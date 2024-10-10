Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Donnerstag, 10.10.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 676 internationalen Medien
Drei Millionen Unzen und steigend: NexGold Minings Rennen um die Vorherrschaft in der Mid-Tier-Liga
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
PR Newswire
10.10.2024 17:06 Uhr
141 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Vitestro Welcomes Dave Hickey to Board of Directors as an Independent Board Member

UTRECHT, The Netherlands, Oct. 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Vitestro, the innovator behind the world's first autonomous blood drawing device, is excited to announce the appointment of Dave Hickey, former Executive Vice President and President of BD's Life Sciences Segment, to its Board of Directors as an independent board member. This addition strengthens the board's diverse expertise as Vitestro continues to innovate in the healthcare technology sector.

Vitestro Logo

Dave Hickey brings over 20 years of leadership experience in the healthcare and medical technology sectors. In his most recent role at BD, he oversaw the development of cutting-edge diagnostic solutions and successfully scaled the business in the US and globally. Notably, he led BD's response during the COVID-19 pandemic, where he developed numerous rapid and molecular diagnostic tests in record time to support healthcare providers and patients worldwide. Prior to BD, Dave held various executive positions at Siemens Healthcare, contributing to advancements in diagnostics and specimen collection.

"I am truly excited to be joining the Vitestro team," Dave Hickey says. "Smart automation and robotics have had such a positive impact in so many areas of medicine, and to now see Vitestro applying its autonomous blood drawing technology to the field of phlebotomy will be transformational."

As Vitestro expands into the US market, Dave's extensive knowledge of the diagnostic lab industry and his proven leadership in launching innovative diagnostic solutions will be instrumental in shaping the company's next steps. His broad perspective on novel technologies and deep industry experience will be invaluable as Vitestro continues its mission to revolutionize phlebotomy with autonomous technology.

"We are absolutely thrilled to welcome Dave Hickey to Vitestro's Board of Directors," said Toon Overbeeke, CEO at Vitestro. "His exceptional track record and deep expertise in the healthcare sector are impressive and a perfect fit for our ambitious vision. Having someone of Dave's caliber join our board is both an honor and a testament to the exciting path we are forging in revolutionizing phlebotomy."

Dave Hickey joined Vitestro's board alongside other industry leaders including Dr. Fred Moll, co-founder of Intuitive Surgical and Auris Health.

Please join us in welcoming Dave Hickey to Vitestro's Board of Directors!

About Vitestro

Founded in 2017, Vitestro is committed to improving the blood draw experience for patients and clinicians. With its revolutionary autonomous blood draw technology and a team of more than 80 highly skilled specialists in medical robotics, artificial intelligence, imaging software, and healthcare commercialization, Vitestro is transforming the blood draw industry globally. Vitestro is based in Utrecht, The Netherlands.

For more information, visit https://vitestro.com.

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2490675/Vitestro_Logo.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/vitestro-welcomes-dave-hickey-to-board-of-directors-as-an-independent-board-member-302273067.html

© 2024 PR Newswire
Nach Nvidia: 5 KI-Revolutionäre aus der zweiten Reihe!
Künstliche Intelligenz hat spätestens nach dem Raketenstart von Chat GPT das Leben aller verändert. Doch der Superzyklus steht nach Meinungen von Experten erst am Anfang. Während Aktien wie Nvidia von der ersten Aufwärtsentwicklung stark profitieren konnten, versprechen aussichtsreiche Player aus der

zweiten Reihe noch enormes Aufwärtspotenzial.

Im kostenlosen, exklusiven Spezialreport präsentieren wir ihnen 5 innovative KI-Unternehmen, die bahnbrechende Entwicklungen in diesem Sektor prägen könnten.

Warum sollten Sie dabei sein?
Trotz der jüngsten Erfolge steht die Entwicklung der künstlichen Intelligenz noch am Beginn eines neuen Superzyklus. Experten gehen davon aus, dass der Sektor bis 2032 global auf 1,3 Billionen US-Dollar explodieren wird, wobei ein großer Teil auf Hardware und Infrastruktur entfallen wird.

Nutzen Sie die Chance!
Fordern Sie sofort unseren brandneuen Spezialreport an und erfahren Sie, welche 5 KI-Aktien das größte Potenzial zur Vervielfachung besitzen. Dieser Report ist komplett kostenlos und zeigt Ihnen die aussichtsreichsten Investments im KI-Sektor.
Handeln Sie jetzt und sichern Sie sich Ihren kostenfreien Report!

Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.