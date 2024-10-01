Dunxin Financial Holding Limited: Dunxin Financial Holdings Limited Announces Planned Name Change to Eason Technology Limited and 2024 Annual General Meeting of Shareholders

HONG KONG, Oct. 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Dunxin Financial Holdings Limited ("Dunxin" or the "Company") (NYSE American: DXF), a company engaged in real estate operation management and investment and a digital technology security business in Hong Kong, is pleased to announce today that it plans to hold its 2024 Annual General Meeting of Shareholders (the "Meeting") at 10:00 a.m., Eastern Time, on November 1, 2024, at the Company's office at 27th Floor, Lianfa International Building, 128 Xudong Road, Wuchang District, Wuhan City, Hubei Province, People's Republic of China, 430063. The record date for shareholders entitled to vote at the Meeting is October 2, 2024 .

The agenda for the Meeting, among others routine matters, includes a proposal for the Company's shareholders to consider, and if thought fit, approve the change of the Company's legal name from "Dunxin Financial Holdings Limited" to "Eason Technology Limited" (the "Name Change"). The proposed Name Changes will not affect any rights of shareholders or the Company's operations and financial position.

Included in the Meeting agenda is also a proposal to approve and adopt the Company's 2024 Equity Incentive Plan and all transactions contemplated thereunder, including the reservation and issuance of shares pursuant to the 2024 Equity Incentive Plan.

Whether or not you attend the Meeting, your vote is important. Accordingly, you are asked to participate and vote regardless of the number of ordinary shares you own.

The Board of Directors of the Company has fixed the close of business on October 2, 2024 as the record date (the "Record Date") for determining the shareholders entitled to receive notice of the Meeting or any adjournment or postponement thereof.

Holders of the Company's Class A Ordinary Shares, par value $0.0005 per share (the "Class A Ordinary Shares") and Class B Ordinary Shares, par value $0.00005 per share (the "Class B Ordinary Shares", together with the Class A Ordinary Shares, the "Shares"), at the close of business on the Record Date are cordially invited to attend the Meeting as well as any adjourned or postponed meeting thereof. Whether or not you expect to attend, you are respectfully requested by the Board of Directors to sign, date and return the enclosed proxy card promptly. Shareholders who appoint proxies retain the right to revoke them at any time prior to the voting thereof.

Holders of the Company's American depositary shares ("ADSs"), each representing the right to receive four hundred and eighty (480) Class A Ordinary Shares may not directly exercise their right to attend or vote at the Meeting. Instead, holders of ADSs as of the Record Date will need to instruct Deutsche Bank Trust Company Americas, the depositary of the ADSs, as to how to vote the Shares represented by the ADSs.

Your vote is very important. Whether or not you plan to participate in the Meeting, we encourage you to submit your proxy or voting instructions as soon as possible.

Additional Information Concerning the Meeting and Where to Find It

In connection with the Meeting, the Company will send to its shareholders a proxy statement describing in detail the proposals to be addressed at the Meeting and providing additional logistical information related to the Meeting, the procedure for voting by proxy, and various other information related to the Meeting, along with a proxy card or voting instruction form enabling the Company's shareholders to indicate their vote on each matter or instruct their brokers or other nominees how to vote on each matter (as applicable). The Company will also furnish copies of the proxy statement and a related proxy card to the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") in a Report of Foreign Private Issuer on Form 6-K, which may be obtained for free from the SEC's website at www.sec.gov or the Company's website at http://hbctxed.com, or by directing such request to the Company's Investor Relations department of the Company, at [email protected]. This press release is also available on the Company's website at http://hbctxed.com.

If you are a holder of record of the Shares, you may vote at the Meeting. If you do not wish to vote at the Meeting or you will not be attending the Meeting, you may vote by proxy.

About Dunxin Financial Holdings Limited

Dunxin Financial Holdings Limited is a company engaged in real estate operation management and investment and a digital technology security business in Hong Kong, China. The Company was formerly a licensed microfinance lender serving individuals and SMEs in Hubei Province, China, but has suspended offering loans to its customers since 2020.

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release contains forward-looking statements as defined by the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements include statements concerning plans, objectives, goals, strategies, future events or performance, and underlying assumptions and other statements that are other than statements of historical facts. When the Company uses words such as "may, "will, "intend," "should," "believe," "expect," "anticipate," "project," "estimate" or similar expressions that do not relate solely to historical matters, it is making forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks and uncertainties that may cause the actual results to differ materially from the Company's expectations discussed in the forward-looking statements. These statements are subject to uncertainties and risks including, but not limited to, the following: the Company's goals and strategies; the Company's future business development; product and service demand and acceptance; changes in technology; economic conditions; the growth of market in China and the other international markets the Company plans to serve; reputation and brand; the impact of competition and pricing; government regulations; fluctuations in general economic and business conditions in China and the international markets the Company plans to serve and assumptions underlying or related to any of the foregoing and other risks contained in reports filed by the Company with the SEC. For these reasons, among others, investors are cautioned not to place undue reliance upon any forward-looking statements in this press release. Additional factors are discussed in the Company's filings with the SEC, which are available for review at www.sec.gov . The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly revise these forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances that arise after the date hereof.

