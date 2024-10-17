Mercury alliance to set technical standards for smart energy device integration

Global clean tech manufacturers and utilities invited to join the new alliance

Kraken manages the world's largest virtual power plant, comprising over 1.3 GW of flexible demand via +200k connected devices

Kraken can announce the launch of 'Project Mercury', a new alliance to set global standards for the integration of clean tech with smart energy systems.

The alliance sets out to establish a global consortium of hardware manufacturers to simplify the integration of the 200 million clean tech devices that are predicted to be in use by 2030.

Known as 'Mercury Enabled', the new technical guidelines will certify device interoperability and functionality to support energy grids by balancing supply and demand.

Octopus Energy the UK's largest electricity supplier and one of the largest investors in renewables in Europe, managing a portfolio worth £7 billion is a founding member of the initiative.

The new standard will simplify the switch to clean tech devices like heat pumps, batteries, solar panels and EV chargers for millions of customers and most importantly, give them the confidence that their clean tech will work with other established brands.

'Project Mercury' will also foster collaboration across the industry to drive broad adoption, promoting consumer participation in global demand flexibility schemes and the uptake of smart energy tariffs.

Devrim Celal, Kraken's Chief Marketing and Flexibility Officer, says: "Project Mercury is rallying the clean tech industry around a vital mission: creating a sustainable future through the energy transition. We're creating the common standards which the industry sorely needs to meet the challenge of integrating hundreds of millions of clean tech devices into our energy systems. Together with partners, we are making this vision a reality."

Device manufacturers and utilities interested in joining the global Mercury alliance should email mercury@kraken.tech.

About Kraken

Kraken is the world's only proven, end-to-end platform for utilities' digitalization and transformation, trusted by global energy giants like EDF Energy, E.ON Next, Octopus Energy, Origin and Tokyo Gas.

Headquartered in London and New York, Kraken manages over 50 million accounts, over 40 GW of power from off-shore wind to grid-scale batteries and over 250,000 consumer devices such as electric cars and charging stations.

The platform's advanced data, AI and machine learning capabilities automate much of the energy supply chain to allow outstanding service and efficiency. These advances have redefined the utilities sector, driving a 30-fold increase in new product innovations for partners, top consumer rankings and hundreds of millions of dollars in operational savings.

Kraken's cloud-based architecture is uniquely adaptable and scalable, proven by an unparalleled track record in seamless, extremely fast on-time migrations and enabling its successful expansion into water and other verticals.

