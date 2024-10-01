DJ Dalata Hotel Group PLC: Transaction in Own Shares

Dalata Hotel Group PLC (DAL,DHG) Dalata Hotel Group PLC: Transaction in Own Shares 01-Oct-2024 / 07:00 GMT/BST =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Transaction in Own Shares ISE: DHG LSE: DAL Dublin and London: Dalata Hotel Group plc ("Dalata" or the "Company"), the largest hotel operator in Ireland with a growing presence in the United Kingdom and Continental Europe, announces that on Monday, 30 September 2024, it purchased a total of 69,913 of its ordinary shares of EUR 0.01 each (the "ordinary shares") on Euronext Dublin through Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG, London Branch ("Berenberg"), in accordance with the terms of the share buyback programme announced on 4 September 2024 (the "Share Buyback Programme"). Date of purchase: 30/09/2024 Aggregate number of ordinary shares purchased: 69,913 Lowest price paid per share (EUR): 4.10 Highest price paid per share (EUR): 4.19 Volume weighted average price paid per share (EUR): 4.1292

The Group intends to cancel all of the repurchased shares.

Total voting rights:

Following settlement of the above purchases and cancellation of the Ordinary Shares purchased, the Company will have 219,623,882 Ordinary Shares in issue, each with one voting right. The Company holds no Ordinary Shares in treasury.

The total number of voting rights in the Company will therefore be 219,623,882 The above figure may be used by shareholders as a denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, Dalata Hotel Group plc under the Transparency (Directive 2004/109/EC) Regulations 2007.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), as it forms part of Retained EU Law as defined in the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018, the table below contains detailed information of the individual trades made by Berenberg as part of the Share Buyback Programme.

Individual transactions:

Number of ordinary shares Transaction price (EUR Time of transaction (UK Transaction reference Trading Venue purchased share) Time) number 478 4.1850 08:21:06 1J4X9REWO Euronext Dublin 337 4.1850 08:21:06 1J4X9REWP Euronext Dublin 393 4.1650 09:25:11 1J4X9RI2Z Euronext Dublin 239 4.1500 09:25:57 1J4X9RI40 Euronext Dublin 1,505 4.1500 11:10:00 1J4X9RMHM Euronext Dublin 24 4.1500 11:10:00 1J4X9RMHN Euronext Dublin 1,869 4.1450 11:12:51 1J4X9RMKQ Euronext Dublin 807 4.1400 12:12:25 1J4X9ROEP Euronext Dublin 241 4.1400 12:12:25 1J4X9ROEO Euronext Dublin 423 4.1400 12:12:59 1J4X9ROFJ Euronext Dublin 152 4.1400 12:12:59 1J4X9ROFK Euronext Dublin 189 4.1400 12:23:26 1J4X9RONC Euronext Dublin 423 4.1350 13:03:41 1J4X9RPE0 Euronext Dublin 290 4.1350 13:14:09 1J4X9RPN9 Euronext Dublin 77 4.1500 13:43:41 1J4X9RQAB Euronext Dublin 954 4.1600 14:31:41 1J4X9RRQ6 Euronext Dublin 280 4.1500 14:31:41 1J4X9RRQ8 Euronext Dublin 348 4.1500 14:31:41 1J4X9RRQ9 Euronext Dublin 935 4.1500 14:31:41 1J4X9RRQA Euronext Dublin 981 4.1550 14:31:41 1J4X9RRQB Euronext Dublin 256 4.1550 14:31:41 1J4X9RRQC Euronext Dublin 240 4.1450 14:31:46 1J4X9RRQM Euronext Dublin 1,425 4.1600 14:45:41 1J4X9RS71 Euronext Dublin 1,386 4.1600 14:45:41 1J4X9RS72 Euronext Dublin 1,381 4.1550 14:56:48 1J4X9RSO4 Euronext Dublin 1,250 4.1550 14:56:48 1J4X9RSO5 Euronext Dublin 21 4.1550 15:02:20 1J4X9RSTB Euronext Dublin 358 4.1550 15:02:20 1J4X9RSTC Euronext Dublin 1,134 4.1550 15:02:20 1J4X9RSTD Euronext Dublin 1,870 4.1550 15:02:20 1J4X9RSTF Euronext Dublin 1,451 4.1450 15:09:01 1J4X9RSYK Euronext Dublin 1,495 4.1450 15:09:01 1J4X9RSYJ Euronext Dublin 323 4.1450 15:09:01 1J4X9RSYL Euronext Dublin 1,587 4.1450 15:09:01 1J4X9RSYM Euronext Dublin 1,953 4.1400 15:10:27 1J4X9RSZT Euronext

