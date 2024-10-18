Modulight Oyj: Modulight: Cash flow development continued positive, progress with new business models

Modulight Corporation | Company Release | October 18, 2024 at 13:00:00 EEST

This release is a summary of Modulight's interim report for January-September 2024. The whole report is attached to this stock exchange release as a pdf file, and is also available on the Modulight website at https://modulight.com/reports-presentations/.

The figures in brackets refer to the corresponding period of the previous year. This interim report is unaudited.

Highlights in July-September 2024

The most significant progress in the product development pipeline was with the implementation of the pay per treatment (PPT) business model and the expansion of the device base also to a new continent.

Cash flow from operations improved from the comparison period by 64%, amounting to EUR -622 (-1,738) thousand, and net cash flow by 53%, amounting to EUR -2,030 (-4,340) thousand. The improvement was due to the increases in operational efficiency and the end of the investment program.

Revenue was EUR 640 (406) thousand.

EBITDA was EUR -1,278 (-2,537) thousand.

EBITDA margin was -199.6 (-624.8) % of revenue.

Operating profit (EBIT) was EUR -2,108 (-3,074) thousand.

Operating profit margin (EBIT-%) was -329.2 (-757.1) % of revenue.

The result for the review period was EUR -1,967 (-3,062) thousand.

Earnings per share were EUR -0.05 (-0.07).

Highlights in January-September 2024

Revenue was EUR 2,664 (3,006) thousand.

EBITDA was EUR -3,813 (-5,547) thousand.

EBITDA margin was -143.1 (-184.5) % of revenue.

Operating profit (EBIT) was EUR -6,134 (-7,072) thousand.

Operating profit percentage (EBIT-%) was -230.2 (-235.3) % of revenue.

The result for the review period was EUR -5,788 (-6,894) thousand.

Cash flow from operations improved by 70% from the comparison period, amounting EUR -1,644 (-5,450) thousand, and net cash flow by 58%, amounting EUR -6,592 (-15,541) thousand. The improvement was due to the increases in operational efficiency and the end of the investment program.

Earnings per share were EUR -0.13 (-0.16).

Key figures

Group

EUR 1,000 unless otherwise noted 7-9/2024 7-9/2023 1-9/2024 1-9/2023 1-12/2023 1) Revenue 640 406 2,664 3,006 4,025 EBITDA -1,278 -2,537 -3,813 -5,547 -8,539 EBITDA-% -199.6% -624.8% -143.1% -184.5% -212.1% Operating result (EBIT) -2,108 -3,074 -6,134 -7,072 -12,132 Operating result (EBIT) -% -329.2% -757.1% -230.2% -235.3% -301.4% Earnings for the period -1,967 -3,062 -5,788 -6,894 -11,861 Earnings per share (EPS, EUR) -0.05 € -0.07 -0.13 -0.16 -0.28 Acquisition of fixed and intangible assets -872 -2,041 -3,410 -8,786 -9,735 Free cash flow from operating activities -2,150 -4,578 -7,223 -14,333 -18,274 Cash and cash equivalents 2) 18,531 28,323 18,531 28,323 25,131 Net debt 2) -13,523 -21,328 -13,523 -21,328 -18,586 Gearing ratio 2) -27.1% -35.2% -27.1% -35.2% -33.4% Equity ratio 2) 86.7% 87.9% 86.7% 87.9% 87.1% Headcount (FTE) 2) 67 70 67 70 70

1) Audited

2) Figure refers to the end of the review period

Outlook for 2024

Most of Modulight's customer projects are various types in the early stages of development. In line with its strategy, Modulight is transitioning from a payment model based on device deliveries to one focused on treatment sessions (PPT business model). The progress of individual projects is difficult to predict, and macroeconomic and geopolitical uncertainties continue to influence market development. As a result, forecasting revenue is challenging, and Modulight does not provide guidance on revenue or profitability for 2024.

Seppo Orsila, CEO



During the third quarter, we focused on promoting the introduction of the PPT business model and improving our operational efficiency. The projects of certain customers progressed and we received small production orders. Net cash flow improved this quarter by EUR 2.3 million or 53% of a year ago, even though we increased investments into product development and sales and marketing. In accordance with our strategy, we continued to expand geographically and advance projects related to new indications. Our product development pipeline remained at the level of the previous quarter at 30 projects.

