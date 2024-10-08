Amazon's stock faced downward pressure following Wells Fargo's unexpected downgrade from "Overweight" to "Neutral." The investment bank cited several factors potentially limiting the e-commerce giant's growth prospects, including substantial investments in Project Kuiper, possible pressure on Fulfillment by Amazon fees, and an anticipated slowdown in advertising growth. Wells Fargo also reduced Amazon's price target from $225 to $183, prompting a significant market reaction with the stock falling 2.9% to $181.03 on NASDAQ.

Margin Expansion Outlook

Analysts caution about limited margin expansion in early 2025, despite projecting solid long-term margin development. This non-linear progression in profitability, coupled with the challenges mentioned earlier, has raised concerns among investors about Amazon's near-term financial performance. The company's strategic initiatives, including its upcoming second Prime Day event in October 2024, may help offset some of these concerns by potentially boosting fourth-quarter revenue and enhancing customer loyalty through increased Prime memberships.

