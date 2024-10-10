Anzeige
Donnerstag, 10.10.2024
Mydecine Innovations Group Inc - Suspension of Trading
WKN: A3DKEJ | ISIN: CA62849F2008 | Ticker-Symbol: 0NF0
Frankfurt
10.10.24
08:00 Uhr
0,003 Euro
0,000
0,00 %
Branche
Pharma
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
PR Newswire
10.10.2024 11:30 Uhr
51 Leser
Mydecine Innovations Group Inc - Suspension of Trading

Mydecine Innovations Group Inc - Suspension of Trading

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, October 10

SUSPENSION OF TRADING

Vancouver, British Columbia, 10 October 2024- Mydecine Innovations Group Inc. (the "Company") (CSE: MYCO) (FSE: 0NF0) (OTC: MYCOF) (AQSE: MYIG) announces that its shares have been suspended from trading on the Aquis Growth Market for failure to pay exchange fees pursuant to Rule 3.10 of the Aquis Stock Exchange Rulebook (Access) with effect from today, 10/10/2024.

The Directors of Mydecine take responsibility for this announcement.

This announcement contains inside information for the purposes of Article 7 of the Market Abuse Regulation (EU) 596/2014 as it forms part of UK domestic law by virtue of the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018 ("MAR"), and is disclosed in accordance with the Company's obligations under Article 17 of MAR.

On behalf of the Board of Directors,

MYDECINE INNOVATIONS GROUP INC.

Joshua Bartch

Chief Executive Officer

contact@mydecineinc.com

AQSE Corporate Advisor

Novum Securities Limited Tel: +44 (0)207 399 9400

David Coffman/ George Duxberry

About Mydecine Innovations Group Inc.

Mydecine Innovations Group is a biotechnology company developing the next generation of innovative medications and therapies to address mental health disorders such as nicotine addiction and posttraumatic stress disorder (PTSD). The core strategy blends advanced technology with an elaborate infrastructure for drug discovery and development. Mydecine's dedicated multinational team constantly develops new paths for breakthrough treatment solutions in areas with considerable unmet needs. By collaborating with some of the world's leading specialists, the Company aspires to responsibly speed up the development of breakthrough medications to provide patients with safer and more effective treatment solutions. At the same time, Mydecine's approach focuses on the next generation of psychedelic medicine by creating innovative compounds with unmatched therapeutic potential through its clinical trial efforts with worldclass scientific and regulatory expertise.

Learn more at: https://www.mydecine.com/ and follow the company on Twitter, LinkedIn, YouTube, and Instagram.


© 2024 PR Newswire
