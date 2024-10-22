Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Dienstag, 22.10.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 675 internationalen Medien
Goldpreise steigen über $2.700 - Hier ist der Bergbaukonzern, der jetzt davon profitieren könnte
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
Dow Jones News
22.10.2024 08:01 Uhr
112 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

LIGHTON, a leading European player in generative -3-

DJ LIGHTON, a leading European player in generative AI for businesses, announces the approval of its registration document by the AMF as part of its planned IPO on Euronext Growth® Paris. 

LIGHTON 
LIGHTON, a leading European player in generative AI for businesses, announces the approval of its registration document 
by the AMF as part of its planned IPO on Euronext Growth® Paris. 
22-Oct-2024 / 07:30 CET/CEST 
Dissemination of a French Regulatory News, transmitted by EQS Group. 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Promotional communication 
Do not distribute directly or indirectly in the United States, Canada, Australia or Japan 
 
 
Press release 
Paris, 22 October 2024 
 
LightOn, a leading European player in generative artificial intelligence for businesses, announces the approval of its 
registration document by the Autorité des Marchés Financiers (AMF) as part of its planned IPO on Euronext Growth® Paris 
 
   -- Turnkey generative AI for businesses: personalized, simple, efficient, quickly actionable and sovereign 
 
   -- Solutions are already marketed directly to majors accounts in France, in the United States and in EMEA 
 
   -- Strategic partnerships with Orange Business & Hewlett-Packard Enterprise (HPE) to boost business 
  development through indirect channel 
   -- A SaaS-type revenue model capitalizing on a revenue base already embedded over several years 
   -- 2027 ambitions: achieve revenue of c.40m, an ARR[1] of c. EUR35m and an EBITDA margin of around 40% 
   -- A subscription commitment for EUR3m from an institutional investor, representing c.30% of the targeted 
  capital increase 
 
LightOn (the "Company"), a leading European player in generative AI for businesses, today announces the approval of its 
registration document by the Autorité des Marchés Financiers (AMF) under number I.24-012 dated 21 October 2024 (the 
"Registration Document"). 
The approval of the Registration Document marks the first step in LightOn's planned IPO on the Euronext Growth® market 
in Paris, which remains subject to market conditions and AMF approval of the relevant prospectus. 
 
 
Igor Carron and Laurent Daudet, co-CEOs and co-founders of LightOn, comment: 
"Generative AI will radically transform how companies operate. The promise of this revolutionary technology is huge and 
the potential global market is gigantic. At the cutting edge of its technology sector, LightOn is a commercial company 
with solutions used by top-tier private and public businesses. But the adventure has only just begun. Our market is 
taking off at a pace exceeding all our expectations. Our strategic partnerships with Orange Business and Hewlett 
Packard Enterprise will enable us to step up our commercial offensive, particularly in the important SME and mid-cap 
market, and to quickly gain market share in order to position ourselves as a preferred partner for companies in Europe 
and beyond in terms of generative AI. On the back of the strong demand and sales momentum we are currently seeing, we 
are now ready to set ambitious targets: to achieve c. EUR40m in sales, combined with an EBITDA margin of around 40% of 
revenue and an ARR of c. EUR35m by 2027. To support this rapid development, we are today announcing the launch of our 
IPO. We need to accelerate now in order to increase our positions while retaining our independence to guide our 
development." 
 
Generative AI: an in-depth transformation of business practices 
Generative AI will disrupt the business world. From services to industry and trade, all sectors will be affected by the 
numerous benefits provided. 
Automation of the most repetitive tasks, sharing of information, faster working, acceleration of business processes, 
creativity - workers are set to reap the powerful benefits of LLMs. 
According to McKinsey, the potential productivity gains enabled by generative AI will automate nearly half of the hours 
worked in Europe and the United States by 2035.[2] A new era is opening up for companies that want to offer their 
employees a way to reinvent work. 
The promises of generative AI are huge and the global market is gigantic, estimated at more than USD1.3 trillion in 2032 
[3]. 
 
