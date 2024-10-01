Anzeige
Dienstag, 01.10.2024
Goldpreis steigt 2024 um 30 %, aber diese Aktie legt über 333 % zu – Hier ist der Grund
WKN: A1XE3D | ISIN: IE00BJMZDW83
München
01.10.24
08:07 Uhr
4,135 Euro
-0,055
-1,31 %
01.10.2024 08:31 Uhr
Dalata Hotel Group PLC: Transaction in Own Shares

Dalata Hotel Group PLC: Transaction in Own Shares 
01-Oct-2024 / 07:00 GMT/BST 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
 
Transaction in Own Shares 
ISE: DHG  LSE: DAL 
Dublin and London: Dalata Hotel Group plc ("Dalata" or the "Company"), the largest hotel operator in Ireland with a 
growing presence in the United Kingdom and Continental Europe, announces that on Monday, 30 September 2024, it 
purchased a total of 69,913 of its ordinary shares of EUR 0.01 each (the "ordinary shares") on Euronext Dublin through 
Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG, London Branch ("Berenberg"), in accordance with the terms of the share buyback 
programme announced on 4 September 2024 (the "Share Buyback Programme"). 
Date of purchase:                 30/09/2024 
Aggregate number of ordinary shares purchased:   69,913 
Lowest price paid per share (EUR):          4.10 
Highest price paid per share (EUR):          4.19 
Volume weighted average price paid per share (EUR):  4.1292

The Group intends to cancel all of the repurchased shares.

Total voting rights:

Following settlement of the above purchases and cancellation of the Ordinary Shares purchased, the Company will have 219,623,882 Ordinary Shares in issue, each with one voting right. The Company holds no Ordinary Shares in treasury.

The total number of voting rights in the Company will therefore be 219,623,882 The above figure may be used by shareholders as a denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, Dalata Hotel Group plc under the Transparency (Directive 2004/109/EC) Regulations 2007.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), as it forms part of Retained EU Law as defined in the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018, the table below contains detailed information of the individual trades made by Berenberg as part of the Share Buyback Programme.

Individual transactions: 

Number of ordinary shares   Transaction price (EUR  Time of transaction (UK Transaction reference  Trading Venue 
purchased           share)         Time)          number 
478              4.1850         08:21:06         1J4X9REWO        Euronext 
                                                    Dublin 
337              4.1850         08:21:06         1J4X9REWP        Euronext 
                                                    Dublin 
393              4.1650         09:25:11         1J4X9RI2Z        Euronext 
                                                    Dublin 
239              4.1500         09:25:57         1J4X9RI40        Euronext 
                                                    Dublin 
1,505             4.1500         11:10:00         1J4X9RMHM        Euronext 
                                                    Dublin 
24              4.1500         11:10:00         1J4X9RMHN        Euronext 
                                                    Dublin 
1,869             4.1450         11:12:51         1J4X9RMKQ        Euronext 
                                                    Dublin 
807              4.1400         12:12:25         1J4X9ROEP        Euronext 
                                                    Dublin 
241              4.1400         12:12:25         1J4X9ROEO        Euronext 
                                                    Dublin 
423              4.1400         12:12:59         1J4X9ROFJ        Euronext 
                                                    Dublin 
152              4.1400         12:12:59         1J4X9ROFK        Euronext 
                                                    Dublin 
189              4.1400         12:23:26         1J4X9RONC        Euronext 
                                                    Dublin 
423              4.1350         13:03:41         1J4X9RPE0        Euronext 
                                                    Dublin 
290              4.1350         13:14:09         1J4X9RPN9        Euronext 
                                                    Dublin 
77              4.1500         13:43:41         1J4X9RQAB        Euronext 
                                                    Dublin 
954              4.1600         14:31:41         1J4X9RRQ6        Euronext 
                                                    Dublin 
280              4.1500         14:31:41         1J4X9RRQ8        Euronext 
                                                    Dublin 
348              4.1500         14:31:41         1J4X9RRQ9        Euronext 
                                                    Dublin 
935              4.1500         14:31:41         1J4X9RRQA        Euronext 
                                                    Dublin 
981              4.1550         14:31:41         1J4X9RRQB        Euronext 
                                                    Dublin 
256              4.1550         14:31:41         1J4X9RRQC        Euronext 
                                                    Dublin 
240              4.1450         14:31:46         1J4X9RRQM        Euronext 
                                                    Dublin 
1,425             4.1600         14:45:41         1J4X9RS71        Euronext 
                                                    Dublin 
1,386             4.1600         14:45:41         1J4X9RS72        Euronext 
                                                    Dublin 
1,381             4.1550         14:56:48         1J4X9RSO4        Euronext 
                                                    Dublin 
1,250             4.1550         14:56:48         1J4X9RSO5        Euronext 
                                                    Dublin 
21              4.1550         15:02:20         1J4X9RSTB        Euronext 
                                                    Dublin 
358              4.1550         15:02:20         1J4X9RSTC        Euronext 
                                                    Dublin 
1,134             4.1550         15:02:20         1J4X9RSTD        Euronext 
                                                    Dublin 
1,870             4.1550         15:02:20         1J4X9RSTF        Euronext 
                                                    Dublin 
1,451             4.1450         15:09:01         1J4X9RSYK        Euronext 
                                                    Dublin 
1,495             4.1450         15:09:01         1J4X9RSYJ        Euronext 
                                                    Dublin 
323              4.1450         15:09:01         1J4X9RSYL        Euronext 
                                                    Dublin 
1,587             4.1450         15:09:01         1J4X9RSYM        Euronext 
                                                    Dublin 
1,953             4.1400         15:10:27         1J4X9RSZT        Euronext

(MORE TO FOLLOW) Dow Jones Newswires

October 01, 2024 02:00 ET (06:00 GMT)

