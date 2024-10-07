Astrazeneca has achieved a significant breakthrough in asthma treatment, potentially strengthening its market position. The company's medication AIRSUPRA demonstrated a statistically significant and clinically relevant reduction in the risk of severe exacerbations for patients with intermittent or mild persistent asthma during the BATURA study. This groundbreaking result reinforces AIRSUPRA's role as an emergency medication and bolsters Astrazeneca's standing in the respiratory disease sector. Simultaneously, the pharmaceutical giant is expanding its cardiovascular portfolio through an exclusive licensing agreement with a pharmaceutical group, securing access to a promising molecule for lowering Lipoprotein(a), a risk factor for cardiovascular diseases. This deal, with a potential value of up to $2 billion, underscores Astrazeneca's commitment to combating dyslipidemia and related cardiometabolic disorders.

Financial Outlook and Market Analysis

Despite solid quarterly figures, investment firm Jefferies has maintained a "Hold" rating on Astrazeneca's stock, while adjusting the price target to 10,800 pence. The company's revenue narrowly met expectations, indicating stable business development. With a market capitalization of 217.6 billion euros, Astrazeneca remains a heavyweight in the European pharmaceutical sector. The dividend yield for the current year is projected at 2.16%, potentially appealing to income-oriented investors. The price-earnings ratio (P/E) for 2024 is estimated at 25.35, which can be considered moderate within the industry context.

Ad

The latest Astrazeneca figures speak volumes: Urgent action required for Astrazeneca shareholders. Is it worth investing, or should you sell? Find out what to do now in our current free analysis from 07 October.

Continue reading here ...