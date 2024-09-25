Real Leather. Stay Different.: JOSSLYN SHI FROM USA WINS 2024 INTERNATIONAL STUDENT DESIGN COMPETITION

U.S. Ambassador to the U.K. hosts Real Leather. Stay Different. final at Embassy celebrating the future of sustainable leather design

LONDON, Sept. 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Josslyn Shi, from California College of Art, was named overall winner of the Real Leather. Stay Different. (RLSD) International Student Design Competition final held at the U.S. Embassy in London (23 September 2024).

Josslyn, 21, was selected from four category winners who presented their designs to a judging panel including Christopher Koerber (HUGO BOSS), Anna Melegh (Christian Louboutin), Adrien Yakimov Roberts, Mike Adler and Matteo Mastrotto (CEO, Rino Mastrotto).

Ambassador Jane D. Hartley said: "It was a pleasure to host this event showcasing what an ancient material like leather can do in the hands of talented and creative designers. As a firm believer in slow and sustainable fashion, I believe it's essential we use - and reuse - materials like real leather that help reduce our waste and support vital industries. My thanks to all who made it possible, and congratulations again to our winners."

Kerry Brozyna, President, Leather & Hide Council of America, commented: "Real Leather. Stay Different. celebrates the next generation of design talent. It underscores the importance of using natural materials, such as leather, which is not only a by-product but also a sustainable, durable and versatile. These young designers show the way forward by focusing on sustainable solutions that stand the test of time."

Christopher Koerber added: "The talent on show has been outstanding. Real Leather. Stay Different. plays an important role in showcasing and elevating young designers who are embracing leather as a material to create innovative designs, to global audience."

Developed by Leather & Hide Council of America, the RLSD Student Design Competition celebrates young designers using leather as a natural alternative to fast fashion. Participants were encouraged to use natural materials to create a bespoke leather item using 50% or more cattle-hide leather that falls into one of three categories: apparel, footwear or accessory.

The winner's design, along with those of the category winners Mor Elfassy, Roscha Dinler and Bingbing Bai joins a capsule collection that highlights the importance of natural materials and sustainable design. Finalists have gone on to work for top design brands including Loewe, Dior, Oscar de la Renta and Louboutin.

