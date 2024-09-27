Anzeige
GlobeNewswire
27.09.2024 08:14 Uhr
109 Leser
Nasdaq Stockholm welcomes Humble to the Main Market

Stockholm, Sep 27, 2024 - Nasdaq (Nasdaq: NDAQ) announces that trading in the
shares of Humble Group AB (ticker: HUMBLE) will commence today on the Nasdaq
Stockholm Main Market. Humble is a mid-cap company within the Basic Material
sector. It was listed on Nasdaq First North Growth Market Sweden in 2014 under
the name Bayn Europe AB (ticker: BAYN). Humble is the 30th company to be
admitted to trading on Nasdaq's Nordic and Baltic markets* in 2024, and it is
the 137th company to transfer from Nasdaq First North Growth Market to Nasdaq
Main Markets in the Nordics over the years. 

Humble Group is a corporate group specializing in driving value and
accelerating growth in small and medium-sized companies within the fast-moving
consumer goods (FMCG) sector. Through an entrepreneurial approach and active
ownership, Humble focuses on transforming its businesses to align with the
future needs of consumers. The company manages a portfolio of brands, a global
distribution network, and production facilities where its subsidiaries operate
autonomously within their respective business areas, while Humble provides
strategic guidance and support. The group is headquartered in Stockholm and
maintains a global presence. 

"I am thrilled and excited about this milestone, which marks a significant
achievement in our journey. It is truly rewarding to receive the
acknowledgement of Humble being accepted for listing at Nasdaq Stockholm and we
want to extend our heartfelt thanks to everyone who has contributed to the
process. Being listed at Nasdaq Main Market does not only provide credibility
to Humble as a company, but also an opportunity for us to market our offering
to a broader investor network," says Simon Petrén, CEO of Humble Group. 

"We warmly welcome Humble Group to our Main Market," says Adam Kostyál, Head of
European Listings of Nasdaq and President of Nasdaq Stockholm. "The
forward-looking, sustainability-based strategy and commitment to transparency
make Humble a good addition to all the innovative companies listed with us. We
look forward to providing them with increased visibility as well as investor
awareness." 

*Main Markets and Nasdaq First North at Nasdaq Copenhagen, Nasdaq Helsinki,
Nasdaq Iceland and Nasdaq Stockholm as well as Nasdaq Baltic. 

About Nasdaq

Nasdaq (Nasdaq: NDAQ) is a leading global technology company serving corporate
clients, investment managers, banks, brokers, and exchange operators as they
navigate and interact with the global capital markets and the broader financial
system. We aspire to deliver world-leading platforms that improve the
liquidity, transparency, and integrity of the global economy. Our diverse
offering of data, analytics, software, exchange capabilities, and
client-centric services enables clients to optimize and execute their business
vision with confidence. To learn more about the company, technology solutions,
and career opportunities, visit us on LinkedIn, on X @Nasdaq, or at
www.nasdaq.com. 



Nasdaq Media Contact

Erik Gruvfors
+46 73 449 78 12
erik.gruvfors@nasdaq.com
