Whitby, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - September 30, 2024) - Environmental Waste International Inc. (TSXV: EWS), provides a correction to the September 30, 2024 news release on the going to private transaction issued earlier today at 10:35am. The reason for the correction is that there is a change in the telephone number for the contact person ((800) 399-2366 is the correct number to use). The full contact information should show as below. This correction does not materially affect the content of the original news release.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/225108

SOURCE: Environmental Waste International Inc.