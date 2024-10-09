Google's parent company Alphabet faces a significant hurdle in its long-standing app store dispute as a US federal judge orders the tech giant to allow users to purchase Android apps outside the Google Play Store. This ruling could substantially impact Alphabet's app store business in the United States, prompting the company to announce its intention to appeal. Despite this legal challenge, Alphabet's stock has shown resilience, with a slight pre-market increase of 0.5 percent. Analysts are closely monitoring the situation, as a potential opening of the app market could have long-term consequences for Google's Play Store revenue streams.

Waymo Expansion Bolsters Investor Confidence

Alphabet's autonomous driving subsidiary, Waymo, has strengthened its market position through a partnership with Hyundai to integrate the Ioniq 5 electric vehicle into its self-driving test fleet. This collaboration, complementing Waymo's existing alliance with Geely's Zeekr brand, underscores Alphabet's commitment to pioneering mobility solutions. With over 100,000 weekly driverless taxi rides across four US cities, Waymo demonstrates significant potential for market growth, solidifying Alphabet's standing in autonomous vehicle technology and positively influencing stock performance.

