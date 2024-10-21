DJ Funding Circle Plc: POS-Transaction in Own Shares

Funding Circle Plc (FCH) Funding Circle Plc: POS-Transaction in Own Shares 21-Oct-2024 / 16:57 GMT/BST =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- LEI: 2138003EK6UAINBBUS19 21 October 2024 Funding Circle Holdings plc Transaction in own shares The Company has today purchased for cancellation the following number of Ordinary Shares on the London Stock Exchange from Investec Bank plc ("Investec") as part of its buy-back announced on Date 2024: Date of purchase: 21 October 2024 Number of ordinary shares purchased: 85,393 Highest price paid per share: 145.00p Lowest price paid per share: 142.50p Volume weighted average price paid per share: 143.5764p

The Company intends to cancel all of the purchased Ordinary Shares.

Following the cancellation of the repurchased shares, the Company's issued share capital will consist of 333,638,443 Ordinary Shares with voting rights.

There are no ordinary shares held in Treasury.

The above figure (333,638,443) may be used by shareholders (and others with notification obligations) as the denominator for the calculation by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), as it forms part of Retained EU Law as defined in the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018, the table below contains detailed information of the individual trades made by Investec as part of the Share Buyback Programme.

Aggregate information:

Venue Volume-weighted average price (pence per share) Aggregated volume LSE 143.5764p 85,393

Individual information:

Number of ordinary shares Transaction price (GBp Time of transaction (UK Transaction reference Trading purchased share) Time) number venue 593 145.00 08:11:34 00305561691TRLO1 XLON 865 145.00 08:14:38 00305564677TRLO1 XLON 868 145.00 08:17:53 00305567443TRLO1 XLON 867 145.00 08:20:53 00305569964TRLO1 XLON 865 145.00 08:23:26 00305571902TRLO1 XLON 870 145.00 08:26:34 00305574016TRLO1 XLON 866 145.00 08:29:37 00305575759TRLO1 XLON 865 145.00 08:33:40 00305578220TRLO1 XLON 1730 144.50 08:36:24 00305579690TRLO1 XLON 865 144.50 08:36:24 00305579691TRLO1 XLON 243 144.00 08:36:25 00305579704TRLO1 XLON 1520 144.00 08:36:25 00305579705TRLO1 XLON 880 143.50 09:35:45 00305623103TRLO1 XLON 474 143.50 09:49:56 00305633625TRLO1 XLON 1259 143.50 10:20:10 00305659429TRLO1 XLON 474 143.50 10:20:10 00305659430TRLO1 XLON 866 143.50 10:20:10 00305659431TRLO1 XLON 833 143.00 10:25:21 00305664995TRLO1 XLON 39 143.00 10:25:21 00305664996TRLO1 XLON 894 142.50 11:35:02 00305709580TRLO1 XLON 894 142.50 11:35:02 00305709581TRLO1 XLON 1928 143.00 12:45:02 00305711771TRLO1 XLON 800 143.00 12:45:02 00305711772TRLO1 XLON 1013 143.00 12:45:02 00305711773TRLO1 XLON 378 143.00 12:45:02 00305711774TRLO1 XLON 269 143.00 12:45:02 00305711775TRLO1 XLON 917 143.00 13:46:28 00305713112TRLO1 XLON 283 143.00 13:46:28 00305713113TRLO1 XLON 598 143.50 15:31:42 00305718213TRLO1 XLON 286 143.50 15:31:42 00305718214TRLO1 XLON 880 143.00 15:31:42 00305718215TRLO1 XLON 880 142.50 15:31:42 00305718216TRLO1 XLON 899 142.50 15:31:42 00305718217TRLO1 XLON 782 143.00 15:31:45 00305718220TRLO1 XLON 1710 143.00 15:31:45 00305718221TRLO1 XLON 2800 143.00 16:18:15 00305720608TRLO1 XLON 286 143.50 16:18:15 00305720609TRLO1 XLON 1473 143.50 16:18:15 00305720610TRLO1 XLON 196 143.50 16:18:15 00305720611TRLO1 XLON 31 143.50 16:18:15 00305720612TRLO1 XLON 31 143.50 16:18:15 00305720613TRLO1 XLON 119 143.50 16:18:15 00305720614TRLO1 XLON 726 143.50 16:18:15 00305720615TRLO1 XLON 1078 143.50 16:18:15 00305720616TRLO1 XLON 525 144.00 16:18:16 00305720617TRLO1 XLON 3747 144.00 16:18:16 00305720618TRLO1 XLON 2673 143.50 16:18:16 00305720619TRLO1 XLON 1225 144.00 16:18:16 00305720620TRLO1 XLON 367 144.00 16:18:16 00305720621TRLO1 XLON 1398 144.00 16:18:16 00305720622TRLO1 XLON 1390 144.00 16:18:17 00305720624TRLO1 XLON 719 144.00 16:18:17 00305720625TRLO1 XLON 1100 143.50 16:18:18 00305720626TRLO1 XLON 1731 143.50 16:18:18 00305720627TRLO1 XLON 511 143.50 16:18:19 00305720628TRLO1 XLON 589 143.50 16:18:25 00305720634TRLO1 XLON 1731 143.50 16:18:25 00305720635TRLO1 XLON 511 143.50 16:18:25 00305720636TRLO1 XLON 5491 143.50 16:18:25 00305720637TRLO1 XLON 933 143.50 16:18:25 00305720638TRLO1 XLON 780 143.50 16:18:25 00305720639TRLO1 XLON 826 143.50 16:18:25 00305720640TRLO1 XLON 2669 143.50 16:18:48 00305720672TRLO1 XLON 2612 143.00 16:22:21 00305720933TRLO1 XLON 871 143.00 16:22:21 00305720934TRLO1 XLON 2569 143.50 16:22:21 00305720935TRLO1 XLON 1153 143.50 16:22:21 00305720936TRLO1 XLON 1030 143.50 16:22:21 00305720937TRLO1 XLON 921 143.50 16:22:21 00305720938TRLO1 XLON 202 143.50 16:22:21 00305720939TRLO1 XLON

