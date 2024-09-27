Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Freitag, 27.09.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 690 internationalen Medien
Insider-Alarm: Warum Insider Millionen von Aktien dieses Goldwerts kaufen
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
PR Newswire
27.09.2024 00:48 Uhr
92 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Relativity Spotlights Legal Industry Leaders at the 2024 Innovation Awards

Relativity's annual Innovation Awards recognize the change agents of its user community

CHICAGO, Sept. 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Relativity, a global legal technology company, today announced the winners of this year's Innovation Awards at Relativity Fest. The Innovation Awards celebrate the trailblazing individuals and teams building custom solutions, empowering their peers and forging new paths to improve the legal industry and its communities.

Relativity

"Another year of the Innovation Awards signals another opportunity to celebrate our community's dedication to making a positive impact- whether that be through developing new solutions, providing excellent customer service, or elevating and advocating for their peers in the legal industry," said Laurie Usewicz, Chief Partner Officer at Relativity. "This year's winners exemplify the impassioned and innovative spirit that makes the future of our industry a bright one."

The winners hail from, or work directly with law firms, financial institutions and consultant management companies large and small, private and public. Through a combined process of a judging committee and a community vote, Best Innovation winners are selected based on how they've leveraged the Relativity application programming interfaces in creative ways to solve Relativity's customers' most unique challenges.

In addition to the standard six individual and two Best Innovation awards, a new Best Innovation category was added for this year, Developer Partner. This award recognizes solutions created by Relativity's independent software vendor (ISV) community that are offered directly to customers. Eligibility is restricted to solutions that are not owned by an Enterprise or Solution, Advisor, or Provider Partner.

The 2024 Innovation Awards winners are:

  • Artificial Intelligence: Ben Sexton, Vice President, JND eDiscovery
  • Customer Experience: Jenna Rooney, Director, Client Services, Arete Incident Response
  • Education & Mentorship: Deedra Smith, Managing Director, FTI Consulting
  • Inclusion: Vazantha Meyers, Vice President, Discovery Services, Haystack ID
  • Security: Jenna Rooney, Director, Client Services, Arete Incident Response
  • Stellar Women: Stephanie L. Goutos, Lead Practice Innovation Attorney, Gunderson Dettmer
  • Best Innovation: Developer Partner: Redaction Suggestions in Blackout by Milyli
  • Best Innovation: Enterprise: Flywheel by Troutman Pepper eMerge
  • Best Innovation: Partner: GenAI Toolbox by EY Switzerland

Each of the award winners above exemplify what it means to be a changemaker at the individual, organizational and industry levels. All award winners are determined by a combination of Relativity judging committees unique to each category and a community vote.

Relativity congratulates all submissions for the innovative work delivered this past year.

About Relativity
Relativity makes software to help users organize data, discover the truth and act on it. Its SaaS product, RelativityOne, manages large volumes of data and quickly identifies key issues during litigation and internal investigations. Relativity has more than 300,000 users in approximately 40 countries serving thousands of organizations globally primarily in legal, financial services and government sectors, including the U.S. Department of Justice and 198 of the Am Law 200. Please contact Relativity at sales@relativity.com or visit www.relativity.com for more information.

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/445801/new_Relativity_logo_Logo_v2.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/relativity-spotlights-legal-industry-leaders-at-the-2024-innovation-awards-302257929.html

© 2024 PR Newswire
Sondersituation: Vervielfachungschance bei diesen Goldaktien

Der Goldpreis haussiert und schwingt sich von Hoch zu Hoch. Getrieben von geopolitischen Unsicherheiten sowie der Aussicht auf eine lockere Geldpolitik der FED gehen Experten aktuell von weiter steigenden Notierungen bis sogar in den Bereich von 3.000 US-Dollar je Unze Gold aus.

Im Schatten des Basispreises notieren Goldproduzenten aus der zweiten Reihe sowie Explorationsunternehmen noch weit weg von ihren historischen Höchstständen entfernt und bieten dadurch erhebliches Aufholpotential.

In diesem kostenlosen Report geben wir Ihnen Favoriten an die Hand, die aufgrund von Sondersituation die Chance auf eine Kursvervielfachung besitzen.

Handeln Sie Jetzt!

Fordern Sie jetzt den brandneuen Spezialreport an und profitieren Sie von dem weiter steigenden Kurs des Edelmetalls.

Sichern Sie sich jetzt Ihren kostenfreien Report.

Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.