thickness has not yet been determined for the zone.

The project is located 37km north of La Ronge via Provincial Highway 102 and then an 8km bush road heading west to Nemeiben Lake provides excellent access. A powerline runs along Provincial Highway 102 and would provide easy access to hydro for the project site. The Company has all the necessary permits to conduct exploration drilling on the Dunlop Nickel-Copper project.

Previous drilling in 1960-1980 identified a historical mineralized zone totalling 18.11 million tonnes of Ni, and Cu mineralization of which 12.83 million tonnes were considered able to be mined as an open pit and the balance by underground mining. Grades ranged from 0.55% Ni - 1.46% Ni and 0.15% Cu - 0.39% Cu with assays of up to 0.35% Cr and 0.15% Co -Source Reference: SMDI#0749 Saskatchewan Mineral Database Identification Number. The tonnage and grade are historical (non 43-101 compliant) based on prior data and reports prepared by the previous operators. The historical estimates are not current and do not meet the standards prescribed by NI 43-101. They provide an indication of the potential of the properties and are relevant to ongoing exploration and evaluation.

The drill program was designed to test favourable Nickel-Copper targets identified within the historic Dunlop Ni-Cu Zone by the company's technical team. The program concentrated on drilling targets identified at the East Zone. The program was successful in intersecting the mineralized pyroxenite in all holes. Visually, the mineralization appears to be of similar nature to the zone intersected in the historic drilling, 3-5% disseminated and blebby pyrrhotite with trace to 1% pentlandite and chalcopyrite. Locally, on a meter scale, sulphide content increases to 30%. Table 1 summarizes the assay results for drill holes AR 23-001 and AR 23-008.

Table 1: Assay Results

From (m) To (m) Length (m) Cu (%) Ni (%) Co (ppm) AR 23-001 128 143 15 0.13 0.19 129 AR 23-002 97.5 133.5 36.0 0.14 0.22 135 AR 23-003 12 148 136 0.18 0.34 175 Including: 59.85 148 88.15 0.23 0.39 188 AR 23-004 111 129 18 0.27 0.37 138 AR 23-005 5 72 67 0.16 0.39 176 AR 23-006 63 84 21 0.20 0.31 140 AR 23-007 16.00 51.50 35.50 0.32 0.39 161 Including: 26.00 43.00 17.00 0.41 0.52 195 AR 23-008 18.50 55.00 36.50 0.35 0.62 247 Including: 33.00 42.70 9.70 0.64 1.35 518

Key Lake Uranium Claims, Athabasca Basin:

The company owns early-stage uranium claims in the Athabasca Basin of Saskatchewan: 20,625 acres in Key Lake Uranium Corridor less thank 50 km from a mill. Several Uranium mining companies are drilling the Key Lake Uranium Corridor. Projected strike of the P-2 Thrust fault which hosts the McArthur River uranium mine in the Athabasca basin, extends onto the property.

QUALITY ASSURANCE AND QUALITY CONTROL (QA/QC)

The core samples are cut using a diamond core saw with half remaining in the core box for future reference. One-half is bagged and is delivered to SRC Geoanalytical Labratories (Saskatchewan Research Council) an ISO/IEC 17025 accredited lab in Saskatoon, SK for preparation (crushing and pulverizing) and analyzed using ICP-OES package ICP4T 4-acid total digestion with specified limits and package Au5 for Au, Pt and Pd (method codes ICP4T and Au5 respectively). Company protocols include the insertion of quality control (QC) samples consisting of blind standards (Certified Reference Materials (CRMs)), blanks and sample duplicates into the sample stream at a rate of 1 in 30.

Qualified Person:

Kevin Wells, P.Geo., a consulting geologist to the Company, is the independent qualified person as defined by National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects for the Project has reviewed, verified, and approved the contents of this news release and has verified the data underlying the contents of this news release by review and supervision of, but not limited to, drilling procedures, chain of custody of core and samples, logging and sampling procedures and insertion of blind standards (CRM's), blanks and pulp duplicates into the sample stream.

This news release includes "forward-looking statements" that are subject to assumptions, risks and uncertainties. Statements in this news release which are not purely historical are forward-looking statements, including without limitation any statements concerning the Company's intentions, plans, estimates, expectations or beliefs. Although the Company believes that any forward-looking statements in this news release are reasonable, there can be no assurance that any such forward-looking statements will prove to be accurate.

