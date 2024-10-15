Applied DNA Sciences: Applied DNA to Participate in the 2024 Maxim Healthcare Virtual Summit on Wednesday, October 16

Applied DNA Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:APDN) ("Applied DNA"), a leader in PCR-based DNA technologies, today announced that Dr. James A. Hayward, president and chief executive officer, will participate in a fireside chat at the 2024 Maxim Healthcare Virtual Summit. Maxim Group LLC is presenting the virtual summit from October 15th to 17th.

Jason McCarthy, Ph.D., Maxim's senior managing director and head of Biotechnology Research, will interview Dr. Hayward.Applied DNA's fireside chat will be available for viewing by registered conference attendees on Wednesday, October 16, 2024.

Details for the fireside chat are as follows:

Date: Wednesday, October 16, 2024

Time: 12:50 p.m. EDT

Presenter: James A. Hayward, president and chief executive officer of Applied DNA

Registration: link

About Applied DNA Sciences

Applied DNA Sciences is a biotechnology company developing technologies to produce and detect deoxyribonucleic acid ("DNA"). Using the polymerase chain reaction ("PCR") to enable both the production and detection of DNA, we operate in three primary business markets: (i) the enzymatic manufacture of synthetic DNA for use in the production of nucleic acid-based therapeutics and the development and sale of a proprietary RNA polymerase ("RNAP") for use in the production of mRNA therapeutics; (ii) the detection of DNA and RNA in molecular diagnostics and genetic testing services; and (iii) the manufacture and detection of DNA for industrial supply chain security services.

