Aeluma, Inc.: CORRECTING and REPLACING: Aeluma Provides Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2024 Results

Issues Guidance For More Than 335% Year-Over-Year Revenue Growth in Fiscal Year 2025

(This release updates the release that was posted earlier on September 24, 2024)

GOLETA, CA / ACCESSWIRE / September 24, 2024 / Aeluma, Inc. (OTCQB:ALMU), a semiconductor company specializing in high performance, scalable technologies for mobile, automotive, AI, defense & aerospace, communication and quantum computing, today provided a corporate update and announced financial results for the fourth quarter and full year of fiscal 2024, ended June 30, 2024.

Recent Company Highlights

Record backlog from multiple government and commercial contracts driving revenue growth

Won major Department of Defense contract that could bring revenue greater than $11.7 million

Won contracts from NASA and the Office of Secretary of Defense to advance technology for space and defense & aerospace applications

Achieved ISO 9001:2015 certification for quality management system

Expands marketing efforts in mobile, quantum computing, AI, 5G/6G wireless, and biomedical

Management Commentary

"With this fifth consecutive quarter reporting revenue and a strong backlog, we are able to begin offering revenue guidance," said Aeluma Founder and CEO, Jonathan Klamkin, Ph.D. "Multiple contract wins are layering revenue to support Aeluma's R&D and path to commercialization without dilutive measures. We believe this approach positions the Company for profitable growth and will propel our technology to scale while shortening the time to market."

Dr. Klamkin continued, "In addition to the increased traction with government funding, Aeluma has attracted commercial contracts that include small-volume orders, sample evaluations, and development contracts. These successes derive primarily from the automotive, industrial, and defense & aerospace markets. Multiple customers have evaluated our samples and validated the performance of Aeluma's technology. Achieving third party validation is an important milestone in our commercialization path. We are also receiving interest from mobile, quantum computing, AI, 5G/6G wireless, and biomedical companies."

Financial Results

During the quarter ended June 30, 2024, revenue was $279 thousand, compared to $193 thousand in the same quarter last year.

The company incurred a net loss of $987 thousand, or $0.08 per basic and diluted share, for the quarter ended June 30, 2024, compared to a net loss of $1.3 million, or $0.10 per basic and diluted share, for the same quarter last year.

For the full fiscal year 2024, revenue reported was $919 thousand, compared with $193 thousand in the prior year.

The company incurred a net loss of $4.6 million, or $0.37 per basic and diluted share, in fiscal 2024, compared with $5.4 million, or $0.47 per basic and diluted share, in the prior year.

The Company had $1.3 million in cash and cash equivalents as of June 30, 2024, compared to $5.1 million as of June 30, 2023.

On August 5, 2024, the Company entered into note purchase agreements (the "NPA") for an aggregate financing of $1.8 million with five accredited investors ("Investors"). At the first closing under the NPA, which occurred on August 5, 2024, the Company issued to the Investors convertible promissory notes in the aggregate principal amount of $1.8 million to purchase shares of the Company's common stock, par value $0.0001 per share. At a second closing under the NPA, which occurred on August 27, 2024, the Company issued convertible promissory notes to five additional accredited Investors in the aggregate principal amount of $1.345 million for aggregate proceeds of $3.145 million.

The total number of shares outstanding was 12,178,424 as of June 30, 2024.

Revenue Guidance

For the first quarter of fiscal 2025, Aeluma currently expects revenue of approximately $400-470 thousand.

For the full year of fiscal 2025, Aeluma currently expects revenue of approximately $4.0-4.2 million.

These statements are forward looking and actual results may differ materially. Refer to the Forward-Looking Statements section below for information on the factors that could cause our actual results to differ materially from these forward-looking statements.

Note about Non-GAAP Financial Measures

This press release includes and makes reference to certain non-GAAP financial measures. The presentation of this financial information is not intended to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for the financial information prepared and presented in accordance with GAAP. Aeluma believes that the presentation of non-GAAP financial measures provides important supplemental information to management and investors regarding financial and business trends relating to the Company's financial condition and results of operations. Aeluma believes that these non-GAAP financial measures provide additional insight into Aeluma's ongoing performance and core operational activities and has chosen to provide these measures for more consistent and meaningful comparison between periods. These measures should only be used to evaluate Aeluma's results of operations in conjunction with the corresponding GAAP measures. The non-GAAP results exclude the effect of stock-based compensation, depreciation and amortization.