LightOn, a leading European player in generative AI for businesses 
Founded in 2016 by Igor Carron and Laurent Daudet, two experts with background in top-level French and American 
academic research and with experience in the world's largest engineering sciences laboratories, up until 2020 LightOn 
developed an optical processor (Optical Processing Unit) designed to rapidly process data in AI applications, with low 
energy consumption. 
Focused on generative AI since 2020, LightOn has designed 12 Large Language Models (LLMs) in only four years, capable 
of working with more than 100 billion parameters, thanks to its ability to access European supercomputers and the 
computing power of cloud giants, making the Company one of the few players in the world with this technological 
capacity. LightOn has also developed generative IA functionalities combined with these LLM. 
During this period, LightOn has also structured its workforce with 41 employees to date, two-thirds of whom are 
dedicated to technology and one-third dedicated to accelerating the marketing of its solutions used by top-tier private 
and public businesses. In addition to the management team, all of LightOn's employees - who are highly qualified (11 
PhDs) and multicultural (10 nationalities) - contribute to the success of its developments and solutions thanks to 
their complementary skills. 
 
Forge and Paradigm: sovereign and tailored solutions 
LightOn has developed and markets two software solutions. 
Forge, marketed since 2022, is a technological support for a customized generative AI aimed at companies and 
organizations who want to develop their own language model, improve an existing language model or integrate new 
technological building blocks like RAG[4] or agents. 
Paradigm, marketed in 2024, is a ready-to-use generative AI platform designed to meet all the needs of businesses and 
the public sector. It harnesses the power of generative AI to optimize and enhance business productivity by automating 
various business processes. This software platform stands out through its customization capabilities, 
user-friendliness, and powerful features, enabling rapid integration within organizations. As a complete turnkey 
solution, Paradigm is built on an advanced architecture that combines a LLM with multimodal Retrieval-Augmented 
Generation (RAG), allowing intelligent interaction with the company's document corpus through natural language queries. 
Furthermore, it includes highly specialized intelligent agents capable of autonomously creating and managing complex 
workflows, such as responding to requests for proposals. 
 
Solutions already marketed directly to major accounts in France, in the United States and in EMEA 
In 2023, Forge was rolled out to several major organizations, including a Silicon Valley company in the United States 
developing medical assistant AI that used LightOn's bespoke technological support to build its first LLM prototype, to 
run its virtual health workers, in four months. Forge was previously deployed at a research institute in EMEA. 
In 2024, Paradigm has also been adopted by businesses, with numerous major French accounts already deploying the 
solution, convinced by its capabilities, in an initial test and evaluation phase (POC - proof of concept). Notable 
clients include: the Ile-de-France region, Safran, Groupama, the French General Directorate of Public Finance, CNES 
(French Space Agency), French Space Command and Verlingue. The first production implementations and full-scale 
deployments following certain POCs are scheduled by the end of 2024. 
 
Strategic partnerships to boost sales efforts through indirect channel 
In addition to its direct approach, which has already won over numerous companies, LightOn has secured two strategic 
partnerships in the first half of 2024 with major hardware players to combine its generative AI software solution with 
their cloud or hardware offerings: 
   -- Orange Business (30,000 corporate clients worldwide): a comprehensive offering covering the entire 
  lifecycle of generative AI projects, combining LightOn's Paradigm software platform with Hewlett Packard Enterprise 
  servers and Orange Business's very high bandwidth hosting in its French data centers. Alexandre Bord, Key Account 
  Director at Orange Business, states regarding this partnership: "We are extremely confident about the future of our 
  relationship with LightOn. We have signed several orders worth multiple millions of euros since March [for Orange 
  Business]."; 
   -- Hewlett Packard Enterprise (27,000 corporate clients worldwide): integration of Paradigm with Hewlett 
  Packard Enterprise servers, enabling rapid adaptation of generative AI to business use cases. 
This indirect sales model will leverage these partners' sales force, who will market a complete, integrated solution 
combining software and hardware to their corporate clients. This translates into a potential of millions of individual 
users within these corporate clients. Advanced discussions with other players in Infrastructure, Computer Hardware, 
Cloud, and IT Services sectors are ongoing and could lead to new agreements in the coming quarters. 
 
