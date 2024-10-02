Amazon's stock experienced a 1.5% decline on Tuesday, closing at $183.57 on NASDAQ. Despite impressive quarterly results, including earnings per share of $1.29 and a 10.12% revenue increase to $147.98 billion, the e-commerce giant failed to convince investors. Analysts remain optimistic, setting an average price target of $224.29, suggesting a potential upside of over 22%. The company's upcoming "Prime Big Deal Days" on October 8-9 could further boost sales and strengthen its market position.

Challenges from Asian Competitors

The online retail landscape is evolving, with Asian platforms like Shein and Temu rapidly gaining ground in the German market. These newcomers have more than doubled their market share to 5% within a year, capitalizing on consumer price sensitivity. This shift is pressuring established players like Amazon to adapt their strategies. While concerns about the security of these new portals persist, with 60% of consumers deeming them unsafe, their aggressive business models are reshaping the competitive environment, forcing Amazon to innovate to maintain its dominance in the face of changing market dynamics.

