Relativity Spotlights Legal Industry Leaders at the 2024 Innovation Awards

Relativity's annual Innovation Awards recognize the change agents of its user community

CHICAGO, Sept. 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Relativity, a global legal technology company, today announced the winners of this year's Innovation Awards at Relativity Fest. The Innovation Awards celebrate the trailblazing individuals and teams building custom solutions, empowering their peers and forging new paths to improve the legal industry and its communities.

"Another year of the Innovation Awards signals another opportunity to celebrate our community's dedication to making a positive impact- whether that be through developing new solutions, providing excellent customer service, or elevating and advocating for their peers in the legal industry," said Laurie Usewicz, Chief Partner Officer at Relativity. "This year's winners exemplify the impassioned and innovative spirit that makes the future of our industry a bright one."

The winners hail from, or work directly with law firms, financial institutions and consultant management companies large and small, private and public. Through a combined process of a judging committee and a community vote, Best Innovation winners are selected based on how they've leveraged the Relativity application programming interfaces in creative ways to solve Relativity's customers' most unique challenges.

In addition to the standard six individual and two Best Innovation awards, a new Best Innovation category was added for this year, Developer Partner. This award recognizes solutions created by Relativity's independent software vendor (ISV) community that are offered directly to customers. Eligibility is restricted to solutions that are not owned by an Enterprise or Solution, Advisor, or Provider Partner.

The 2024 Innovation Awards winners are:

Artificial Intelligence: Ben Sexton, Vice President, JND eDiscovery

Customer Experience: Jenna Rooney, Director, Client Services, Arete Incident Response

Education & Mentorship: Deedra Smith, Managing Director, FTI Consulting

Inclusion: Vazantha Meyers, Vice President, Discovery Services, Haystack ID

Security: Jenna Rooney, Director, Client Services, Arete Incident Response

Stellar Women: Stephanie L. Goutos, Lead Practice Innovation Attorney, Gunderson Dettmer

Best Innovation: Developer Partner: Redaction Suggestions in Blackout by Milyli

Best Innovation: Enterprise: Flywheel by Troutman Pepper eMerge

Best Innovation: Partner: GenAI Toolbox by EY Switzerland

Each of the award winners above exemplify what it means to be a changemaker at the individual, organizational and industry levels. All award winners are determined by a combination of Relativity judging committees unique to each category and a community vote.

Relativity congratulates all submissions for the innovative work delivered this past year.

