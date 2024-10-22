Anzeige
Dow Jones News
22.10.2024 08:01 Uhr
195 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(1)

LIGHTON, a leading European player in generative AI for businesses, announces the approval of its registration document by the AMF as part of its planned IPO on Euronext Growth® Paris. 

Press release 
Paris, 22 October 2024 
 
LightOn, a leading European player in generative artificial intelligence for businesses, announces the approval of its 
registration document by the Autorité des Marchés Financiers (AMF) as part of its planned IPO on Euronext Growth® Paris 
 
   -- Turnkey generative AI for businesses: personalized, simple, efficient, quickly actionable and sovereign 
 
   -- Solutions are already marketed directly to majors accounts in France, in the United States and in EMEA 
 
   -- Strategic partnerships with Orange Business & Hewlett-Packard Enterprise (HPE) to boost business 
  development through indirect channel 
   -- A SaaS-type revenue model capitalizing on a revenue base already embedded over several years 
   -- 2027 ambitions: achieve revenue of c.40m, an ARR[1] of c. EUR35m and an EBITDA margin of around 40% 
   -- A subscription commitment for EUR3m from an institutional investor, representing c.30% of the targeted 
  capital increase 
 
LightOn (the "Company"), a leading European player in generative AI for businesses, today announces the approval of its 
registration document by the Autorité des Marchés Financiers (AMF) under number I.24-012 dated 21 October 2024 (the 
"Registration Document"). 
The approval of the Registration Document marks the first step in LightOn's planned IPO on the Euronext Growth® market 
in Paris, which remains subject to market conditions and AMF approval of the relevant prospectus. 
 
 
Igor Carron and Laurent Daudet, co-CEOs and co-founders of LightOn, comment: 
"Generative AI will radically transform how companies operate. The promise of this revolutionary technology is huge and 
the potential global market is gigantic. At the cutting edge of its technology sector, LightOn is a commercial company 
with solutions used by top-tier private and public businesses. But the adventure has only just begun. Our market is 
taking off at a pace exceeding all our expectations. Our strategic partnerships with Orange Business and Hewlett 
Packard Enterprise will enable us to step up our commercial offensive, particularly in the important SME and mid-cap 
market, and to quickly gain market share in order to position ourselves as a preferred partner for companies in Europe 
and beyond in terms of generative AI. On the back of the strong demand and sales momentum we are currently seeing, we 
are now ready to set ambitious targets: to achieve c. EUR40m in sales, combined with an EBITDA margin of around 40% of 
revenue and an ARR of c. EUR35m by 2027. To support this rapid development, we are today announcing the launch of our 
IPO. We need to accelerate now in order to increase our positions while retaining our independence to guide our 
development." 
 
Generative AI: an in-depth transformation of business practices 
Generative AI will disrupt the business world. From services to industry and trade, all sectors will be affected by the 
numerous benefits provided. 
Automation of the most repetitive tasks, sharing of information, faster working, acceleration of business processes, 
creativity - workers are set to reap the powerful benefits of LLMs. 
According to McKinsey, the potential productivity gains enabled by generative AI will automate nearly half of the hours 
worked in Europe and the United States by 2035.[2] A new era is opening up for companies that want to offer their 
employees a way to reinvent work. 
The promises of generative AI are huge and the global market is gigantic, estimated at more than USD1.3 trillion in 2032 
[3]. 
 
LightOn, a leading European player in generative AI for businesses 
Founded in 2016 by Igor Carron and Laurent Daudet, two experts with background in top-level French and American 
academic research and with experience in the world's largest engineering sciences laboratories, up until 2020 LightOn 
developed an optical processor (Optical Processing Unit) designed to rapidly process data in AI applications, with low 
energy consumption. 
Focused on generative AI since 2020, LightOn has designed 12 Large Language Models (LLMs) in only four years, capable 
of working with more than 100 billion parameters, thanks to its ability to access European supercomputers and the 
computing power of cloud giants, making the Company one of the few players in the world with this technological 
capacity. LightOn has also developed generative IA functionalities combined with these LLM. 
During this period, LightOn has also structured its workforce with 41 employees to date, two-thirds of whom are 
dedicated to technology and one-third dedicated to accelerating the marketing of its solutions used by top-tier private 
and public businesses. In addition to the management team, all of LightOn's employees - who are highly qualified (11 
PhDs) and multicultural (10 nationalities) - contribute to the success of its developments and solutions thanks to 
their complementary skills. 
 
