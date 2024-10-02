The "Benchmarking of European OEM Software-defined Vehicle Strategies, 2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) used to differentiate their products based on mechanical features. Today, however, consumers are increasingly looking for features defined by software, such as driver assistance, connectivity, and comfort-convenience services. The convergence of technologies including electrification, autonomous driving, shared mobility, and connectivity is causing OEMs to migrate from the traditional hardpoint-defined architecture to a software-oriented architecture. Meanwhile, these trends are reshaping customer expectations and forcing OEMs to address them in new-generation vehicles, thereby turning vehicles into software on wheels.

Similar to the mobile phone industry, the automotive industry is experiencing a sort of rebirth. The traditional business models of generating revenue cyclically are being challenged by continuous cash flow generation throughout the vehicle life cycle. Beyond unlocking new safety, comfort, and convenience features, software-defined vehicles (SDVs) have several advantages compared to their hardware-defined counterpart. SDVs allow customers over-the-air (OTA) updates that cover firmware patches; infotainment to receive improvements; monitoring and tuning of core functional capabilities, such as powertrain and vehicle dynamics; and feature-on-demand comfort-convenience services.

This allows OEMs the opportunity to improve and upgrade vehicles on the go throughout their life cycle while generating revenue from feature-on-demand services, which culminates in deeper, more connected relationships with customers.

SDVs are at the forefront of monumental changes in the automotive industry. This research service aims to benchmark European OEM SDV strategy. It discusses the impact of these trends on the growth and deployment strategies of different European OEMs in the market.

Key Growth Opportunities:

Evolving Ecosystem

FoD Business Model

Pan-industry Collaboration

Company Coverage:

BMW

Mercedes-Benz

Renault-Nissan-Mitsubishi (RNM)

Stellantis

Volkswagen

Volvo

Key Topics Covered:

Growth Environment

Key Findings

Comparative Analysis: OEM Hardware Strategy

Comparative Analysis: OEM Software Strategy

Comparative Analysis: SDV Strategy Implementation

Transformation in the Software-Defined Vehicle Sector

Growth Drivers

Growth Restrains

Segmentation

Key Competitors

Software-defined Vehicle Strategy: BMW

BMW Hardware Strategy

Potential List of BMW Models on New Architecture

BMW Software Development Strategy

BMW Software Platform

BMW Focus Areas, SDV Ecosystem, Strategy

Mercedes-Benz Hardware Strategy

Potential List of Mercedes-Benz Models on New Architecture

Mercedes-Benz Software Development Strategy

Mercedes-Benz Software Strategy: MB.OS Platform

Mercedes-Benz Focus Areas, SDV Ecosystem Strategy

Software-defined Vehicle Strategy: Renault-Nissan-Mitsubishi

Renault-Nissan-Mitsubishi Hardware Strategy*

Potential List of RNM Models on New Architecture

RNM Software Development Strategy

RNM Software Strategy: Software Platform

RNM Focus Areas, SDV Ecosystem Strategy

Stellantis Hardware Strategy: STLA Architecture

Stellantis Software Development Strategy

Stellantis Software Strategy

Stellantis Focus Areas, SDV Ecosystem Strategy

Volkswagen Hardware Strategy

Potential List of Volkswagen Models on New Architecture

Volkswagen Software Development Strategy

Volkswagen Software Strategy: VW.OS Software Platform

Volkswagen Focus Areas, SDV Ecosystem Strategy

Software-defined Vehicle Strategy: Volvo

Volvo Hardware Strategy

Potential List of Volvo Models on New Architecture

Volvo Software Development Strategy

Volvo Software Strategy: VolvoCar.OS Software Platform

Volvo SDV Ecosystem Strategy

