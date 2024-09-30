Unaudited Interim Results -2

DJ Unaudited Interim Results

OTAQ Plc (OTAQ) Unaudited Interim Results 30-Sep-2024 / 07:00 GMT/BST =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 30 September 2024 OTAQ plc ("OTAQ", the "Company" or the "Group") Unaudited Interim Results OTAQ, the innovative technology company targeting the aquaculture and offshore markets, is pleased to announce unaudited interim results for the six months ended 30 June 2024. Financial Highlights: H1 2024 H1 2023 FY 2023 (unaudited) (unaudited) (audited) GBP'000 GBP'000 GBP'000 Revenue 1,510 1,801 4,407 Gross profit* 890 883 2,197 Adjusted EBITDA** (422) (347) (311)

*Depreciation on rental units moved to overhead in 2024

**Adjusted EBITDA means earnings before income, tax, depreciation, exceptional costs, impairment, share option charges and amortisation

Highlights:

-- Live Plankton Analysis now commercially launched, and first customer contract signed.

-- Sale of 19 Sealfence units to a new customer.

-- Development of new overseas markets for Offshore products beginning to provide results.

-- Increased shareholding in Minnowtech in exchange for GBP0.2m of BRS-1 product development services.

Post-Period Highlights:

-- Successful fundraise of GBP1.79m of Convertible Loan Notes, with an additional GBP1m broker option availableuntil 31/12/24.

-- Repayment in full of the GBP0.8m outstanding Cbils loan.

-- Shipping of GBP350k connector order in July to a key client.

-- Minnowtech BRS-1 won the 'Product most likely to change shrimp production' at the Global Shrimp Forum inUtrecht in September 2024.

-- Cost reduction exercise implemented to provide annualised cost savings greater than GBP500k, with overGBP150k expected to impact in 2024.

Commenting on the results and prospects, Phil Newby, Chief Executive at OTAQ, said:

"We continue to push into new markets both for our existing product range and for the newly developed products such as LPAS and Minnowtech, in both our connectors and aquaculture businesses.

"The identified cost savings will allow the Group to focus on delivering against our key strategic goals, providing the funds to concentrate sales and marketing efforts to maximise the commercial impact of our newly completed developments"

Summary

The Group presents its unaudited interim results for the six-month period ended 30 June 2024.

Trading

Revenue has been adversely impacted in the period by the delayed delivery of a key Offshore product from a supplier pushing a significant sale into July, which has resulted in revenue in the first half of GBP1.5m (H1 2023: GBP1.8m).

The Offshore division achieved revenues of GBP1.1m (H1 2023 GBP1.45m) and the Aquaculture division achieved GBP0.4m (H1 2023: GBP0.3m).

The Company has reported an Adjusted EBITDA loss of GBP422k (H1 2023 loss GBP347k).

Offshore

The Offshore division, as expected, has continued to build on the strong performance reported in 2023. The underwater connectors have performed well, only missing the H1 forecast due to the delayed delivery of a key product from a supplier pushing a significant sale into July.

Opportunities for Oceansense rentals have been reduced in H1 due to lower offshore maintenance activity, however we are encouraged by the progress shown in the newly developing overseas markets.

Aquaculture

The Company's sonar shrimp system developed for Minnowtech LLC, is now gaining traction in its target markets, and has recently won the 'Product most likely to change shrimp production' at the Global Shrimp Forum in Utrecht. Disappointingly however, orders have yet to be placed this year by Minnowtech.

The Company has identified further new customer interest in the Company's established Sealfence solution from salmon farmers in several major salmon production regions, having sold 19 Sealfence units into these core target markets in H124.

The Company also confirms that, following more than three years in development, OTAQ has now completed successful trials of its Live Plankton Analysis System (LPAS), and recently launched LPAS at the Aquaculture UK conference. The first customer contract has been signed, and progress with potential users in the southern hemisphere is encouraging.

