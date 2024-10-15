Apple's stock experienced a notable uptick, rising 1.4% to $230.74, aligning with broader market gains as major indices hit new highs. This movement brings the tech giant closer to its 52-week peak of $237.23, reflecting sustained investor confidence. The company's recent quarterly results surpassed expectations, with earnings per share reaching $1.40 and revenue climbing 4.87% to $85.78 billion.

Analysts Foresee Positive Surprises

Despite some investor caution regarding Apple's position in China and the impending launch of new iPhones, analysts from Evercore ISI suggest potential for positive surprises. They argue that perceived risks may be overestimated, highlighting Apple's innovative direction and entry into the AI market as possible catalysts for unforeseen growth. With projections of $6.67 earnings per share for 2024 and an average price target of $235.99, coupled with an anticipated dividend of $0.989, Apple's market appeal remains strong.

