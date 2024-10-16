Rio Tinto Group reported mixed results for the third quarter of 2024. Iron ore production in the Pilbara region increased by 1% to 84.1 million tonnes, while consolidated copper production slightly decreased by 1% to 168,000 tonnes. Bauxite mining showed positive growth, rising 8% to 15.1 million tonnes. The Kennecott project in the US faced challenges, with copper production plummeting 44% due to pit wall movements, impacting future copper extraction. However, the Oyu Tolgoi mine in Mongolia offset this decline with a 19% production increase. Rio Tinto continues to focus on technology and decarbonization to enhance its competitive position.
Strategic Lithium Market Entry
In a significant move, Rio Tinto has acquired Arcadium Lithium, solidifying its presence in the booming lithium market. This acquisition of the fifth-largest lithium producer underscores the company's ambitions to expand its battery materials portfolio and capitalize on the growing demand for electric vehicles. Despite this positive news, Rio Tinto's stock experienced a slight decline of 1.88% to €60.92. The company's market capitalization stands at €75.7 billion, with an expected dividend yield of 6.67% for the 2024 fiscal year.
