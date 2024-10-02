Anzeige
Mittwoch, 02.10.2024
Goldshore legt um 425 % zu: Diese winzige Goldaktie übertrifft Barrick um 400 %!
WKN: A0HF9Y | ISIN: GB00B0H2K534
Dow Jones News
02.10.2024 13:37 Uhr
Petrofac Limited: Director/PDMR shareholding -2-

DJ Petrofac Limited: Director/PDMR shareholding 

Petrofac Limited ( PFC) 
Petrofac Limited: Director/PDMR shareholding 
02-Oct-2024 / 12:04 GMT/BST 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
2 October 2024 
 
Petrofac Limited (the 'Company') 
 
Notification of Transactions by 
Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibilities 
 
 
Pursuant to the Company's obligations under Market Abuse Regulation 19, the Company hereby makes the following 
notifications in respect of its Directors and the vesting of awards of ordinary shares of USUSD0.02 each in the Company 
(the 'Shares') granted to the Directors under the Petrofac Performance Share Plan ('PSP') in 2021 and the Deferred 
Bonus Plan (DBP) in 2022 and 2023. The vestings took place on 1 October 2024 in accordance with the terms of the PSP 
and DBP. 
 
PSP 
PSP awards are made by the Company to senior executives and generally vest on the third anniversary of the date of 
grant to the extent that performance conditions have been satisfied. Awards are made at nil cost to participants. 
 
Details of the vesting under the PSP, which took place on 1 October 2024, including the position before and after the 
vesting, are outlined below: 
 
                    Number of              Number of 
       Total number of Shares  Shares vested Number of Shares       Shares 
       held under the PSP prior on      lapsed on 1 October  sold     Total number of Shares held 
       to                   20242                under the PSP after 1 October 
                    1 October              on      2024 
       1 October 2024      20242 
                                      1 October 
                                      2024 
Afonso Reis e 2,212,101        81,816    163,878        38,597    1,966,407 
Sousa1

1 Afonso Reis e Sousa sold sufficient Shares to satisfy his tax liability. The share price for the Shares sold was 14.1992 pence. His shareholding in the Company has therefore increased by the number of unsold vested Shares. In accordance with our share retention guidelines, unsold vested PSP Shares are subject to a two-year holding period until 1 October 2026.

2 Following the end of the three-year performance period in respect of the 2021 PSP award, the performance conditions were such that 33.3% of the award vested. The balance of Shares lapsed.

DBP

In line with the Company's remuneration arrangements, any bonus awarded will usually be paid to Executive Directors half in cash and half in deferred shares under the DBP. Awards will generally vest in equal tranches over one, two and three years from the date of grant, provided a participant does not leave the Company's employment. Awards are made at nil cost to participants.

Mr Kawash was granted an ad hoc award under the DBP in line with his joining arrangements. These shares are not subject to performance conditions and will vest, subject inter alia, to continued employment, over the following two years.

Details of the vestings under the DBP which took place on 1 October 2024 for each Director, including the position before and after the vestings, are outlined below: 

Number of Shares 
       Total number of Shares held  vested on                  Total number of Shares held 
       under the DBP prior to             Number of    Shares sold under the DBP after 
                       1 October 2024  on 1 October 2024 
       1 October 2024                               1 October 2024 
 
 
Tareq Kawash1 536,097            178,699     84,130           357,398 
Afonso Reis e 165,389            58,868      27,811           106,521 
Sousa1

1 Tareq Kawash and Afonso Reis e Sousa each sold sufficient Shares to satisfy their tax liabilities. The share price for the Shares sold was 14.1992 pence. Their shareholdings in the Company have therefore increased by the number of unsold vested Shares.

Following the above-noted transactions, the PDMRs and their connected persons hold the following beneficial interests in the Company: 

Total number of Shares 
       held in the Company   Total number of Shares held  Total number of Shares held in the Company after 1 
       prior to         in the Company after 1    October 2024, expressed as % of the total shares 
                    October 2024         in issue 
       1 October 2024 
Tareq Kawash 94,584          189,153            0.036% 
Afonso Reis e 58,630          132,906            0.025% 
Sousa

The Company's issued share capital consists of 525,373,758 Shares with voting rights. Each Share carries the right to one vote. The Company does not hold any Shares in Treasury.