A reconciliation between GAAP and non-GAAP financial results is provided in the financial statements portion of this press release.

About Aeluma, Inc.

Aeluma (www.aeluma.com) develops novel optoelectronics for sensing and communication applications. Aeluma has pioneered a technique to manufacture semiconductor chips using high-performance compound semiconductor materials on large-diameter substrates that are commonly used for mass-market microelectronics. The technology has the potential to enhance performance and scale manufacturing, both of which are critical for emerging applications. Aeluma is developing a streamlined business model from its headquarters in Santa Barbara, California that has a state-of-the-art manufacturing cleanroom. Its transformative semiconductor chip technology may impact a variety of markets including automotive LiDAR, mobile, defense & aerospace, AR/VR, AI, quantum, and communication. Aeluma differentiates itself with unique semiconductor manufacturing capability, proprietary technology, the ability to perform rapid prototyping, and a broad set of product offerings.

Forward-Looking Statements

All statements in this press release that are not historical are forward-looking statements, including, among other things, statements relating to the Company's expectations regarding its market position and market opportunity, expectations and plans as to its product development, manufacturing and sales, and relations with its partners and investors. These statements are not historical facts but rather are based on the Company's current expectations, estimates, and projections regarding its business, operations and other similar or related factors. Words such as "may," "will," "could," "would," "should," "anticipate," "predict," "potential," "continue," "expect," "intend," "plan," "project," "believe," "estimate," and other similar or related expressions are used to identify these forward-looking statements, although not all forward-looking statements contain these words. You should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements because they involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and assumptions that are difficult or impossible to predict and, in some cases, beyond the Company's control. Actual results may differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements as a result of a number of factors, including those described in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The Company undertakes no obligation to revise or update information in this release to reflect events or circumstances in the future, even if new information becomes available.

Aeluma, Inc. and Subsidiary

Consolidated Balance Sheets (unaudited) June 30, 2024 March 31, 2024 June 30, 2023 Assets Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 1,291,072 $ 1,874,565 $ 5,071,490 Accounts receivable 60,004 147,500 189,239 Deferred compensation, current portion 20,133 24,029 53,034 Prepaids and other current assets 21,637 96,113 19,943 Total current assets 1,392,846 2,142,207 5,333,706 Property and equipment: Equipment 1,531,494 1,526,590 1,209,656 Leasehold improvements 546,864 546,864 546,864 Accumulated depreciation (608,630 ) (509,391 ) (300,445 ) Property and equipment, net 1,469,728 1,564,063 1,456,075 Intangible assets 6,833 7,583 9,833 Right of use asset - facility 961,626 992,157 351,013 Deferred compensation, long term portion - 3,085 - Other assets 13,014 13,014 13,014 Total assets $ 3,844,047 $ 4,722,109 $ 7,163,641 Liabilities and stockholders' equity Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 317,237 $ 347,236 $ 461,797 Accrued expenses and other current liabilities 180,706 172,648 133,092 Lease liability, current portion 128,743 126,420 162,210 Total current liabilities 626,686 646,304 757,099 Lease liability, long term portion 941,200 974,656 296,452 Total liabilities 1,567,886 1,620,960 1,053,551 Commitments and contingencies - - - Stockholders' equity: Preferred stock - - - Common stock 1,218 1,218 1,282 Additional paid-in capital 15,899,304 15,735,477 15,171,074 Accumulated deficit (13,624,361 ) (12,635,546 ) (9,062,066 ) Total stockholders' equity 2,276,161 3,101,149 6,110,290 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 3,844,047 $ 4,722,109 $ 7,163,841

