VVV Resources Limited: Interim Results for the -2

VVV Resources Limited (VVV) VVV Resources Limited: Interim Results for the six months ended 30 June 2024 30-Sep-2024 / 15:06 GMT/BST =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- VVV Resources Limited ("VVV" or the "Group") Interim Results for the six months ended 30 June 2024 VVV Resources Limited announces its unaudited interim results for the six months ended 30 June 2024. OVERVIEW The Company's goals for the six months to 30 June 2024 were to continue its endeavours to review suitable mineral projects in user-friendly jurisdictions with a view to increasing investor attraction, and to increase both the market capitalisation and liquidity. The past six months has continued to be a period of global uncertainty, volatility and conflict and the ongoing war between Russia and Ukraine continues to cause significant direct and indirect consequences. In addition, the conflict between Israel and her neighbours has escalated significantly and this inevitably is contributing to global uncertainty. Perhaps to a lesser extent, there is some concern in some sectors of the outcome of the forthcoming US elections. The Company's current investments comprise 100% of the Mitterberg Copper Project in Austria and a 51% holding of the Shangri La polymetallic project in Western Australia. The Mitterberg concessions comprise 198 contiguous licences over some 90 square kilometres located approximately 60 kilometres south of Salzburg. The Shangri La project comprises 10 contiguous hectares of what appears to be a polymetallic mineral assemblage comprising gold, silver, and copper. Benjamin Hill joined the Board as a Non-Executive Director on the 17thApril, 2024. To satisfy corporate governance, the Board of the Company currently comprises two non-executives and one executive director. The Board remains confident that the private and pre-IPO markets remain significantly under-served and as such significant opportunities exist for the Company going forward. We would like to thank all our shareholders for their continued support and look forward to updating you on further news in due course. Eur. Ing. Jim Williams, MSc, D.I.C., CEng, CGeol, FIMMM Executive Chairman FINANCE REVIEW The loss for the period to 30 June 2024 was GBP191,000 (30 June 2023 - GBP 62,000 and 31 December 2023 - GBP117,000 loss) which mainly related to share based payments, regulatory costs and other corporate overheads. The total revenue for the period was nil. At 30 June 2024, the Company had cash balances of GBP9,000 (30 June 2023 - GBP 159,000 and 31 December 2023 - GBP36,000). The interim accounts to 30 June 2024 have not been reviewed by the Company's auditors. The Directors of the Company accept responsibility for the contents of this announcement. For further information please contact: The Company Jim Williams +44 (0) 7774 274836 Ben Hill +44 (0) 7825 413384 Aquis Growth Market Corporate Adviser: Peterhouse Capital Limited +44 (0) 207 469 0936 Unaudited Condensed Group Statement of Comprehensive Income for the six months ended 30 June 2024 Consolidated Consolidated Consolidated 6 months to 6 months to Year ended 30 June 30 June 31 December 2024 2023 2023 Unaudited Unaudited Audited Notes GBP'000 GBP'000 GBP'000 Continuing operations Revenue Investment income - - - Total gains on AFS investments - - - Administrative costs (91) (62) (146) Reversal of Loss Allowance for loan - - 17 Expenses settled by issuance of shares (100) - (13) Share based payment release - - 25 Operating (loss) (191) (62) (117) Finance costs - - - (Loss) before tax (191) (62) (117) Taxation - - - (Loss) for the period (191) (62) (117) Other comprehensive income Translation exchange (loss)/gain - - - Other comprehensive income for the period net of taxation - - - Total Comprehensive Income for the year attributable to the owners of the (191) (62) (117) parent company (Loss) per share: Basic and diluted (loss) per share (pence) 2 (6.02) (1.98) (4.24) Unaudited Condensed Group Statement of Financial Position as at 30 June 2024 Group Group Group 30 June 30 June 31 December 2024 2023 2023 Unaudited Unaudited Audited Notes GBP'000 GBP'000 GBP'000 ASSETS Non-current assets Intangible assets 350 - 350 Investments accounted for using the equity method 136 136 136 486 136 486 Current assets Trade and other receivables 12 19 25 Cash and cash equivalents 9 159 36 21 178 61 Total assets 507 314 547 LIABILITIES Current liabilities Trade and other payables (141) (93) (94) Total current liabilities (141) (93) (94) Total liabilities (141) (93) (94) Net Assets 366 211 453 EQUITY Equity attributable to equity holders of the parent Share capital - - - Share premium account 1,565 1,154 1,465 Share based payment reserve 25 26 65 Retained earnings (1,224) (959) (1,077) Total equity 366 221 453 Unaudited Condensed Group Statement of Cash Flows for the six months ended 30 June 2024 Consolidated Consolidated Consolidated 6 months to 6 months to Year to 30 June 30 June 31 December 2023 2024 2023 Unaudited Unaudited Audited GBP'000 GBP'000 GBP'000 Cash flows from operating activities Operating (loss) (191) (62) (117) Adjustments for: Share based payment release - - (25) Issue of shares to settle liabilities 100 - - Decrease/(increase) in trade and other receivables 14 3 (5) Increase/(decrease) in trade and other payables 50 10 8 Net cash used in operating activities (27) (49) (139) Investing activities Finance Costs - - - Investment in intangible assets - - (33) Net cash outflow in investing activities - - (33) Financing activities Issue of share capital - - - Net cash from financing activities - - - Net change in cash and cash equivalents (27) (49) (172) Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period 36 208 208 Cash and cash equivalents at end of period 9 159 36 Notes to the condensed interim financial statements 1. General Information Basis of preparation and accounting

The financial information has been prepared on the historical cost basis. The Company's business activities, together with the factors likely to affect its future development, performance and position are set out in the Chairman's Statement. This statement also includes a summary of the Company's financial position and its cash flows.

These condensed interim financial statements have been prepared in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS) as adopted by the European Union with the exception of International Accounting Standard ('IAS') 34 - Interim Financial Reporting. Accordingly, the interim financial statements do not include all of the information or disclosures required in the annual financial statements and should be read in conjunction with the Company's 2021 annual financial statements. 2. Earnings per share

The calculation of the basic earnings per share is based on the earnings attributable to ordinary shareholders divided by the weighted average number of shares in issue during the year. The calculation of diluted earnings per share is based on the basic earnings per share, adjusted to allow for the issue of shares and the post-tax effect of dividends and/or interest, on the assumed conversion of all dilutive options and other dilutive potential ordinary shares.

Reconciliations of the earnings and weighted average number of shares used are set out below.

Six months Six months Year to to ended 30 June 30 June 31 December 2024 2023 2023 (Unaudited) (Unaudited) (Audited) (GBP'000) (GBP'000) (GBP'000) Net loss attributable to equity holders of the company (191) (62) (117) Number of shares Weighted average number of ordinary Shares for the purposes of basic 3,174,735 3,126,757 2,769,255 loss per share Basic and diluted loss per share (pence) (6.02) (1.98) (4.24) 3. Events after the reporting date

There are no events after the end of the reporting date to disclose.