A committed approach to corporate social responsibility 
LightOn has taken a proactive approach to corporate social responsibility (CSR). This commitment is illustrated in the 
50/100 rating issued by the extra-financial rating agency EthiFinance in May 2024, a level of performance described as 
"advanced". With this rating, LightOn is more than six points ahead of the average for comparable companies in terms of 
headcount and business sector. 
 
Two strategic pillars for acceleration: Business development and international expansion 
Driven by its ambition to position itself among the leading players in generative AI by being among the first to

(MORE TO FOLLOW) Dow Jones Newswires

October 22, 2024 01:30 ET (05:30 GMT)

DJ LIGHTON, a leading European player in generative -2- 

benefit from the generative AI market takeoff, LightOn has defined an ambitious development strategy centered around 
two key priority areas: 
   -- Accelerate business development in the most promising markets. LightOn has identified 5 priority vertical 
  markets that are likely to adopt generative AI faster than others: banking-insurance, defense, healthcare, industry 
  and the public sector as they handle large volumes of data and their regulatory and sector-specific requirements 
  make them particularly sensitive to data confidentiality issues. To achieve this, LightOn will leverage both direct 
  and indirect sales channels, through strategic partnerships with Infrastructure and IT hardware providers such as 
  Hewlett Packard Enterprise, Cloud providers like Orange Business, and IT Services companies, to optimize its sales 
  efforts. 
   -- Expand internationally. To seize all opportunities arising from the global excitement around generative 
  AI, LightOn has identified two priority regions in which the Company intends to expand: (i) Europe, where LightOn 
  is already recognized and aims to have at least one representative in four countries by the end of 2025, (ii) the 
  Middle East , which aspires to position itself at the heart of the global AI ecosystem and where LightOn plans to 
  open a commercial office by the end of 2025. 
To achieve these objectives, LightOn will rely on two key assets: 
   -- Its inherent attractiveness and ability to continue attracting talents, with the goal of recruiting 
  approximately 50 new employees by 2027; 
   -- Continuous improvement of the value delivered by its solutions, staying at the forefront of the latest 
  technological advances in its field. 
The Company's growth trajectory would be financed by the completion of a targeted c.EUR10m capital increase (base deal) 
in the context of the IPO, notably through: 
   -- Investment in the development of the Company: recruitment of engineers, development of sales and 
  marketing force, associated sales expenses; 
   -- Technology investments: development of Paradigm new features (development of agents, RAG multimodal 
  capabilities, etc.), fine-tuning of specialized models dedicated to priority sectors and geographies, purchase of 
  computing power for R&D purposes. 
 