Revenue in the third quarter was EUR 0.6 million, which was 58% more than in the corresponding period of 2023 and 34% less than in the previous quarter. The development of revenue is affected by the transition to the PPT business model in accordance with our strategy, as well as delays in prototype deliveries. However, with the progress of our current customers' projects, our order backlog has grown steadily throughout the year. The projects in the order book are expected to accumulate revenue mainly in 2025. Although the revenue we get from the PPT model is still low, the related device deliveries progressed in the third quarter more quickly than before.

Our extensive investment program has been completed and the related implementation costs have decreased, which is reflected in profitability improvement. Measured by EBITDA, profitability increased by 50% to EUR -1.3 million. In addition, the reduced amount of commissioning work for production equipment enabled a record amount of work in product development itself. The total costs of our operations have decreased since the beginning of the year by 28% compared to the comparison period, although we have continued to increase our efforts in product development, sales and marketing. Operating cash flow improved by 63% and was EUR -0.6 (-1.7) million in the third quarter. The development in the operating cash flow is also clearly visible during the first three quarters, when it improved by 70% to EUR -1.6 (-5.5) million.

The development of our business models is bearing fruit to an increasing extent and can be seen in the growth rate of the install base as well as in customer feedback. Our role as a customer's partner has grown both in terms of the scope of what we do and the importance of our solutions. The goal of our projects is always the commercialization of our own products. Geographical expansion in line with our strategy is also progressing, and thanks to that, we received a couple of orders for the production phase during the past quarter. Geographical expansion has also led to finding new customers in our most important market, the United States.

The third phase studies are the focus of our clinical work, and new hospitals are being included in the studies at an accelerating pace. The customer feedback we receive in research projects from both doctors and pharmaceutical companies is very positive. As one study expanded globally, we introduced our first PPT business model device on the Australian mainland.

In addition to solutions intended for medical purposes, we also develop products for other high value-add applications. Thanks to the unique capabilities in high-power single-mode laser technology, in the third quarter we were able to deliver a product that a major company in quantum computing ordered from us in the previous quarter on a fast schedule.

Our product development pipeline remained at 30 projects. These projects focus on the commercialization of our product platform in several different indications and medicines. We also acquired new customers during this quarter, but our cooperation with these customers is not yet mature enough to report them as their own projects. In the product development pipeline, we focused on advancing existing projects, and based on customer feedback from projects in the third phase, we made good progress.

Investments in our factory's capabilities, such as production capacity and biolaboratory, have strengthened our competitiveness. In addition, the synergies of our platform solution are seen more and more often as a positive competitive factor and a differentiating offering. We have also continued our long-term and multifaceted work to promote sustainable development. We believe that these investments and measures will be significant for customers in a positive way. Our extensive expertise and vertical integration enable us to make better products in a shorter time period.

In the current global situation, our own state-of-the-art production facility is one of our most important strengths. It is also significant that our customer base has clearly expanded both this year and last year. We have very interesting customers, but also a good cash position and the ability to react quickly to market opportunities, for example by increasing our product development. We will continue to focus on activities in line with our growth strategy, such as expanding our PPT model, promoting projects and utilizing technology in the short term while keeping long-term strategic opportunities in mind. We believe that our operations and strengths in accordance with our growth strategy will contribute to our business returning to strong and profitable growth in our strategy period that runs to the end of 2025.

Webcast



Modulight's CEO Seppo Orsila will present the result in an English-language webcast, which will be held on Monday October 21, 2024, at 2:30 p.m. EEST. The broadcast can be followed at https://modulight.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_XUB6W3L7TS6OFfwAs44CYw.

Questions are to be submitted in writing in the webcast portal. CFO Anca Guina will also be present to answer questions. Presentation materials will be available before the start of the event on the company's website at https://modulight.com/reports-presentations/.

Contacts

CEO Seppo Orsila m. +358 40 830 4671

CFO Anca Guina m. +358 40 830 4674

IR Ulla Haapanen m. +358 40 830 4676

Email: ir@modulight.com

Modulight in brief

Modulight Corporation is a biomedical laser company that designs and manufactures products for oncology, ophthalmology and genetics. The company also provides solutions for selected high value-add applications including quantum computing and digital press. The company's products include medical devices, subsystems, software, cloud services and specialized semiconductors. Modulight's products are used worldwide by many Fortune 500 companies, pharmaceutical companies, and well-known cancer centers and universities. Modulight was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Tampere, Finland.

