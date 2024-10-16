CHANGCHUN, China, Oct. 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- HONGQI, the "World's New Luxury" automotive brand, and SCABAL, a globally esteemed European fabric manufacturer, officially launched their cross-industry collaboration at the Paris Motor Show 2024. This event marked the beginning of a partnership founded on shared values of luxury, craftsmanship, and innovative design.

Mr. Liu Changqing, Vice President of HONGQI Brand Operation Committee, FAW, and Mr. Stefano Rivera, CEO of SCABAL Group, attended the ribbon-cutting ceremony and exchanged gifts. This partnership signifies the shared pursuit of both brands in delivering high-quality products and technical excellence, highlighting HONGQI's brand strength in the international luxury market.

The "HONGQI x SCABAL" collaboration collection showcased a range of exclusive products featuring SCABAL's premium fabrics, seamlessly blending luxury and craftsmanship. Media and attendees at the motor show highly praised the technological excellence of the HONGQI brand and the luxurious experience it provides. This cross-industry collaboration successfully brought together two prestigious brands from different fields, demonstrating an innovative partnership with a diverse collection of products.

In the future, the partnership between HONGQI and SCABAL will extend to SCABAL's flagship stores in London, Paris, and Brussels, featuring special window displays themed around the "HONGQI x SCABAL" collection to attract discerning European customers. This collaboration marks a significant milestone in the field of luxury customization. As both brands continue to innovate and lead in their respective industries, they aim to provide more customized high-end solutions to consumers globally.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2532652/HONGQI.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/hongqi-and-scabal-unite-for-a-bespoke-luxury-collaboration-at-the-paris-motor-show-2024-302278225.html