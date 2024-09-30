Anzeige
WKN: A403QV | ISIN: FR001400OLP5 | Ticker-Symbol: 6XB3
Frankfurt
30.09.24
09:21 Uhr
0,375 Euro
-0,005
-1,32 %
Branche
Biotechnologie
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
BIOPHYTIS SA Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
BIOPHYTIS SA 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
0,3960,40930.09.
30.09.2024 23:31 Uhr
297 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Biophytis Publishes First-Half Financial Results -2-

DJ Biophytis Publishes First-Half Financial Results and Provides an Update on its Business Activities 

Biophytis / Key word(s): Half Year Results 
Biophytis Publishes First-Half Financial Results and Provides an Update on its Business Activities 
30-Sep-2024 / 23:00 CET/CEST 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
 
Biophytis Publishes First-Half Financial Results 
and Provides an Update on its Business Activities 
 
Paris (France) and Cambridge (Massachusetts, USA), September 30, 2024 - 11:00pm CET - Biophytis SA (Euronext Growth 
Paris: ALBPS) ("Biophytis" or the "Company"), a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on developing treatments 
for age-related diseases, publishes today its financial results for the first half of 2024 and provides an update on 
the company's key achievements. 
 
Stanislas Veillet, CEO of Biophytis, commented: 
 
"We are particularly pleased with the progress made in the first half of 2024. The launch of our clinical program OBA 
for obesity, addressing a major public health issue, and our partnership with Blanver to develop BIO101 in Latin 
America, are key milestones that demonstrate Biophytis' ability to innovate and capitalize on market opportunities. 
 
We are now entering a critical phase where the results of our clinical trials, especially in the obesity field, along 
with our continued strategy of regional pharmaceutical partnerships, particularly in Asia, could significantly 
transform the company's future. 
 
Despite the ongoing challenges in financial markets, the Company has been able to extend its bond financing line, and 
is actively working on recapitalization solutions to support its future growth." 
 
Key Highlights for the First Half of 2024: 
 
Launch of a new obesity program with BIO101 (20-hydroxyecdysone): In April 2024, Biophytis announced the launch of its 
OBA program targeting obesity with BIO101 (20-hydroxyecdysone). The global market for obesity treatments, valued at USD6 
billion in 2023, is projected to reach USD100 billion by 2030, with an average annual growth rate of 42%. Biophytis is 
positioned to capitalize on this trend with BIO101, the first oral MAS receptor activator, already recognized for its 
beneficial effects on muscle mass and fat mass regulation in preclinical models. A phase 2 clinical trial for the OBA 
program, involving 164 patients with obesity, is set to begin in the second half of 2024. Results from this pivotal 
study are expected by the end of 2025 and could pave the way for new therapeutic options for millions of patients 
struggling with obesity. 
 
Exclusive Licensing Agreement with Blanver for Latin America: In June 2024, Biophytis entered into an exclusive 
licensing agreement with Blanver, a leading pharmaceutical player in Latin America, for the registration and 
commercialization of BIO101 across all its current indications: sarcopenia, obesity, COVID-19, and Duchenne muscular 
dystrophy. This strategic partnership could generate up to EUR108 million in revenue for Biophytis through milestone 
payments and sales-based royalties. The first phase of the agreement involves regulatory submissions in several key 
Latin American countries at the beginning of 2025. 
 
Expansion of Financing Capabilities: During the first half of 2024, Biophytis leveraged its bond financing line with 
Atlas through a new issuance of EUR4 million. The contract, set to expire in June 2024, was renewed for two years with a 
total value of EUR16 million, allowing the Company to draw EUR2 million every 40 trading days. This amendment provides the 
Company with a bond financing facility, complementing equity financing or non-dilutive funding options. 
 
 
Financial highlights: 
                           06/30/2023  06/30/2024 
                           6 months   6 months 
(amounts in thousands of euros, except share data) 
 
 
Research and development costs, net         (3,763)         (2,105) 
General and administrative expenses         (2,761)         (2,285) 
Operating income                   (6,524)        (4,390) 
 
Financial expenses                  (795)          (1,545) 
Financial income                   143      121 
Change in fair value of convertible bonds      (589)           (3) 
Net financial income                 (1,240)         (1,427) 
 
Profit before tax                  (7,764)        (5,817) 
 
Income tax                      -                - 
Net income (loss)                  (7,764)   (5,817)

Biophytis' operating result shows a loss of EUR4.4 million as of June 30, 2024, compared to EUR6.5 million a year earlier. External expenses have significantly decreased, particularly in R&D activities. This change is explained by the completion of clinical trials for the COVA and SARA programs in the first half of 2023, along with substantial internalization of regulatory and clinical work associated with the launch of the OBA obesity program initiated in April 2024, as well as a global reduction in overhead expenses.

The financial result decreased from -EUR1.2 million as of June 30, 2023, to -EUR1.4 million as of June 30, 2024, mainly driven by expenses related to convertible and non-convertible bond borrowings with Atlas Capital and Blackrock (formerly Kreos Capital).

