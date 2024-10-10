Amazon's recent strategic moves in sustainability and advertising are strengthening its market position. The e-commerce giant's Climate Pledge Fund has invested in 3D printing and advanced mineralization startups, aiming to revolutionize the construction industry with low-carbon building solutions. Additionally, Amazon is testing reusable cardboard packaging in France, demonstrating its commitment to environmental responsibility. These initiatives are likely to positively impact the company's perception among eco-conscious investors.

Advertising Expansion Drives Growth Potential

The company plans to expand its advertising strategy on Prime Video starting in 2025, potentially increasing ad blocks in streams. Despite concerns from consumer advocates, Amazon's stock remains robust, showing a slight increase to $182.20 on NASDAQ. Analysts project an average price target of $224.29, indicating significant growth potential. This positive outlook is further supported by strong quarterly results, with earnings per share of $1.29 and a 10.12% revenue increase to $147.98 billion, surpassing expectations and reinforcing investor confidence in Amazon's market trajectory.

