21.10.2024 17:18 Uhr
Osteotec appointed as Novastep's exclusive distribution agent for the UK, Ireland and Nordic markets

NEWBURY, England, Oct. 21, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Osteotec, the market leading manufacturer and distributor of specialised medical devices, is pleased to announce an exclusive agreement to distribute Novastep's clinically proven foot and ankle surgical solutions across the UK, Ireland and Nordic regions.

Osteotec Logo

This strategic collaboration enhances Osteotec's comprehensive portfolio, enabling surgeons to access Novastep's portfolio of implants designed to address a wide range of conditions, from trauma to pathological and congenital deformities. The addition further strengthens Osteotec's commitment to delivering solutions that support better clinical outcomes.

Based in Rennes, France, Novastep is a recognised leader in the development of innovative, minimally invasive surgical (MIS) technologies for foot and ankle pathologies, designing, developing and marketing products to treat conditions that affect the bones, joints and soft tissues.

"Our goal is to consistently deliver high-quality solutions to surgeons and their patients. By partnering with Novastep, we are enhancing our ability to offer the best-in-class solutions that drive better patient outcomes," said Dean Stockwell, Sales & Marketing Director at Osteotec.

"Osteotec has built a reputation for excellence in the foot and ankle space, and this partnership allows us to extend our service footprint to new regions with the same high standards our customers expect.

"We are excited to be working with the Novastep team to increase and support sales through our expertise, ensuring our customers enjoy the best possible experience, service, and support in the industry."

The agent agreement, effective January 1, 2025, is expected to significantly increase sales and revenue and accelerate growth.

"This partnership marks a significant milestone for Novastep as we continue to expand our presence globally," said Gregory Gledel, General Manager - International Foot & Ankle at Novastep. "We are confident that Osteotec's extensive market knowledge and commitment to service excellence will enable us to bring our innovative solutions to more surgeons and improve patient care across the UK, Irish and Nordic regions."

The collaboration leverages both companies' expertise and shared values of advancement, precision, and commitment to improving patient care. The two organisations look forward to combining their knowledge and technologies to maximise marketing opportunities, increase productivity and improve healthcare outcomes.

"This agreement underscores our mutual commitment to growth and innovation," said Dean Stockwell. "We are pleased to be collaborating with an organisation that values excellence as much as we do."

Editor's Notes

About Osteotec

Osteotec is a manufacturer and distributor of medical devices headquarter in Newbury, UK, with offices in Dublin and Malmö. Established in 1993, Osteotec has been supplying into the NHS and private healthcare sectors for the past 31 years.

Osteotec manufactures and distributes the Osteotec Silicone Finger, ChiroKlip and the Concentric Bone Graft System and is a distributor for world-leading orthopaedic partners including SI-BONE, TriMed, Enovis and Mathys.

Media Contact:
Harriet Bawden
Marketing Manager
mkt@osteotec.com | 020 3011 5574
For more information, visit - www.osteotec.com

About Novastep

Novastep® is a global medical device company focused on designing, developing and marketing products to treat conditions that affect the bones, joints and soft tissues of the foot and ankle.

Our company is passionately committed to delivering innovative technologies and quality medical education programs to our surgeon customers for the benefit of their patients.

We are now part of Enovis, a medical technology company focused on developing clinically differentiated solutions that generate measurably better patient outcomes and transform workflows. CreatingBetterTogether

Media Contact:
Gregory Gledel
General Manager, International Foot & Ankle
gregory.gledel@novastep-ortho.com | +33 (0) 6 76 60 88 10
For more information, visit - https://int.novastep.life/

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2535951/Osteotec_Logo.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/osteotec-appointed-as-novasteps-exclusive-distribution-agent-for-the-uk-ireland-and-nordic-markets-302281945.html

