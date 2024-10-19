The US aerospace giant Boeing faces significant financial hurdles as production issues, exacerbated by ongoing labor disputes and natural events, continue to impact its operations. Preliminary quarterly figures reveal a projected revenue of $17.8 billion, falling short of expert predictions by nearly $1 billion. The company anticipates a loss per share of approximately $10, reflecting the severity of its current predicament. This financial strain has prompted rating agencies like S&P Global and Moody's to consider downgrading Boeing's credit rating, potentially making it the largest "fallen angel" in history.

Strategic Measures to Bolster Financial Position

In response to these challenges, Boeing is exploring various avenues to strengthen its financial standing. The company is contemplating a substantial capital increase of up to $25 billion and has secured an additional credit line of $10 billion. These measures aim to shore up the balance sheet and alleviate short-term liquidity concerns. Despite the turbulent landscape, there are glimmers of hope on the horizon. Boeing is in talks with a major airline regarding potential large orders for long-haul aircraft, which could bolster its order books and potentially restore investor confidence.