2027 ambition: achieve revenue of c. EUR40m, an ARR of c. EUR35m and an EBITDA margin of around 40% 
While LightOn has historically achieved a significant share of its revenue from its Forge solution, its commercial 
development strategy for its Paradigm solution is driven by very strong demand from companies for generative AI. 
Paradigm, launched in end-2023, is currently in the testing and evaluation phase in French public and private 
companies. These organizations are expected to quickly initiate the first production releases and full-scale 
deployments by late 2024. 
The marketing of the Paradigm solution in the form of an annual renewable or multi-year non-renewable software license 
should ensure both visibility and recurrence of the majority of LightOn's revenues. LightOn benefits from a revenue 
base already embedded until 2027 via its already sold multi-year licenses. 
Marketing of the Forge solution, essentially linked to the implementation of tailored projects with high technological 
expertise, makes it possible to generate additional revenues that are less recurring but individually higher. 
Following a 2023 year that benefited from Forge contracts, enabling the company to generate revenue of EUR8m and achieve 
profitability, LightOn has evolved its sales model and revenue structure in 2024 towards SaaS license revenues 
generated from its Paradigm offering. This model transition, which will temporarily impact revenue during the fiscal 
year while building a foundation of recurring revenue, is already showing positive results with accelerating commercial 
momentum month after month. Indeed, with 4 clients already secured as of July 31, 2024, representing an ARR of EUR0.9m, 
LightOn aims to double this ARR by the end of 2024 to reach approximately 10 clients. 
For 2025, LightOn aims to accelerate revenue growth, with a strong contribution from Paradigm and an additional 
contribution from Forge, allowing LightOn to aim an ARR at the end of the fiscal year of c. EUR6m. 
In 2026, LightOn aims to generate positive EBITDA and free cash flow. 
From 2027, the acceleration should be even more marked with a revenue target of c. EUR40m, an ARR of c. EUR35m at the end 
of the fiscal year, around two-third of which to be generated by indirect sales of Paradigm via strategic partners, 
combined with an EBITDA margin of around 40%. 
These targets are expressed at constant scope. 
 
Subscription commitment of EUR3m 
As of the date of the Registration Document and in the context of its planned IPO on Euronext Growth Paris, the Company 
has received a subscription commitment from Axon Partners Group for an amount of EUR3m. This subscription commitment will 
be valid for an equity valuation of the Company of EUR50 million (prior to the IPO). This subscription commitment is 
intended to be allocated in full. This subscription commitment will become void if the IPO does not take place before 
31st December 20024. 
 
READ ALL THE INFORMATION ON LIGHTON'S PLANNED IPO AT: 
https://investir.lighton.ai 
 
 
Contacts: 
LIGHTON 
 
invest@lighton.fr 
SEITOSEI  --ACTIFIN, Investor relations  SEITOSEI  --ACTIFIN, Press relations 
Alexandre COMMEROT/ Benjamin LEHARI  Jennifer JULLIA 
 
+33 (0) 1 89 62 32 81         +33 (0)6 47 97 57 87 
lighton@seitosei-actifin.com      jennifer.jullia@seitosei-actifin.com

Availability of the Registration Document

A Registration Document was approved by the AMF on October 21, 2024 under number I.24-012. The listing of LightOn's shares on the Euronext Growth® Paris market is expected to take place shortly, depending on market conditions and subject to the approval by the AMF of the Prospectus relating to the offer. The Registration Document is available on the AMF website (https://www.amf-france.org) and LightOn's website (https://investir.lighton.ai). Investors' attention is drawn to the risk factors section of the Registration Document.

Disclaimer

This announcement is not being made in and copies of it may not be distributed or sent, directly or indirectly, into the United States of America, Canada, Australia or Japan.

The distribution of this document may be restricted by law in certain jurisdictions. Persons into whose possession this document comes are required to inform themselves about and to observe any such restrictions.

This press release is provided for information purposes only. It does not constitute and should not be deemed to constitute an offer to the public of securities, nor a solicitation of the public relating to an offer of any kind whatsoever in any country, including France. Potential investor are advised to read the prospectus before making an investment decision in order to fully understand the potential risks and rewards associated with the decision to invest in the securities.

This announcement is an advertisement and not a prospectus within the meaning of Regulation (EU) 2017/1129 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 14 June 2017 on the prospectus to be published when securities are offered to the public or admitted to trading on a regulated market, as amended (the "Prospectus Regulation"), also forming part of the domestic law in the United Kingdom by virtue of the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018 (the "EUWA").

