Connectivity: IT - Fixed Income - IP plan and Connectivity Guideline for Fusion FI

As previously announced, Nasdaq Nordic and Baltic will migrate the trading of Fixed Income cash and derivatives, currently on the Genium INET platform, to the new Fusion FI platform. Production Go-live for the new Fusion FI platform is scheduled for October 13th, 2025. New external IP prefixes and Connectivity Guidelines for Pre-Production/Production and Test (FI Test) The list of new external IP Prefixes for the primary VASBY data center and the future secondary data center STOCKHOLM SOUTH (for Extranet providers and customers with "Direct Connect" setup) is now available on the Fusion FI webpage. New Connectivity Guidelines for Pre-Production/Production and Test (FI Test) can also be found on the same webpage. IT Notices We will publish updates regarding the Fixed Income cash and derivatives re-platforming via IT-Notices. Please make sure that you have signed up to "IT Information - Fixed Income" on our Subscription service page. Further information For technical questions, please turn to: Exchange Services EMO@nasdaq.com +46 8 405 7700 For questions regarding this IT-Notice, please turn to: Anders Bergström anders.bergstrom@nasdaq.com Tel: +46 8 405 7364 Attachment: https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=1249734