Aeluma, Inc. and Subsidiary

Consolidated Statements of Operations (unaudited) Three Months Ended Twelve Months Ended June 30, 2024 March 31, 2024 June 30, 2023 June 30, 2024 June 30, 2023 Revenue $ 279,268 $ 343,894 $ 193,339 $ 918,554 $ 193,339 Operating expenses: Cost of revenue 233,758 233,585 109,395 619,249 109,395 Research and development 400,254 620,285 207,647 2,506,507 2,531,624 General and administrative 634,286 452,792 1,095,905 2,356,106 3,062,005 Total expenses 1,268,298 1,306,662 1,412,947 5,481,862 5,703,024 Loss from operations (989,030 ) (962,768 ) (1,219,608 ) (4,563,308 ) (5,509,685 ) Other income (expense): Sub-lease rental income and other income (expense) (81 ) (81 ) (89,029 ) - 128,913 Interest income 1,892 198 446 1,013 1,190 Total other income, net 1,811 117 (88,583 ) 1,013 130,103 Loss before income tax expense (987,219 ) (962,651 ) (1,308,191 ) (4,562,295 ) (5,379,582 ) Income tax expense - - - - - Net loss $ (987,219 ) $ (962,651 ) $ (1,308,191 ) $ (4,562,295 ) $ (5,379,582 ) Loss per share - basic and diluted $ (0.08 ) $ (0.08 ) $ (0.10 ) $ (0.37 ) $ (0.47 ) Weighted average common shares outstanding - basic and diluted 12,178,424 12,175,195 11,518,154 12,298,355 11,379,480 Book value per share $ 0.19 $ 0.25 $ 0.48 $ 0.19 $ 0.48

Aeluma, Inc. and Subsidiary

Reconciliation of GAAP and Non-GAAP Net Loss (unaudited) Three Months Ended Twelve Months Ended June 30, 2024 March 31, 2024 June 30, 2023 June 30, 2024 June 30, 2023 GAAP net loss $ (987,219 ) $ (962,651 ) $ (1,308,191 ) $ (4,562,295 ) $ (5,379,582 ) Adjustments: Stock-based compensation - Stock option 163,827 191,844 143,891 732,167 448,444 Consulting and advisory - Restricted stock award 6,981 6,981 215,162 32,900 920,464 Depreciation 99,239 78,663 57,971 308,185 203,458 Amortization 750 750 750 3,000 3,000 Total adjustments to GAAP net loss 270,797 278,238 417,774 1,076,252 1,575,366 Non-GAAP net loss $ (716,422 ) $ (684,413 ) $ (890,417 ) $ (3,486,043 ) $ (3,804,216 ) GAAP net loss per share - basic and diluted $ (0.08 ) $ (0.08 ) $ (0.10 ) $ (0.37 ) $ (0.47 ) Adjustment 0.02 0.02 0.02 0.09 0.14 Non-GAAP net loss per share - basic and diluted $ (0.06 ) $ (0.06 ) $ (0.08 ) $ (0.28 ) $ (0.33 )

Aeluma, Inc. and Subsidiary

Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (unaudited) Twelve Months Ended June 30, 2024 June 30, 2023 Operating activities: Net loss $ (4,562,295 ) $ (5,379,582 ) Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash used in operating activities: Issuance of shares for services - 258,000 Amortization of deferred compensation 32,901 662,464 Stock-based compensation expense 732,167 448,444 Depreciation and amortization expense 311,185 206,458 Change in accounts receivable 129,235 (189,239 ) Change in prepaids and other current assets (1,694 ) 7,719 Change in accounts payable (144,560 ) 347,697 Change in accrued expenses and other current liabilities 48,282 67 Net cash used in operating activities (3,454,779 ) (3,637,972 ) Investing activities: Purchase of equipment (321,838 ) (590,043 ) Payment for leasehold improvements - (82,502 ) Net cash used in investing activities (321,838 ) (672,545 ) Financing activities: Repurchase of common stock (4,001 ) - Proceeds from Private Placement, net of offering costs - 5,641,485 Net cash (used in) provided by financing activities (4,001 ) 5,641,485 Net change in cash (3,780,618 ) 1,330,968 Cash, beginning of period 5,071,690 3,740,722 Cash, end of period $ 1,291,072 $ 5,071,690