With respect to the member States of the European Economic Area and to the United Kingdom, no action has been undertaken or will be undertaken to make an offer to the public of the securities referred to herein requiring a publication of a prospectus in any relevant member State other than France or the United Kingdom. As a result, the securities may not and will not be offered in any relevant member State other than France or the United Kingdom except in accordance with the exemptions set forth in Article 1(4) of the Prospectus Regulation, also forming part of the domestic law in the United Kingdom by virtue of EUWA, or under any other circumstances which do not require the publication by LightOn of a prospectus pursuant to Article 3(2) of the Prospectus Regulation, also forming part of the domestic law in the United Kingdom by virtue of EUWA, and/or to applicable regulations of that relevant member State or the United Kingdom. In France, an offer to the public of securities may not be made except pursuant to a prospectus that has been approved by the French Financial Markets Authority (the "AMF"). The approval of the prospectus by the AMF should not be understood as an endorsement of the securities offered or admitted to trading on a regulated market.

It does not constitute an offer to purchase or to subscribe for securities in the United States or in any other jurisdiction.

The securities referred to herein may not be offered or sold in the United States of America absent registration or an applicable exemption from registration under the U.S. Securities Act of 1933, as amended. LightOn does not intend to register all or any portion of the offering of the securities in the United States of America or to conduct a public offering of the securities in the United States of America.

(MORE TO FOLLOW) Dow Jones Newswires

October 22, 2024 01:30 ET (05:30 GMT)

DJ LIGHTON, a leading European player in generative -3-

This communication does not constitute an offer of securities to the public in the United Kingdom. This communication is being distributed to and is directed only at (i) persons who are outside the United Kingdom or (ii) persons who are "qualified investors" within the meaning of Article 2 of the Prospectus Regulation as it forms part of domestic law by virtue of the EUWA and who are also (x) investment professionals within the meaning of Article 19(5) of the Financial Services and Markets Act 2000 (Financial Promotion) Order 2005 (the "Order") or (y) high net worth entities, or other persons to whom it may lawfully be communicated, falling within Article 49(2)(a) to (d) of the Order (all such persons together being referred to as "Relevant Persons"). Any investment activity to which this communication relates will only be available to and will only be engaged with, Relevant Persons. Any person who is not a Relevant Person should not act or rely on this document or any of its contents.

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

[1] Annual Recurring Revenue

[2] McKinsey & Company, The Economic Potential of Generative AI: The Next Productivity Frontier, June 2023

[3] Bloomberg Intelligence, eMarketer, Statista

[4] RAG: Retrieval augmented generation

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Regulatory filing PDF file File: LIGHTON_PR_URD_registration_I.24-012_22102024 

=---------------------------------------------------- 
Language:    English 
Company:     LIGHTON 
         2 rue de la Bourse 
         75002 Paris 
         France 
E-mail:     contact@lighton.ai 
Internet:    www.lighton.ai 
Euronext Ticker: 
AMF Category:  Inside information / Other releases 
EQS News ID:   2012905 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

2012905 22-Oct-2024 CET/CEST

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=2012905&application_name=news&site_id=dow_jones%7e%7e%7ef1066a31-ca00-4e1a-b0a4-374bd7d0face

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

October 22, 2024 01:30 ET (05:30 GMT)

© 2024 Dow Jones News
Sondersituation: Vervielfachungschance bei diesen Goldaktien

Der Goldpreis haussiert und schwingt sich von Hoch zu Hoch. Getrieben von geopolitischen Unsicherheiten sowie der Aussicht auf eine lockere Geldpolitik der FED gehen Experten aktuell von weiter steigenden Notierungen bis sogar in den Bereich von 3.000 US-Dollar je Unze Gold aus.

Im Schatten des Basispreises notieren Goldproduzenten aus der zweiten Reihe sowie Explorationsunternehmen noch weit weg von ihren historischen Höchstständen entfernt und bieten dadurch erhebliches Aufholpotential.

In diesem kostenlosen Report geben wir Ihnen Favoriten an die Hand, die aufgrund von Sondersituation die Chance auf eine Kursvervielfachung besitzen.

Handeln Sie Jetzt!

Fordern Sie jetzt den brandneuen Spezialreport an und profitieren Sie von dem weiter steigenden Kurs des Edelmetalls.

Sichern Sie sich jetzt Ihren kostenfreien Report.

Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.