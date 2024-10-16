Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Mittwoch, 16.10.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 676 internationalen Medien
7 neue Bohrlöcher bei Best Chance: Gladiator Metals (WKN: A3D6HK) bereit für ein Ressourcen-Update
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
PR Newswire
16.10.2024 18:42 Uhr
111 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

HONGQI and SCABAL Unite for a Bespoke Luxury Collaboration at the Paris Motor Show 2024

CHANGCHUN, China, Oct. 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- HONGQI, the "World's New Luxury" automotive brand, and SCABAL, a globally esteemed European fabric manufacturer, officially launched their cross-industry collaboration at the Paris Motor Show 2024. This event marked the beginning of a partnership founded on shared values of luxury, craftsmanship, and innovative design.


Mr. Liu Changqing, Vice President of HONGQI Brand Operation Committee, FAW, and Mr. Stefano Rivera, CEO of SCABAL Group, attended the ribbon-cutting ceremony and exchanged gifts. This partnership signifies the shared pursuit of both brands in delivering high-quality products and technical excellence, highlighting HONGQI's brand strength in the international luxury market.

The "HONGQI x SCABAL" collaboration collection showcased a range of exclusive products featuring SCABAL's premium fabrics, seamlessly blending luxury and craftsmanship. Media and attendees at the motor show highly praised the technological excellence of the HONGQI brand and the luxurious experience it provides. This cross-industry collaboration successfully brought together two prestigious brands from different fields, demonstrating an innovative partnership with a diverse collection of products.

In the future, the partnership between HONGQI and SCABAL will extend to SCABAL's flagship stores in London, Paris, and Brussels, featuring special window displays themed around the "HONGQI x SCABAL" collection to attract discerning European customers. This collaboration marks a significant milestone in the field of luxury customization. As both brands continue to innovate and lead in their respective industries, they aim to provide more customized high-end solutions to consumers globally.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2532652/HONGQI.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/hongqi-and-scabal-unite-for-a-bespoke-luxury-collaboration-at-the-paris-motor-show-2024-302278225.html

© 2024 PR Newswire
Tenbagger-Chance mit der nächsten BioNTech

Erinnern Sie sich, als Moderna und BioNTech von unbekannten Unternehmen zu globalen Marktführern wurden und frühzeitige Investoren reich belohnt haben?

Die Branche steht vor einem erneuten Innovationsschub – von bahnbrechenden Medikamenten bis hin zu revolutionären Therapien.

Warum sollten Sie dabei sein?

Sie sollten jetzt in Biotech-Aktien einsteigen, weil wir am Beginn einer neuen Ära der medizinischen Innovation stehen könnten! Gen- und Zelltherapien, personalisierte Medizin und bahnbrechende Technologien könnten das Gesundheitswesen revolutionieren – und die Aktienkurse in die Höhe schießen lassen.

Die nächste Erfolgsgeschichte im Biotechbereich warten nur darauf, entdeckt zu werden. Wer jetzt investiert, hat die Chance, von gigantischen Durchbrüchen und enormen Renditen zu profitieren. Warten Sie nicht, bis es zu spät ist - der nächste Biotech-Superstar könnte morgen schon durchstarten!

Verpassen Sie nicht diese Chance!

Fordern Sie sofort unseren brandneuen Biotech-Spezialreport an und erfahren Sie, welche 3 Biotech-Aktien das riesige Potenzial haben, Ihren finanziellen Erfolg zu sichern. Dieser Report ist komplett kostenlos und zeigt Ihnen zukunftsträchtige Investments im Biotech-Sektor.

Handeln Sie jetzt und sichern Sie sich Ihren kostenfreien Report!

Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.