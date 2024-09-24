Aeluma, Inc.: CORRECTING and REPLACING: Aeluma Provides Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2024 Results

Issues Guidance For More Than 335% Year-Over-Year Revenue Growth in Fiscal Year 2025
(This release updates the release that was posted earlier on September 24, 2024)
GOLETA, CA / ACCESSWIRE / September 24, 2024 / Aeluma, Inc. (OTCQB:ALMU), a semiconductor company specializing in high performance, scalable technologies for mobile, automotive, AI, defense & aerospace, communication and quantum computing, today provided a corporate update and announced financial results for the fourth quarter and full year of fiscal 2024, ended June 30, 2024.
Recent Company Highlights
Record backlog from multiple government and commercial contracts driving revenue growth
Won major Department of Defense contract that could bring revenue greater than $11.7 million
Won contracts from NASA and the Office of Secretary of Defense to advance technology for space and defense & aerospace applications
Achieved ISO 9001:2015 certification for quality management system
Expands marketing efforts in mobile, quantum computing, AI, 5G/6G wireless, and biomedical
Management Commentary
"With this fifth consecutive quarter reporting revenue and a strong backlog, we are able to begin offering revenue guidance," said Aeluma Founder and CEO, Jonathan Klamkin, Ph.D. "Multiple contract wins are layering revenue to support Aeluma's R&D and path to commercialization without dilutive measures. We believe this approach positions the Company for profitable growth and will propel our technology to scale while shortening the time to market."
Dr. Klamkin continued, "In addition to the increased traction with government funding, Aeluma has attracted commercial contracts that include small-volume orders, sample evaluations, and development contracts. These successes derive primarily from the automotive, industrial, and defense & aerospace markets. Multiple customers have evaluated our samples and validated the performance of Aeluma's technology. Achieving third party validation is an important milestone in our commercialization path. We are also receiving interest from mobile, quantum computing, AI, 5G/6G wireless, and biomedical companies."
Financial Results
During the quarter ended June 30, 2024, revenue was $279 thousand, compared to $193 thousand in the same quarter last year.
The company incurred a net loss of $987 thousand, or $0.08 per basic and diluted share, for the quarter ended June 30, 2024, compared to a net loss of $1.3 million, or $0.10 per basic and diluted share, for the same quarter last year.
For the full fiscal year 2024, revenue reported was $919 thousand, compared with $193 thousand in the prior year.
The company incurred a net loss of $4.6 million, or $0.37 per basic and diluted share, in fiscal 2024, compared with $5.4 million, or $0.47 per basic and diluted share, in the prior year.
The Company had $1.3 million in cash and cash equivalents as of June 30, 2024, compared to $5.1 million as of June 30, 2023.
On August 5, 2024, the Company entered into note purchase agreements (the "NPA") for an aggregate financing of $1.8 million with five accredited investors ("Investors"). At the first closing under the NPA, which occurred on August 5, 2024, the Company issued to the Investors convertible promissory notes in the aggregate principal amount of $1.8 million to purchase shares of the Company's common stock, par value $0.0001 per share. At a second closing under the NPA, which occurred on August 27, 2024, the Company issued convertible promissory notes to five additional accredited Investors in the aggregate principal amount of $1.345 million for aggregate proceeds of $3.145 million.
The total number of shares outstanding was 12,178,424 as of June 30, 2024.
Revenue Guidance
For the first quarter of fiscal 2025, Aeluma currently expects revenue of approximately $400-470 thousand.
For the full year of fiscal 2025, Aeluma currently expects revenue of approximately $4.0-4.2 million.
These statements are forward looking and actual results may differ materially. Refer to the Forward-Looking Statements section below for information on the factors that could cause our actual results to differ materially from these forward-looking statements.
Note about Non-GAAP Financial Measures
This press release includes and makes reference to certain non-GAAP financial measures. The presentation of this financial information is not intended to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for the financial information prepared and presented in accordance with GAAP. Aeluma believes that the presentation of non-GAAP financial measures provides important supplemental information to management and investors regarding financial and business trends relating to the Company's financial condition and results of operations. Aeluma believes that these non-GAAP financial measures provide additional insight into Aeluma's ongoing performance and core operational activities and has chosen to provide these measures for more consistent and meaningful comparison between periods. These measures should only be used to evaluate Aeluma's results of operations in conjunction with the corresponding GAAP measures. The non-GAAP results exclude the effect of stock-based compensation, depreciation and amortization.
