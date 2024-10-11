Global Brands Magazine: SANLUCAR RECOGNIZED AS LEADER IN FRESH PRODUCE AT GLOBAL BRAND AWARDS 2024

SanLucar wins 2024 'Excellent Brand Reputation in Fresh Produce, Europe' award at the esteemed Global Brand Awards.

LONDON, Oct. 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Global Brand Awards, hosted annually by Global Brands Magazine (GBM) in England, celebrate top brands across various industries. Global Brands Magazine conducted a comprehensive evaluation, assessing key criteria including quality of produce, customer satisfaction, brand recognition, sustainability practices, innovation and market impact. SanLucar stood out in all of these categories, receiving high recognition from Global Brands Magazine for its exceptional achievements.

Jay Reddy, CEO, Global Brands Magazine commented, "At Global Brands Magazine, we are proud to recognize SanLucar for their exceptional achievement in winning the 'Excellent Brand Reputation in Fresh Produce, Europe' award. This accolade reflects their unwavering commitment to quality, sustainability, and innovation within the fresh produce industry. SanLucar's dedication to providing top-tier products, along with their leadership in environmental practices, sets a remarkable standard in the European market. We applaud their efforts and look forward to seeing them continue to raise the bar for excellence in the years to come."

Armin Rehberg, CEO, SanLucar, stated, "This award is a strong testament to the outstanding and passionate work of the entire SanLucar team. In close collaboration with the retail sector, we continually introduce new initiatives to attract more customer segments. Our goal is to inspire people - and it seems as though we are succeeding. We are especially proud of the international recognition this award represents. SanLucar not only cultivates the finest fruits across various regions worldwide, we also expand into new markets energetically and passionately. We are committed to international growth and promoting sustainable farming and are brimming with fresh ideas every day. As a trusted brand rooted firmly in the food and beverage sector, we are ready to set new standards time and again."

ABOUT SANLUCAR

SanLucar is a global company that is dedicated to bringing people natural joy of life and health in a way it can be proud of. Offering a variety of more than 100 delicious fruits and vegetables from more than 35 countries, SanLucar is the brand with the broadest top-quality assortment in the retail market in Germany, Austria, The Netherlands, Poland, Belgium, Sweden, Far and Middle East, and Canada. The portfolio also includes smoothies, flowers and plants, and olive oil.

SanLucar, founded in 1993 by Stephan Rötzer, is headquartered in Valencia (Spain) with over 4,000 employees in Germany, Austria, Benelux, Italy, Spain, Portugal, Latam, Dubai, South Africa, Morocco, and Tunisia, distributed among its offices and/or own farms. The philosophy "Taste in harmony with people and nature" is the foundation for all actions of SanLucar as well as the basis for many social and sustainable projects.

ABOUT GLOBAL BRANDS MAGAZINE (ENGLAND)

Global Brands Magazine (GBM) has been at the forefront, bringing news, views and opinions on brands shaping the future of their industry. The UK-based magazine provides its readers with the latest news and information on 'best-in-class brands across the globe. Each year, GBM develops awards for companies that stand out, have a unique vision, exceptional service, innovative solutions and consumer-centric products among their industry leaders. The Magazine has over 10 million visitors and 14 million page views per month, making it one of the best online magazines. The Magazine also maintains a strong presence on social media, with over 20k+ Facebook likes, 10k+ Instagram followers, 25k+ Twitter followers, and 3k+ LinkedIn followers.

ABOUT THE GLOBAL BRAND AWARDS

Global Brand Awards honours brands for their excellence in performance and rewards companies across different sectors for the quality of their services. The Brand Awards highlight the accomplishments of organisations that have performed remarkably well in finance, education, hospitality, automotive, lifestyle, education, real estate, technology, and others. Global Brand Awards recognise vital players who progress towards excellence by providing a platform to acknowledge their efforts. In addition, GBM strives to create awareness concerning the significance of such organisations and rewards them for their notable efforts with the ultimate global recognition. We are excited to announce the highly anticipated awards ceremony, which will take place at The Athenee Hotel in the heart of Bangkok, Thailand, in May 2024. To learn more about the awards, please visit the Brand Awards Winners section on the GBM website.