Financial Highlights for the six months ended 30 June 2024

H1 2024) H1 2023 FY 2023 GBP'000 GBP'000 GBP'000 Revenue 1,510 1,801 4,407 Gross profit* 890 883 2,197 Adjusted EBITDA** (422) (347) (311)

H1 2024 H1 2023 GBP'000 GBP'000 Operating loss (805) (709) Amortisation of intangible assets 143 134 Depreciation of right-of-use assets 70 84 Depreciation on property, plant and equipment 170 144 Adjusted EBITDA (422) (347)

Adjusted EBITDA was a loss of GBP0.42m from a loss of GBP0.35m in 2023, the reduction being due to the slippage of a key sale into July 24.

Net debt as at 30 June was GBP0.77m (2023: GBP0.51m) with cash balances of GBP0.18m, which was prior to the receipt of the proceeds from the successful CULS placing in July 2024.

Outlook

The Offshore Division continues to benefit from strengthening market demand for underwater connectors and penetrators.

Whilst the timing of new client orders can be difficult to predict, we anticipate significant further orders for shrimp sonar devices, together with further sales of the Sealfence, in the current financial year.

Phil Newby

Chief Executive Officer

The Board confirms that to the best of its knowledge the unaudited consolidated half year financial statements for the six months to 30 June 2024 have been prepared in accordance with IAS 34 Interim Financial Reporting amended in accordance with changes in IAS 1 Presentation of Financial Statements, as adopted by the UK

Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Statement of Comprehensive Income

Half-year ended Notes 30 June 2024 30 June 2023 GBP000 GBP000 Revenue 1 1,510 1,801 Cost of sales (621) (918) Gross profit 1 889 883 Administrative expenses (1,695) (1,592) Operating loss (806) (709) Finance expense (64) (64) Exceptional items 2 (14) - Loss on ordinary activities before taxation (884) (773) Taxation 14 Loss for the period (884) (759) Other comprehensive loss - - Total Comprehensive Loss (884) (759) Attributable to: The Group (884) (759)

As per note 3, Basic and Diluted Losses Per Share were 0.7p (2023: 0.6p).

The loss for the period arises from the Group's continuing operations and is attributable to the equity holders of the parent.

There were no other items of comprehensive income for the period (2023: GBPnil) and therefore the loss for the period is also the total comprehensive loss for the period.

The notes form an integral part of these condensed financial statements. Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheet

