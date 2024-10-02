Rio Tinto's previously announced acquisition of Mitsubishi Corporation's (Mitsubishi) 11.65% interest in Boyne Smelters Limited (BSL) was completed on 30 September 2024. BSL owns and operates the Boyne Island aluminium smelter in Gladstone, Australia.

Following completion of the transaction, Rio Tinto's interest in BSL is now 71.04%.

Rio Tinto looks forward to continuing to work with its BSL joint venture partners and other stakeholders on securing a competitive low-carbon future for its Gladstone operations.

Previously announced acquisitions by Rio Tinto of Sumitomo Chemical Company's (SCC) 2.46% stake in BSL, and SCC's 20.64% interest in New Zealand Aluminium Smelters (NZAS), which owns and operates the Tiwai Point aluminium smelter in New Zealand, continue to progress through various conditions precedent.

The acquisition of Mitsubishi's stake in BSL was for an undisclosed price, as is also the case for the agreed acquisitions of SCC's stakes in BSL and NZAS.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20241001119454/en/

Contacts:

Please direct all enquiries to media.enquiries@riotinto.com

Media Relations, United Kingdom

Matthew Klar

M +44 7796 630 637

David Outhwaite

M +44 7787 597 493

Media Relations, Australia

Matt Chambers

M +61 433 525 739

Alyesha Anderson

M +61 434 868 118

Michelle Lee

M +61 458 609 322

Rachel Pupazzoni

M +61 438 875 469

Media Relations, Canada

Simon Letendre

M +1 514 796 4973

Malika Cherry

M +1 418 592 7293

Vanessa Damha

M +1 514 715 2152

Media Relations, US

Jesse Riseborough

M +1 202 394 9480

Investor Relations,

United Kingdom

David Ovington

M +44 7920 010 978

Laura Brooks

M +44 7826 942 797

Wei Wei Hu

M +44 7825 907 230

Investor Relations, Australia

Tom Gallop

M +61 439 353 948

Amar Jambaa

M +61 472 865 948

Rio Tinto plc

6 St James's Square

London SW1Y 4AD

United Kingdom

T +44 20 7781 2000

Registered in England

No. 719885

Rio Tinto Limited

Level 43, 120 Collins Street

Melbourne 3000

Australia

T +61 3 9283 3333

Registered in Australia

ABN 96 004 458 404

riotinto.com

Category BSL