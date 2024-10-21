Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Montag, 21.10.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 675 internationalen Medien
Endlich!!! Gold-Aktien explodieren! Jetzt die Chance auf riesige Gewinne nutzen – mit dieser Aktie!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
ACCESSWIRE
21.10.2024 18:14 Uhr
87 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Bermuda Carbon Commission Unveiled at Green Overseas Climate Finance Forum: Positioning Bermuda as a Global Leader in Climate Finance

HAMILTON, BERMUDA / ACCESSWIRE / October 21, 2024 / Bermuda's reputation as a global hub for climate finance reached new heights today with the official launch of the Bermuda Carbon Commission (BCC) at the Green Overseas Climate Finance Forum. This pioneering initiative demonstrates Bermuda's unwavering commitment to combating climate change while solidifying its leadership in sustainable finance innovation.

The BCC will serve as Bermuda's official carbon registry, leading the certification of carbon credits through innovative nature-based solutions such as seagrass restoration, floating solar, mangrove restoration, and coral reef protection. By harnessing blockchain technology, the BCC will ensure transparency, trust, and real-time verification of carbon credits, setting a new standard for accountability in the global carbon markets.

Speaking at the event, Scott Kilduff Jr., Executive at the Klima Foundation & co-architect of the BCC, remarked: "The BCC is designed to position Bermuda at the forefront of sustainable finance. By verifying each carbon credit with integrity, we're aligning with global standards to ensure the highest levels of transparency and impact."

Bermuda's rich marine environment and scientific expertise are essential pillars of the BCC's initiatives. Mark Guishard, PhD, Chief Operating Officer at the Bermuda Institute of Ocean Sciences (BIOS), highlighted this advantage, stating: "Bermuda's unique ecosystems offer an exceptional opportunity to develop credible and impactful blue carbon solutions. BIOS's oceanographic research expertise ensures that the BCC's projects will drive meaningful climate action that benefits both Bermuda and the world."

Darren Wolfberg, Co-Founder of Triangle Digital, underscored the vital role of technology in the BCC's success: "Blockchain enables us to provide real-time monitoring and verification, which is essential for building trust and transparency in carbon markets. The BCC is demonstrating how technology can elevate accountability in climate finance."

Kevin Richards, who leads the BCC initiative, emphasized the far-reaching significance of the launch for Bermuda and beyond: "The Bermuda Carbon Commission is more than just a carbon registry. It's an innovation platform that will place Bermuda at the forefront of climate finance, empowering island nations around the world to develop sustainable carbon markets. This initiative lays the groundwork for a low-carbon future, not only for Bermuda but on a global scale."

By spearheading blue carbon solutions, the BCC will leverage Bermuda's strengths in finance, technology, and marine conservation. The commission is a natural extension of Bermuda's longstanding commitment to environmental stewardship and its growing leadership in addressing the most pressing climate challenges.

The launch of the Bermuda Carbon Commission represents a transformative milestone for Bermuda and an invitation to the international community. Bermuda stands ready to

collaborate with global partners to foster sustainable innovation in carbon markets and ensure that small island nations have a powerful voice in the global climate movement.

About the Bermuda Carbon Commission (BCC):
The Bermuda Carbon Commission is Bermuda's official carbon registry and validator, leveraging blockchain technology to certify carbon credits generated from innovative nature based solutions. By focusing on blue carbon projects, the BCC positions Bermuda as a global leader in sustainable climate finance, helping island nations worldwide develop low-carbon economies.

Media Contact:
Prarthana Nadwani
eVogue Digital
founder@evogue.digital.com

SOURCE: Bermuda Carbon Commission



View the original press release on accesswire.com

© 2024 ACCESSWIRE
Tenbagger-Chance mit der nächsten BioNTech

Erinnern Sie sich, als Moderna und BioNTech von unbekannten Unternehmen zu globalen Marktführern wurden und frühzeitige Investoren reich belohnt haben?

Die Branche steht vor einem erneuten Innovationsschub – von bahnbrechenden Medikamenten bis hin zu revolutionären Therapien.

Warum sollten Sie dabei sein?

Sie sollten jetzt in Biotech-Aktien einsteigen, weil wir am Beginn einer neuen Ära der medizinischen Innovation stehen könnten! Gen- und Zelltherapien, personalisierte Medizin und bahnbrechende Technologien könnten das Gesundheitswesen revolutionieren – und die Aktienkurse in die Höhe schießen lassen.

Die nächste Erfolgsgeschichte im Biotechbereich warten nur darauf, entdeckt zu werden. Wer jetzt investiert, hat die Chance, von gigantischen Durchbrüchen und enormen Renditen zu profitieren. Warten Sie nicht, bis es zu spät ist - der nächste Biotech-Superstar könnte morgen schon durchstarten!

Verpassen Sie nicht diese Chance!

Fordern Sie sofort unseren brandneuen Biotech-Spezialreport an und erfahren Sie, welche 3 Biotech-Aktien das riesige Potenzial haben, Ihren finanziellen Erfolg zu sichern. Dieser Report ist komplett kostenlos und zeigt Ihnen zukunftsträchtige Investments im Biotech-Sektor.

Handeln Sie jetzt und sichern Sie sich Ihren kostenfreien Report!

Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.