As at As at Notes 30 June As at 30 June 31 December 2023 2024 2023 GBP000 GBP000 GBP000 Assets Non-current assets Plant and equipment 522 633 710 Right-of-use assets 145 167 277 Unlisted investments 6 709 511 511 Intangible assets 3,548 3,317 3,118 4,924 4,628 4,616 Current assets Inventories 777 810 1,023 Trade and other receivables 532 1,299 1,081 Income tax asset 113 113 111 Cash and cash equivalents 180 316 913 1,602 2,538 3,128 Total assets 6,526 7,166 7,744 Liabilities Current liabilities Trade and other payables 1,061 661 614 Leases 97 134 169 Financial liabilities 4 604 484 465 1,762 1,279 1,248 Non-current liabilities Leases 51 42 82 Financial liabilities 4 313 570 817 364 612 899 Total liabilities 2,126 1,891 2,147 Net assets 4,400 5,275 5,597 Capital and reserves Share capital 5 1,284 1,281 1,280 Share premium 5 5,856 5,850 5,842 Deferred shares 5 5,286 5,286 5,286 Share option reserve 134 134 134 Merger relief reserve 9,154 9,154 9,154 Reverse acquisition reserve (6,777) (6,777) (6,777) Other reserve 400 400 400 Revenue reserve (10,937) (10,053) (9,722) Total equity 4,400 5,275 5,597 Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Statement of Changes in Equity Issued Equity Share Deferred Share option Merger relief Reverse Other Revenue Total capital Premium shares reserve reserve acquisition Reserve Reserve Equity reserve GBP000 GBP000 GBP000 GBP000 GBP000 GBP000 GBP000 GBP000 GBP000 At 30 June 1,280 5,842 5,286 134 9,154 (6,777) 400 (9,722) 5,597 2023 Loss for the - - - - - - - (331) (331) period Issues of 1 8 - - - - - - 9 shares At 31 1,281 5,850 5,286 134 9,154 (6,777) 400 (10,053) 5,275 December 2023 At 1 January 1,281 5,850 5,286 134 9,154 (6,777) 400 (10,053) 5,275 2024 Loss for the - - - - - - - (884) (884) period Issues of 3 6 - - - - - - 9 shares At 30 June 1,284 5,856 5,286 134 9,154 (6,777) 400 (10,937) 4,400 2024 Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Statement of Cash Flows 30 June 2024 30 June 2023 GBP'000 GBP'000 Cash flows from operating activities Operating loss (806) (709) Adjustments for non-cash/non-operating items: Depreciation of property, plant and equipment 170 143 Depreciation of right-of-use assets 70 84 Amortisation of intangible assets 143 134 Exceptional charges (14) - Share option charge 8 10 (429) (338) Changes in working capital: Increase / (decrease) in inventories 33 (87) Increase in trade and other receivables 745 (391) Increase / (decrease) in trade and other payables 423 110 Cash from operations 772 (706) Taxation - 177 Net cash from operating activities 772 (529) Cash flows from investing activities Purchases of tangible fixed assets (101) (267) Purchases of intangible assets (378) (243) Interest received - 10 Acquisition of unlisted equity securities (198) - Net cash used in investing activities (677) (500) Cash flows from financing activities Repayment of loans (137) (219) Principal element of lease payments (30) (102) Interest paid (64) (74) Net cash from financing activities (231) (395) Net (decrease) / increase in cash and cash equivalents (136) (1,424) Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period 316 2,337 Cash and cash equivalents at end of period 180 913 ????? ?????

Notes to the condensed financial statements 1. Segmental information

The Group operated as three primary segments, being the rental and sales of aquaculture products (Aquaculture), rentals of underwater measurement and leak detection devices in the Offshore market and the manufacture of products for geo-tracking industries (Geotrackers). This is the level at which operating results are reviewed by the chief operating decision maker to make decisions about resources, and for which financial information is available. All revenues have been generated from continuing operations and are from external customers.

Half-year ended 30 June 2024 30 June 2023 GBP000 GBP000 Analysis of revenue Aquaculture equipment rentals, sales and associated charges 403 319 Offshore equipment rentals, sales and associated charges 1,103 1,444 Geotracking 4 38 1,510 1,801 Half-year ended 30 June 2024 30 June 2023 GBP000 GBP000 Analysis of gross profit Aquaculture equipment rentals, sales and associated charges 294 80 Offshore equipment rentals, sales and associated charges 594 818 Geotracking 1 (15) 889 883 2. Exceptional items

Exceptional items in the period of GBP0.01m include legal and professional costs associated incurred in the period but which relate to the issue of convertible loan notes in July 2024. 3. Losses per share

Basic earnings or losses per share are calculated by dividing the loss or profit after tax attributable to the equity holders of the Group by the weighted average number of shares in issue during the year. Diluted earnings or losses per share are calculated by adjusting the weighted average number of shares outstanding to assume conversion of all potential dilutive shares, namely share options.

The calculation of earnings or losses per share is based on the following losses and number of shares:

Half-year ended 30 June 2024 30 June 2023 GBP000 GBP000 Loss for the period attributable to the owners of the Group (884) (759) Weighted average number of shares: -- Basic and diluted 128,263,088 127,900,627 Basic and diluted earnings per share (pence) (0.7) (0.6) 4. Loan repayment

During the period, the Group repaid GBP0.24m of loans provided under the Coronavirus Business Interruption Loan Scheme. The loan was fully repaid in July 2024. 5. Share capital and share premium

