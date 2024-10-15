Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Dienstag, 15.10.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 675 internationalen Medien
7 neue Bohrlöcher bei Best Chance: Gladiator Metals (WKN: A3D6HK) bereit für ein Ressourcen-Update
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A40ANB | ISIN: US03815U4094 | Ticker-Symbol: UDJ
München
15.10.24
08:02 Uhr
0,300 Euro
0,000
0,00 %
Branche
Sonstige Technologie
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
APPLIED DNA SCIENCES INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
APPLIED DNA SCIENCES INC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
1,2001,25013.10.
ACCESSWIRE
15.10.2024 16:38 Uhr
96 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Applied DNA Sciences: Applied DNA to Participate in the 2024 Maxim Healthcare Virtual Summit on Wednesday, October 16

STONY BROOK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / October 15, 2024 / Applied DNA Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:APDN) ("Applied DNA"), a leader in PCR-based DNA technologies, today announced that Dr. James A. Hayward, president and chief executive officer, will participate in a fireside chat at the 2024 Maxim Healthcare Virtual Summit. Maxim Group LLC is presenting the virtual summit from October 15th to 17th.

Jason McCarthy, Ph.D., Maxim's senior managing director and head of Biotechnology Research, will interview Dr. Hayward.Applied DNA's fireside chat will be available for viewing by registered conference attendees on Wednesday, October 16, 2024.

Details for the fireside chat are as follows:
Date: Wednesday, October 16, 2024
Time: 12:50 p.m. EDT
Presenter: James A. Hayward, president and chief executive officer of Applied DNA
Registration: link

About Applied DNA Sciences

Applied DNA Sciences is a biotechnology company developing technologies to produce and detect deoxyribonucleic acid ("DNA"). Using the polymerase chain reaction ("PCR") to enable both the production and detection of DNA, we operate in three primary business markets: (i) the enzymatic manufacture of synthetic DNA for use in the production of nucleic acid-based therapeutics and the development and sale of a proprietary RNA polymerase ("RNAP") for use in the production of mRNA therapeutics; (ii) the detection of DNA and RNA in molecular diagnostics and genetic testing services; and (iii) the manufacture and detection of DNA for industrial supply chain security services.

Visit adnas.com for more information. Follow us on X and LinkedIn. Join our mailing list.

Contacts:

Investor Relations contact: Sanjay M. Hurry, 917-733-5573, sanjay.hurry@adnas.com
Web: www.adnas.com
X: @APDN

SOURCE: Applied DNA Sciences



View the original press release on accesswire.com

© 2024 ACCESSWIRE
Nach der Korrektur – 3 Kupferproduzenten für das Comeback

Kupfer wird oft als „das Gold der Energiewende“ bezeichnet, weil es aufgrund seiner hervorragenden elektrischen Leitfähigkeit eine zentrale Rolle in vielen Technologien spielt, die für nachhaltige Energiesysteme entscheidend sind. Experten gehen aufgrund der Angebotsknappheit von einem Superzyklus aus.

Korrektur als Einstiegschance

Nach Höchstständen im Mai korrigierte das rote Metall stark. Die Abwärtsspirale verstärkte sich in den vergangenen Tagen aufgrund schwacher Konjunkturdaten aus den USA und China. Langfristig könnte sich die aktuell laufende Korrektur als exzellente Einstiegsmöglichkeit herausstellen.

3 Kupferaktien mit hohem Potential

Im neuen, kostenlosen Spezialreport stellen wir drei aussichtsreiche Unternehmen vor, die bei einem weiteren Anstieg überproportional profitieren könnten.

Handeln Sie jetzt und sichern Sie sich Ihren kostenfreien Report!

Report herunterladen
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.