The net loss amounts to EUR5.7 million as of June 30, 2024, compared to EUR7.8 million for the same period in 2023.

The company's available cash stood at EUR2.2 million as of June 30, 2024, compared to EUR5.6 million as of December 31, 2023. These resources, which include non-dilutive financing obtained during the summer totaling EUR0.8 million (including Bpifrance subsidies and partial pre-financing of the 2024 CIR), are expected to fund operations until the end of October 2024. Drawing a new EUR2 million tranche from the bond facility with Atlas Capital could extend the cash horizon until the end of 2024. This drawdown is conditional upon the outstanding debt with Atlas, which must not exceed EUR2 million at the time of the drawdown. It is noted that the current outstanding debt is EUR2.3 million.

Outlook and Next Steps

The Company will continue in 2024 and 2025 with its value creation strategy focused on the development of its therapeutic innovations.

Based on its financing capabilities, the Company plans to advance its drug candidate BIO101 (20-hydroxyecdysone) through proof of concept in humans, demonstrating tolerance and efficacy in a phase 2 study across two indications: obesity and Duchenne muscular dystrophy. For its sarcopenia and severe COVID-19 programs with BIO101, the Company will actively seek co-development partnerships based on the positive results already achieved in terms of efficacy and safety.

-- OBA Program - Development of BIO101 for Obesity

The Company plans to initiate the Phase 2 OBA study in the second half of 2024, in the United States, with potential additional centers in Europe. Preliminary results on the efficacy of BIO101 are expected by the end of 2025.

-- MYODA - Development of BIO101 for Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy (DMD)

The Company plans to start a phase 1/2 OBA study in non-ambulant DMD patients in 2025.

-- SARA (development of BIO101 in sarcopenia) and COVA (development of BIO101 in severe forms of COVID-19)programs

Over the past few years, the Company has achieved significant results in terms of efficacy, particularly in patients with sarcopenia and severe forms of COVID-19, while demonstrating good tolerance in these fragile patients. The next development steps for the SARA and COVA programs will require long and costly Phase 3 studies, for which the support of a pharmaceutical partner will be necessary through co-development and licensing agreements.

Following the agreement with Blanver in June 2024 for Latin America, Biophytis is now focusing its search for potential partners in the Asia region. Sarcopenia is a widespread condition in this region, particularly in China and Japan. In these two countries, nearly 38 million people over the age of 65 suffer from sarcopenia[1], and this population is expected to grow by over 5% per year through 2030[2], making it an especially attractive target market.

Upcoming events:

-- October 2, 2024: European Midcap Event - Paris

-- December 6-8, 2024: International Conference on Sarcopenia, Cachexia, and Wasting Disorders (SCWDInternational Conference) - Washington DC, USA

About BIOPHYTIS

Biophytis SA is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on developing drug candidates for age-related diseases. BIO101 (20-hydroxyecdysone), our lead drug candidate, is a small molecule in development for muscular diseases (sarcopenia, Phase 3 ready to start, and Duchenne muscular dystrophy, Phase 1-2 to be started), respiratory diseases (COVID-19, Phase 2-3 completed), and metabolic disorders (obesity, Phase 2 to be started). The company is headquartered in Paris, France, with subsidiaries in Cambridge, Massachusetts, USA, and Brazil. The Company's ordinary shares are listed on Euronext Growth Paris (ALBPS - FR001400OLP5) and its ADS (American Depositary Shares) are listed on the OTC market (BPTSY - US 09076G401). For more information, visit www.biophytis.com.

Disclaimer

This press release contains forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements include all statements that are not historical facts. In some cases, you can identify these forward-looking statements by the use of words such as "outlook," "believes," "expects," "potential," "continues," "may," "will," "should," "could," "seeks," "predicts," "intends," "trends," "plans," "estimates," "anticipates," or the negative version of these words or comparable words. These forward-looking statements are based on assumptions that Biophytis considers reasonable. However, there is no guarantee that the forward-looking statements contained in these statements will be accurate, as they are subject to various risks and uncertainties. The forward-looking statements contained in this press release are also subject to risks not yet known to Biophytis or not currently considered significant by Biophytis. Therefore, there are or will be important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those indicated in these statements. Please also refer to the "Risks and Uncertainties" section of the Company's 2023 annual financial report available on the BIOPHYTIS website (www.biophytis.com), and as outlined in the "Risk Factors" section of Form 20-F and other forms filed with the SEC (Securities and Exchange Commission, USA). We do not undertake to publicly update or revise forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future developments, or otherwise, unless required by law.