Forge and Paradigm: sovereign and tailored solutions 
LightOn has developed and markets two software solutions. 
Forge, marketed since 2022, is a technological support for a customized generative AI aimed at companies and 
organizations who want to develop their own language model, improve an existing language model or integrate new 
technological building blocks like RAG[4] or agents. 
Paradigm, marketed in 2024, is a ready-to-use generative AI platform designed to meet all the needs of businesses and 
the public sector. It harnesses the power of generative AI to optimize and enhance business productivity by automating 
various business processes. This software platform stands out through its customization capabilities, 
user-friendliness, and powerful features, enabling rapid integration within organizations. As a complete turnkey 
solution, Paradigm is built on an advanced architecture that combines a LLM with multimodal Retrieval-Augmented 
Generation (RAG), allowing intelligent interaction with the company's document corpus through natural language queries. 
Furthermore, it includes highly specialized intelligent agents capable of autonomously creating and managing complex 
workflows, such as responding to requests for proposals. 
 
Solutions already marketed directly to major accounts in France, in the United States and in EMEA 
In 2023, Forge was rolled out to several major organizations, including a Silicon Valley company in the United States 
developing medical assistant AI that used LightOn's bespoke technological support to build its first LLM prototype, to 
run its virtual health workers, in four months. Forge was previously deployed at a research institute in EMEA. 
In 2024, Paradigm has also been adopted by businesses, with numerous major French accounts already deploying the 
solution, convinced by its capabilities, in an initial test and evaluation phase (POC - proof of concept). Notable 
clients include: the Ile-de-France region, Safran, Groupama, the French General Directorate of Public Finance, CNES 
(French Space Agency), French Space Command and Verlingue. The first production implementations and full-scale 
deployments following certain POCs are scheduled by the end of 2024. 
 
Strategic partnerships to boost sales efforts through indirect channel 
In addition to its direct approach, which has already won over numerous companies, LightOn has secured two strategic 
partnerships in the first half of 2024 with major hardware players to combine its generative AI software solution with 
their cloud or hardware offerings: 
   -- Orange Business (30,000 corporate clients worldwide): a comprehensive offering covering the entire 
  lifecycle of generative AI projects, combining LightOn's Paradigm software platform with Hewlett Packard Enterprise 
  servers and Orange Business's very high bandwidth hosting in its French data centers. Alexandre Bord, Key Account 
  Director at Orange Business, states regarding this partnership: "We are extremely confident about the future of our 
  relationship with LightOn. We have signed several orders worth multiple millions of euros since March [for Orange 
  Business]."; 
   -- Hewlett Packard Enterprise (27,000 corporate clients worldwide): integration of Paradigm with Hewlett 
  Packard Enterprise servers, enabling rapid adaptation of generative AI to business use cases. 
This indirect sales model will leverage these partners' sales force, who will market a complete, integrated solution 
combining software and hardware to their corporate clients. This translates into a potential of millions of individual 
users within these corporate clients. Advanced discussions with other players in Infrastructure, Computer Hardware, 
Cloud, and IT Services sectors are ongoing and could lead to new agreements in the coming quarters. 
 
A committed approach to corporate social responsibility 
LightOn has taken a proactive approach to corporate social responsibility (CSR). This commitment is illustrated in the 
50/100 rating issued by the extra-financial rating agency EthiFinance in May 2024, a level of performance described as 
"advanced". With this rating, LightOn is more than six points ahead of the average for comparable companies in terms of 
headcount and business sector. 
 
Two strategic pillars for acceleration: Business development and international expansion 
Driven by its ambition to position itself among the leading players in generative AI by being among the first to

October 22, 2024 01:30 ET (05:30 GMT)

