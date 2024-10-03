Anzeige
GlobeNewswire
03.10.2024 15:46 Uhr
94 Leser
Connectivity: IT - Fixed Income - IP plan and Connectivity Guideline for Fusion FI

As previously announced, Nasdaq Nordic and Baltic will migrate the trading of
Fixed Income cash and derivatives, currently on the Genium INET platform, to
the new Fusion FI platform. Production Go-live for the new Fusion FI platform
is scheduled for October 13th, 2025. 


New external IP prefixes and Connectivity Guidelines for
Pre-Production/Production and Test (FI Test) 

The list of new external IP Prefixes for the primary VASBY data center and the
future secondary data center STOCKHOLM SOUTH (for Extranet providers and
customers with "Direct Connect" setup) is now available on the Fusion FI
webpage. 
New Connectivity Guidelines for Pre-Production/Production and Test (FI Test)
can also be found on the same webpage. 



IT Notices

We will publish updates regarding the Fixed Income cash and derivatives
re-platforming via IT-Notices. Please make sure that you have signed up to "IT
Information - Fixed Income" on our Subscription service page. 



Further information

For technical questions, please turn to:

Exchange Services
EMO@nasdaq.com
+46 8 405 7700


For questions regarding this IT-Notice, please turn to:

Anders Bergström
anders.bergstrom@nasdaq.com
Tel: +46 8 405 7364

Attachment:
https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=1249734
© 2024 GlobeNewswire
