Instinctif Partners MENA: Instinctif Partners further strengthens its industry-leading position by appointing Ikram Al-Yacoub as Head of Instinctif Saudi Arabia

Al-Yacoub is a seasoned C-suite advisor in strategic and financial communications with a track-record of achievements across vital sectors and critical projects

RIYADH, Saudi Arabia, Sept. 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Instinctif Partners, one of the leading and fastest growing strategic reputation advisors in MENA has further strengthened its leadership position by appointing Ikram Al-Yacoub as Managing Partner and Head of Saudi Arabia. This strategic move signifies strong ongoing commitment to its regional integrated advisory approach while navigating the rapidly evolving landscape in Saudi.

In this role, Ikram Al-Yacoub will be instrumental in driving Instinctif's growth initiatives, creating value through sound and experienced client advice while further deepening key stakeholder engagement and fostering strategic partnerships. Al-Yacoub brings a wealth of knowledge and expertise that will be pivotal as Instinctif continues building and enhancing its operations across the Kingdom in industries undergoing significant growth and transformation. Instinctif prides itself on helping its clients navigate critical global issues while ensuring local relevance.

Samantha Bartel, CEO MENA, Instinctif Partners said:

"We are delighted to have Ikram join our successful and growing team. We are proud to have been advising clients in Saudi Arabia for over a decade and are excited to build on our successful momentum with the appointment of Ikram. With Al-Yacoub's stewardship and her strong relationships in the Kingdom we will continue to deliver best in class reputation management through investor relations, corporate reporting, ESG, public policy, and crisis communications, in Saudi Arabia."

Ikram will work closely with the EMEA teams to identify opportunities, optimize Instinctif's approach, and ensure that client and partner needs in Saudi Arabia are effectively met.

Al-Yacoub is a Saudi citizen, holds an MBA from City University London. Prior to her Management degree, Ikram has earned a master's degree of International Political Economy of Resources from Colorado School of Mines, USA, where she focused on energy sustainability and economic valuation of natural resources. Most recently, she served as Managing Director and General Manager at Brunswick Group, where she led its strategic expansion to Saudi and advised clients on financial communications, mergers and acquisitions, and public listings. Al Yacoub is a media veteran and has previously led critical initiatives as a business Managing Editor of Al Arabiya News Channel.

Ikram Al-Yacoub, Managing Partner & Head of Saudi Arabia, Instinctif Partners said:

"It's an honor to join such a leading firm and build on its capabilities and offerings. With the region moving at an unprecedented pace of economic development and transformation, clients are in in constant hunt for true and genuine partners with the right expertise and skillset to think through and help them with critical issues to navigate complex situations. Instinctif stands in a unique proposition when bringing localized, world class specialized capabilities to corporate situations. I look forward to taking this advisory model from a strength to strength."

Bartel added: "We are confident that under Ikram's leadership we will be a driving force in the Kingdom and provide a growth path for our talented people."

Al-Yacoub is also a member of the 'Middle East Investor Relations Association (MEIRA) KSA Memberships and Events Committee' whose objective is to raise the profile of investor relations in Saudi Arabia.

Instinctif Partners boasts a growing blue chip client list across the region and internationally, and awarded 'Large Consultancy of the Year, MENA in 2024' by PRCA MENA.

About Instinctif Partners:

Instinctif Partners is an EMEA business communications consultancy. As partners in change, we help navigate societies' constantly changing rules. We provide an integrated service drawing on expertise in communications, capital markets, content & design, digital, insight, public affairs and sustainability. Our aim is to build trust through transparency and honesty, so that together with our clients, we can be a force for good.