A reconciliation between GAAP and non-GAAP financial results is provided in the financial statements portion of this press release.
About Aeluma, Inc.
Aeluma (www.aeluma.com) develops novel optoelectronics for sensing and communication applications. Aeluma has pioneered a technique to manufacture semiconductor chips using high-performance compound semiconductor materials on large-diameter substrates that are commonly used for mass-market microelectronics. The technology has the potential to enhance performance and scale manufacturing, both of which are critical for emerging applications. Aeluma is developing a streamlined business model from its headquarters in Santa Barbara, California that has a state-of-the-art manufacturing cleanroom. Its transformative semiconductor chip technology may impact a variety of markets including automotive LiDAR, mobile, defense & aerospace, AR/VR, AI, quantum, and communication. Aeluma differentiates itself with unique semiconductor manufacturing capability, proprietary technology, the ability to perform rapid prototyping, and a broad set of product offerings.
Forward-Looking Statements
All statements in this press release that are not historical are forward-looking statements, including, among other things, statements relating to the Company's expectations regarding its market position and market opportunity, expectations and plans as to its product development, manufacturing and sales, and relations with its partners and investors. These statements are not historical facts but rather are based on the Company's current expectations, estimates, and projections regarding its business, operations and other similar or related factors. Words such as "may," "will," "could," "would," "should," "anticipate," "predict," "potential," "continue," "expect," "intend," "plan," "project," "believe," "estimate," and other similar or related expressions are used to identify these forward-looking statements, although not all forward-looking statements contain these words. You should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements because they involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and assumptions that are difficult or impossible to predict and, in some cases, beyond the Company's control. Actual results may differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements as a result of a number of factors, including those described in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The Company undertakes no obligation to revise or update information in this release to reflect events or circumstances in the future, even if new information becomes available.
Company
Aeluma, Inc.
(805) 351-2707
info@aeluma.com
Investor Contact:
Bishop IR
Mike Bishop
(415) 894-9633
ir@aeluma.com
Aeluma, Inc. and Subsidiary
June 30, 2024
March 31, 2024
June 30, 2023
Assets
Current assets:
Cash and cash equivalents
$
1,291,072
$
1,874,565
$
5,071,490
Accounts receivable
60,004
147,500
189,239
Deferred compensation, current portion
20,133
24,029
53,034
Prepaids and other current assets
21,637
96,113
19,943
Total current assets
1,392,846
2,142,207
5,333,706
Property and equipment:
Equipment
1,531,494
1,526,590
1,209,656
Leasehold improvements
546,864
546,864
546,864
Accumulated depreciation
(608,630
)
(509,391
)
(300,445
)
Property and equipment, net
1,469,728
1,564,063
1,456,075
Intangible assets
6,833
7,583
9,833
Right of use asset - facility
961,626
992,157
351,013
Deferred compensation, long term portion
-
3,085
-
Other assets
13,014
13,014
13,014
Total assets
$
3,844,047
$
4,722,109
$
7,163,641
Liabilities and stockholders' equity
Current liabilities:
Accounts payable
$
317,237
$
347,236
$
461,797
Accrued expenses and other current liabilities
180,706
172,648
133,092
Lease liability, current portion
128,743
126,420
162,210
Total current liabilities