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them 

1       Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated 
 
       Name 
a)                               Tareq Kawash 
 
 
 
2       Reason for the notification 
 
       Position/status 
a) 
                               Group Chief Executive 
 
 
       Initial notification /Amendment 
b) 
                               Initial Notification 
 
 
3       Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction 
       monitor 
 
 
       Name 
a) 
                               Petrofac Limited 
 
 
       LEI 
b) 
                               2138004624W8CKCSJ177 
 
 
       Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of 
4       transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted 
 
 
       Description of the financial instrument, type  Ordinary Shares of USUSD0.02 
       of instrument 
a) 
 
 
       Identification code               GB00B0H2K534 
 
       Nature of the transaction 
b)                              Vesting of award of shares under the Petrofac Deferred 
                               Bonus Plan 2021 - Nil Cost Awards & sale of sufficient 
                               shares to account for tax liability 
 
       Price(s) and volume(s) 
 
c)                                Price per share (GBP)        Volume(s) 
                                 GBP0.141992             178,699 
 
       Aggregated information 
 
d)      - Aggregated volume               178,699 
 
       - Price                     GBP0.141992 
 
       Date of the transaction 
e) 
                               2024-10-01 
 
 
       Place of the transaction 
f) 
                               London Stock Exchange 
 
 
1       Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated 
 
       Name 
a)                           Afonso Reis e Sousa 
 
 
 
2       Reason for the notification 
 
       Position/status 
a) 
                            Chief Financial Officer 
 
 
       Initial notification /Amendment 
b) 
                            Initial Notification 
 
 
3       Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction 
       monitor 
 
 
       Name 
a) 
                            Petrofac Limited 
 
 
       LEI 
b) 
                            2138004624W8CKCSJ177 
 
 
       Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of 
4       transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted 
 
 
       Description of the financial instrument, Ordinary Shares of USUSD0.02 
       type of instrument 
a) 
 
 
       Identification code           GB00B0H2K534 
 
       Nature of the transaction 
b)                           Vesting of award of shares under the Petrofac Performance Share 
                            Plan 2014 & the Petrofac Deferred Bonus Plan 2021 - Nil Cost 
                            Awards & sale of sufficient shares to account for tax liability 
 
       Price(s) and volume(s) 
 
c)                            Price per share (GBP)           Volume(s) 
                             GBP0.141992                140,684 
 
       Aggregated information 
 
d)      - Aggregated volume           140,684 
 
       - Price                 GBP0.141992 
 
       Date of the transaction 
e) 
                            2024-10-01 
 
 
       Place of the transaction 
f) 
                            London Stock Exchange

For further information contact:

Petrofac Limited

(MORE TO FOLLOW) Dow Jones Newswires

October 02, 2024 07:05 ET (11:05 GMT)

DJ Petrofac Limited: Director/PDMR shareholding -2-

+44 (0) 20 7811 4900

James Boothroyd, Head of Investor Relations

James.boothroyd@petrofac.com

Sophie Reid, Group Head of Communications

Sophie.reid@petrofac.com

Teneo (for Petrofac)

+44 (0) 207 353 4200

petrofac@teneo.com

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:      GB00B0H2K534 
Category Code: DSH 
TIDM:      PFC 
LEI Code:    2138004624W8CKCSJ177 
OAM Categories: 3.1. Additional regulated information required to be disclosed under the laws of a Member State 
Sequence No.:  350553 
EQS News ID:  2000741 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=2000741&application_name=news&site_id=dow_jones%7e%7e%7ef1066a31-ca00-4e1a-b0a4-374bd7d0face

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

October 02, 2024 07:05 ET (11:05 GMT)

© 2024 Dow Jones News