Biophytis Contacts

Investor Relations

Nicolas Fellmann, Chief Financial Officer Investors@biophytis.com

Media Contacts

Antoine Denry: antoine.denry@taddeo.fr - +33 6 18 07 83 27

Nizar Berrada: nizar.berrada@taddeo.fr - +33 6 38 31 90 50

Consolidated financial statement 

12/31/2023  06/30/2024 
(amounts in thousands of euros) 
 
ASSETS 
Patents and software             2,637    2,535 
Property, plant and equipment         315      275 
Property, plant and equipment - right of use 186     160 
Other non-current financial assets      158      161 
Total non-current assets           3,110     2,970 
 
Other receivables               2,916     3,442 
Other current financial assets        368     113 
Cash and cash equivalents           5,567     2189 
Total current assets             8,850     5,744 
 
TOTAL ASSETS                 11,960    8,714 
 
LIABILITIES 
Capital                    2,081     4,203 
Additional paid-in capital          13,483    14,062 
Own shares                  (12)              (9) 
Conversion differences            (25)     (58) 
Reserves - Group share            (2,357)          (18,771) 
Net income - Group share           (17,026)        (5,812) 
Shareholder equity - Group share       (3,857)         (6,385) 
Non-controlling interests           (32)              (33) 
Total shareholder equity           (3,889)          (6,418) 
 
Staff commitments               237      224 
Non-current borrowing             3,247     818 
Total non-current liabilities         3,484     1,041 
 
Current borrowings              5,023     8,838 
Short-term lease liabilities                54 
Provision                   223               179 
Trade accounts payable            5,392     3,758 
Tax and social security liabilities      1,348     940 
Current derivative liabilities        1 
Other creditors and accrued liabilities    378      322 
Total current liabilities           12,365    14,091 
 
TOTAL LIABILITIES               11,960    8,714

Consolidated income statement 

06/30/2023  06/30/2024 
                                      6 months   6 months 
(amounts in thousands of euros, except share data) 
 
 
Revenues                                  -      - 
Cost of sales                                -      - 
Gross margin                                -      - 
 
Research and development costs, net                     (3,763)         (2,105) 
General and administrative expenses                     (2,761)         (2,285) 
Operating income                              (6,524)        (4,390) 
 
Financial expenses                             (795)          (1,545) 
Financial income                              143      121 
Change in fair value of convertible bonds                  (589)           (3) 
Net financial income                            (1,240)         (1,427) 
 
Profit before tax                              (7,764)        (5,817) 
 
Income tax                                 -                - 
Net income (loss)                              (7,764)   (5,817) 
 
Of which Group share                            (7,764)   (5,812) 
Of which non-controlling interests                     -      (5) 
 
Weighted average number of shares outstanding (excluding treasury shares)  818,873   3,499,971 
Basic earnings per share (EUR/share)                     (9.48)    (1.66) 
Diluted earnings per share (EUR/share)                    (9.48)    (1.66)

Note: for comparison purposes, the number of shares used to calculate earnings per share as of 06/30/2023 retrospectively takes into account the reverse stock-split of May 3, 2024 on the basis of one new share for 400 old shares

Statement of consolidated comprehensive income 

06/30/2023  06/30/2023 
                             6 months   6 months 
(amounts in thousands of euros) 
 
Net income (loss)                    (7,764)   (5,817) 
Items not recyclable in the income statement 
Actuarial gains and losses on post-employment benefits  23      10 
Items recyclable in the income statement 
Conversion difference variation             18      10 
Other comprehensive income items             41      20 
 
Comprehensive income (loss)               (7,724)   (5,797) 
Of which Group share                   (7,724)   (5,796) 
Of which non-controlling interests            -      (1)

Statement of consolidated cash flows 

06/30/2023  06/30/2024 
                                              6 months   6 months 
 (amounts in thousands of euros) 
 
 
Cash flow from operating activities 
Net income (loss)                                      (7,764)   (5,817) 
Elimination of depreciation on fixed assets                         256     148 
Provisions, net of reversals                                (200)    (64) 
Share-based payment costs                                  322     515 
Gross interest paid                                     549     547 
Change in fair value of convertible bonds                          589     236 
Discounting / undiscounting advances                            12 
Amortized cost of convertible and non-convertible bonds                   149 
Other items without cash impact                                     760 
Cash flow from operating activities before changes in working capital            (6,086)   (3,674) 
(+) Change in working capital (net of impairment of trade receivables and inventories)   (2,075)   (2,278) 
(Increase) decrease in other non-current financial assets                  9 
(Increase) decrease in other receivables                          2,018    122 
                    (3,230)         (1,574) 
Increase (decrease) in tax and social security liabilities                 (876)    (735) 
                    4            (91) 
 
Cash flow from operating activities                             (8,204)   (5,951) 
 
Cash flow related to investment operations 
Acquisition of intangible assets and property, plant and equipment             (90)     (9) 
Subscription of term deposits classified as other current financial assets         (695) 
Decrease (increase) in term deposits classified as other non-current financial assets    8 
 
Cash flow related to investment operations                         (177)    (9) 
 
Cash flow related to financing operations 
Capital increase                                      2,303    - 
Expenses relating to capital increase                            (339)    -