626,686
646,304
757,099
Lease liability, long term portion
941,200
974,656
296,452
Total liabilities
1,567,886
1,620,960
1,053,551
Commitments and contingencies
-
-
-
Stockholders' equity:
Preferred stock
-
-
-
Common stock
1,218
1,218
1,282
Additional paid-in capital
15,899,304
15,735,477
15,171,074
Accumulated deficit
(13,624,361
)
(12,635,546
)
(9,062,066
)
Total stockholders' equity
2,276,161
3,101,149
6,110,290
Total liabilities and stockholders' equity
$
3,844,047
$
4,722,109
$
7,163,841
Aeluma, Inc. and Subsidiary
Three Months Ended
Twelve Months Ended
June 30, 2024
March 31, 2024
June 30, 2023
June 30, 2024
June 30, 2023
Revenue
$
279,268
$
343,894
$
193,339
$
918,554
$
193,339
Operating expenses:
Cost of revenue
233,758
233,585
109,395
619,249
109,395
Research and development
400,254
620,285
207,647
2,506,507
2,531,624
General and administrative
634,286
452,792
1,095,905
2,356,106
3,062,005
Total expenses
1,268,298
1,306,662
1,412,947
5,481,862
5,703,024
Loss from operations
(989,030
)
(962,768
)
(1,219,608
)
(4,563,308
)
(5,509,685
)
Other income (expense):
Sub-lease rental income and other income (expense)
(81
)
(81
)
(89,029
)
-
128,913
Interest income
1,892
198
446
1,013
1,190
Total other income, net
1,811
117
(88,583
)
1,013
130,103
Loss before income tax expense
(987,219
)
(962,651
)
(1,308,191
)
(4,562,295
)
(5,379,582
)
Income tax expense
-
-
-
-
-
Net loss
$
(987,219
)
$
(962,651
)
$
(1,308,191
)
$
(4,562,295
)
$
(5,379,582
)
Loss per share - basic and diluted
$
(0.08
)
$
(0.08
)
$
(0.10
)
$
(0.37
)
$
(0.47
)
Weighted average common shares outstanding - basic and diluted
12,178,424
12,175,195
11,518,154
12,298,355
11,379,480
Book value per share
$
0.19
$
0.25
$
0.48
$
0.19
$
0.48
Aeluma, Inc. and Subsidiary
Three Months Ended
Twelve Months Ended
June 30, 2024
March 31, 2024
June 30, 2023
June 30, 2024
June 30, 2023
GAAP net loss
$
(987,219
)
$
(962,651
)
$
(1,308,191
)
$
(4,562,295
)
$
(5,379,582
)
Adjustments:
Stock-based compensation - Stock option
163,827
191,844
143,891
732,167
448,444
Consulting and advisory - Restricted stock award
6,981
6,981
215,162
32,900
920,464
Depreciation
99,239
78,663
57,971
308,185
203,458
Amortization
750
750
750
3,000
3,000
Total adjustments to GAAP net loss
270,797
278,238
417,774
1,076,252
1,575,366
Non-GAAP net loss
$
(716,422
)
$
(684,413
)
$
(890,417
)
$
(3,486,043
)
$
(3,804,216
)
GAAP net loss per share - basic and diluted
$
(0.08
)
$
(0.08
)
$
(0.10
)
$
(0.37
)
$
(0.47
)
Adjustment
0.02
0.02
0.02
0.09
0.14
Non-GAAP net loss per share - basic and diluted
$
(0.06
)
$
(0.06
)
$
(0.08
)
$
(0.28
)
$
(0.33
)
Aeluma, Inc. and Subsidiary
Twelve Months Ended
June 30, 2024
June 30, 2023
Operating activities:
Net loss
$
(4,562,295
)
$
(5,379,582
)
Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash used in operating activities:
Issuance of shares for services
-
258,000
Amortization of deferred compensation
32,901
662,464
Stock-based compensation expense
732,167
448,444
Depreciation and amortization expense
311,185
206,458
Change in accounts receivable
129,235
(189,239
)
Change in prepaids and other current assets
(1,694
)
7,719
Change in accounts payable
(144,560
)
347,697
Change in accrued expenses and other current liabilities
48,282
67
Net cash used in operating activities
(3,454,779
)
(3,637,972
)
Investing activities:
Purchase of equipment
(321,838
)
(590,043
)
Payment for leasehold improvements
-
(82,502
)
Net cash used in investing activities
(321,838
)
(672,545
)
Financing activities:
Repurchase of common stock
(4,001
)
-
Proceeds from Private Placement, net of offering costs
-
5,641,485
Net cash (used in) provided by financing activities
(4,001
)
5,641,485
Net change in cash
(3,780,618
)
1,330,968
Cash, beginning of period
5,071,690
3,740,722
Cash, end of period
$
1,291,072
$
5,071,690
SOURCE: Aeluma, Inc.