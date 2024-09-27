Nasdaq Stockholm welcomes Humble to the Main Market

Stockholm, Sep 27, 2024 - Nasdaq (Nasdaq: NDAQ) announces that trading in the shares of Humble Group AB (ticker: HUMBLE) will commence today on the Nasdaq Stockholm Main Market. Humble is a mid-cap company within the Basic Material sector. It was listed on Nasdaq First North Growth Market Sweden in 2014 under the name Bayn Europe AB (ticker: BAYN). Humble is the 30th company to be admitted to trading on Nasdaq's Nordic and Baltic markets* in 2024, and it is the 137th company to transfer from Nasdaq First North Growth Market to Nasdaq Main Markets in the Nordics over the years. Humble Group is a corporate group specializing in driving value and accelerating growth in small and medium-sized companies within the fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG) sector. Through an entrepreneurial approach and active ownership, Humble focuses on transforming its businesses to align with the future needs of consumers. The company manages a portfolio of brands, a global distribution network, and production facilities where its subsidiaries operate autonomously within their respective business areas, while Humble provides strategic guidance and support. The group is headquartered in Stockholm and maintains a global presence. "I am thrilled and excited about this milestone, which marks a significant achievement in our journey. It is truly rewarding to receive the acknowledgement of Humble being accepted for listing at Nasdaq Stockholm and we want to extend our heartfelt thanks to everyone who has contributed to the process. Being listed at Nasdaq Main Market does not only provide credibility to Humble as a company, but also an opportunity for us to market our offering to a broader investor network," says Simon Petrén, CEO of Humble Group. "We warmly welcome Humble Group to our Main Market," says Adam Kostyál, Head of European Listings of Nasdaq and President of Nasdaq Stockholm. "The forward-looking, sustainability-based strategy and commitment to transparency make Humble a good addition to all the innovative companies listed with us. We look forward to providing them with increased visibility as well as investor awareness." *Main Markets and Nasdaq First North at Nasdaq Copenhagen, Nasdaq Helsinki, Nasdaq Iceland and Nasdaq Stockholm as well as Nasdaq Baltic. About Nasdaq Nasdaq (Nasdaq: NDAQ) is a leading global technology company serving corporate clients, investment managers, banks, brokers, and exchange operators as they navigate and interact with the global capital markets and the broader financial system. We aspire to deliver world-leading platforms that improve the liquidity, transparency, and integrity of the global economy. Our diverse offering of data, analytics, software, exchange capabilities, and client-centric services enables clients to optimize and execute their business vision with confidence. To learn more about the company, technology solutions, and career opportunities, visit us on LinkedIn, on X @Nasdaq, or at www.nasdaq.com. Nasdaq Media Contact Erik Gruvfors +46 73 449 78 12 erik.gruvfors@nasdaq.com